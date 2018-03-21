Kaspersky Lab Plans Swiss Data Center To Combat Spying Allegations, Report Says (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab plans to open a data center in Switzerland to address Western government concerns that Russia exploits its anti-virus software to spy on customers, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. Kaspersky is setting up the center in response to actions in the United States, Britain and Lithuania last year to stop using the company's products, according to the documents, which were confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The action is the latest effort by Kaspersky, a global leader in anti-virus software, to parry accusations by the U.S. government and others that the company spies on customers at the behest of Russian intelligence.
Because the Swiss are so known for their transparency laws when it comes to records...
You can take your datacenter out of Russia, but taking Russia our of your datacenter is much harder.
And harder still is to flush the FSB-agents [washingtonpost.com] and collaborators out of your personnel.