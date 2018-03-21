Kaspersky Lab Plans Swiss Data Center To Combat Spying Allegations, Report Says (reuters.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab plans to open a data center in Switzerland to address Western government concerns that Russia exploits its anti-virus software to spy on customers, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. Kaspersky is setting up the center in response to actions in the United States, Britain and Lithuania last year to stop using the company's products, according to the documents, which were confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The action is the latest effort by Kaspersky, a global leader in anti-virus software, to parry accusations by the U.S. government and others that the company spies on customers at the behest of Russian intelligence.
Agreed, I don't see how having a Swiss data center will stop the Kremlin from going to Kaspersky and saying, we need information on your Customers. Please put an update to collect such information, or we will have some Tea in London.
Because they will need to access such data center from Russia. Download what ever they need and upload patches for the software... A Swiss data center isn't going to be investigating on what traffic is going in and out, evaluating the byte-code of the software updates.
As a Swiss, I don't have much faith in the EU's version of democracy... not that ours isn't also going down the drain, mind you, but for me working democracy means that the voting populace is open and able to rational discussion instead of fear- and hate-mongering. It also means that the press is free (not just from the government but also from the agenda of stockholders).
I don't know a single country to date where I get that sense.
Because the Swiss are so known for their transparency laws when it comes to records...
Anyone who believes that Kaspersky's moves can have any real life effect is a rube. This Potemkin data village will be setup so that russian spooks will be able to access anything they want, either overtly or covertly.
You can take your datacenter out of Russia, but taking Russia our of your datacenter is much harder.
And harder still is to flush the FSB-agents [washingtonpost.com] and collaborators out of your personnel.
Every country is working for its own self interest.
Yes America is spying. So are the other countries. However, every country when they find a spot where they can find is a spot for spying, they will try to lock it down.
Do you seriously going to think that America is going to have a policy. "Well because we are spying on you, you can spy on us too."
No America is going to find new ways to spy on other countries, while locking down ways we are spied upon. Other countries are doing the same too.
Unfortunately, trust is fickle. Repeat an accusation enough the it never needs to be proven. In this manner an accusation can destroy a person, company, or country. Trust no matter how strong broken. The echo chambers of internet make this cruel human trait pronounced. Time is the only solution for Kaspersky. This short term solution was very poorly executed.
Trust is fickle. It always has been.
If your trust isn't fickle, then chances are you probably have been radicalized into that group.
Being that Kaspersky isn't convicted of any crime, we are just not buying their services. It is up to them to regain our trust. Which is difficult, but not impossible.
Our Bundesrat is very open to bending over and taking it from just about anyone... so yeah, interesting marketing stunt on Kaspersky's side.
US Steel sets up plant in Brownsville TX and lay a pipeline across Rio Grande and spew pollution in its sister plant in Matamoros, Mexico! Been there, done that, got the TShirt (made in bangaladesh)
as leakproof as Swiss cheese. No, wait
I doubt this will change anything. This issue is not that I do or do not trust the Russians. The issue is that the NSA will not stop the FUD, until they have access.
They could set up store in the center of the Pentagon and rename themselves to "Homeland Originated Freedom Fighter Alliance". I would STILL not trust them more or less than I do now. And less when the NSA shuts up about them.