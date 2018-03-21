Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


WhatsApp Co-Founder Tells Everyone To Delete Facebook, Further Fueling the #DeleteFacebook Movement (theverge.com) 119

Posted by BeauHD from the call-to-arms dept.
"In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for $16 billion, making its co-founders -- Jan Koum and Brian Acton -- very wealthy men," reports The Verge. "Koum continues to lead the company, but Acton quit earlier this year to start his own foundation." Today, Acton told his followers on Twitter to delete Facebook. From the report: "It is time," Acton wrote, adding the hashtag #deletefacebook. Acton, who is worth $6.5 billion, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Facebook and WhatsApp. It was unclear whether Acton's feelings about Facebook extend to his own app. But last month, Acton invested $50 million into Signal, an independent alternative to WhatsApp. The tweet came after a bruising five-day period for Facebook that has seen regulators swarm and its stock price plunge following concerns over data privacy in the wake of revelations about Cambridge Analytica's misuse of user data. Acton isn't the only one taking to Twitter to announce their breakup with Facebook. The #DeleteFacebook movement is gaining steam following the New York Times' report about how the data of 50 million users had been unknowingly leaked and purchased to aid President Trump's successful 2016 bid for the presidency. For many users, the news "highlighted the danger of Facebook housing the personal information of billions of users," reports SFGate. "And even before the Cambridge Analytica news, Facebook has been grappling with its waning popularity in the U.S. The company lost 1 million domestic users last quarter -- its first quarterly drop in daily users."

  • Well... (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:02AM (#56296481)
    It's never to late to act sensibly.

    • A Billionaire from a Chatting App (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There's nothing sensible about having become a billionaire from making a chatting app. Nothing.

      This is just some dude who got lucky. His opinion is worthless; a broken 12-hour clock is correct twice a day.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The PRISM news should have got most of the users into crypto to reduce their use.

  • #idontwantsocialmedia (Score:3)

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:04AM (#56296497) Journal
    I have a new tag: #idontwantsocialmedia. Now I am going to post this tag everywhere!

    • Makes sense, I prefer to socialize directly, not through some weird online broker that tries to insert unrelated noise regurgitated from some pop culture zeitgeist repository

    • Are you, per chance, a swamp dragon? I'm curious if I get the reference right.

  • Money has nothing to do with it (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Billionaire wants you to use his new app.

  • The only way to actually "delete Facebook" is... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...to get yourself hard-banned.

    So that they do not want you in their graph data set anymore. So that your are poison to their data and "community"!

    Which is surprisingly easy: Just give yourself an offensive fake name, and change as much of your profile as you can to fake offensive shit.
    They will then ban you, block your profile, and demand that you prove that your fake name is real with personal documents that they would never ever get, even if your name was real. Like a copy of your passport, or personal b

    • Why not just have a real profile with fake data?

      Having valid information is good. Having bogus information that you know is bogus is also ok. Having bogus information you cannot tell from valid information is death to a database.

      • They won't let you pick a fictional place to live. I kept trying to pick Arrakis and it was not accepted.

      • Yes! Poisoning the database is the best way.

        Won't someone make a plugin that peer to peer shares your advertising stalking cookies to randomize them? It'd be tougher for them to filter out genuine cookies to keep the poison out. For bonus points report that it's being done 6 months to a year later. Later publicly ask whether they're disclosing this or get quotes for an ad buy to see.

  • Facebook's business model? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:09AM (#56296535)
    This is ridiculous:

    the data of 50 million users had been unknowingly leaked and purchased to aid President Trump

    Facebook's business is *knowingly* providing access to those data. The only reason Cambridge Analytica was dinged was because Facebook didn't get their cut.

    • Re:Facebook's business model? (Score:5, Informative)

      by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:19AM (#56296583)
      Not even that. FB is under attack because wrong-thinking people used its capabilities.

    • Well it's not quite that simple. Whether it's because of explicit terms of service or it's users making assumptions, people had some expectations of how the data that they'd given to Facebook would be shared. Cambridge Analytica "got dinged" because they mislead people by claiming they were performing academic research and because they violated Facebook's terms of service.

      Also because their behavior was unethical and disturbing in any case. It doesn't help that they'd been approached by Putin's stooges

      • Fair enough, I simplified a bit. But my basic point is, CA did same thing with those data that any other Facebook customer does. Perhaps some people are waking up to what it means to tell Facebook all about yourself.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        Allegedly, in addition to misusing the data Facebook had knowingly provided (albeit under false pretenses of academic research), Cambridge Analytica also went above and beyond the accepted methods of acquiring the profile data using techniques that are skating a thin line between whether they are actually legal or not. Facebook was quite right to ding them. Political partisanship aide (yes, Obama did it too, and FWIW I found that usage rather disturbing as well, although the techniques used now seem to be

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Not to mention that the data wasn't used to, "aid President Trump".

      He used RNC data, which was more accurate.

    • purchased to aid President Trump's successful 2016 bid for the presidency

      This is somewhat easy to misconstrue. Most people will take that as the data was used in the general election, when according to this story:

      “In late September 2016, Cambridge and other data vendors were submitting bids to the Trump campaign. Then-candidate Trump’s campaign used Cambridge Analytica during the primaries and in the summer because it was never certain the Republican National Committee would be a willing, coope

  • The young people are no longer there anyway, only meemaw and peepaw are staying there and they don't vote anyway.

  • Delete all you want but FB still retains all the information you shared.

    • Fortunately stale data is often worse than no data.

    • It does make it harder for third parties to scrape your data.

  • Forbes has a better analysis (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:17AM (#56296569)

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/kalevleetaru/2018/03/19/the-problem-isnt-cambridge-analytica-its-facebook/#385336e658a5

    The problem isn't Cambridge Analytics. Obama's campaign was much worse about digital snooping. (Getting DVR viewing history? Seriously?)

    But neither of them has abused their power nearly as much as has Facebook internally. The part about FB researching depressed early teen Australians for advertising purposes is probably just one of many extreme examples.

    Time for FB / Google / Amazon to be broken up using the old trust busting laws.

    • Good luck. The credit data of basically every American eligible for credit was leaked and nothing was done.

  • This movement is so influential that I'm going to finally break down and sign up to claim my facebook shadow account just so I can delete it! Sure, it won't actually be deleted and they'll probably get more info on my than ever but damn it will feel good! ;)

  • Facebook-free (Score:4)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:22AM (#56296591)
    I deleted my Facebook account back in the beginning of November 2017. I am now 120 days free from the bullshit! There is no way I will ever go back. I hope more people join the movement to delete Facebook and lead richer, fuller lives.

    • Since about 2-3 years ago I stopped using Facebook for personal stuff and now just post carefully curated things on it. I basically treat it as a public profile, so that if recruiters/customers etc go snooping for me they can have a look at some photos of my dog and see that I go on holiday every now and again. Pretty much like another linked-in.

      Most other people I know do the same. We've moved family and friend groups to other networks, or just use email.

      Does anyone actually share their life honestly on Fa

      • They've all gone to Instagram. Facebook is for memes and political crap. Instagram is for personal shares. Yeah I know that's not much better, but the crowd has gone there.

        I'm willing to bet a significant percentage of the #deleteFacebook population have kept their Instagram accounts. :)

    • I deleted my Facebook account back in the beginning of November 2017. I am now 120 days free from the bullshit! There is no way I will ever go back. I hope more people join the movement to delete Facebook and lead richer, fuller lives.

      Let me guess. You still have a Twitter account though. At worst Facebook is super annoying, but you can make a case that Twitter is actually doing real harm to human society, yet which of the two do you still probably have? Yeah.

      • why? (Score:1)

        by gDLL ( 1413289 )
        Why is "Twitter is actually doing real harm to human society" ?

        how is twitter different than day to day life for you ? just asking.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Teun ( 17872 )
          You have to ask?
          Just look at the crap Trump spouts via Twitter, it's fodder for a 3rd world war.
          • Yes, I honestly have to ask.
            And I ask because I deal with nonsense every day live directly from people's mouths. Don't you ? Well if you don't then I would say glass sheltered house/ivory tower.

            Just look at the crap Trump spouts via Twitter, it's fodder for a 3rd world war.

            No, I will not look at that because I have better things to do with my time. Why would you ever follow someone you don't like on Twitter ????

            And no, in the land of grown ups that is not fodder for 3rd world war. Wars are not fought over slightly mean remarks. Please read some history and get out of your oversensi

    • I never bother deleting it. You can also just stop using it.

      The biggest problem with Facebook, is the attempt to try to show that your life is a success, while others are doing the same thing. So you just kinda see things from peoples good day. I got promoted today! (While they are still underpaid for their skills). Look at my new apartment! (because I got evicted from the old one). Look at my New Car! (The last one was in a wreck). Look at my world travels (You are in the military, on shore leave and ab

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

      Trouble with deleting your profile is that somebody can trivially impersonate you by creating a new profile in your name.

      Your shadow profile still exists too... everyone who has you in their contacts likely uploaded your phone number, email and possibly home address, your face is in people’s photos, the exif data puts you at specific places at specific times, etc.

      All your old measages still exist in the profiles of the people you communicated with. Your social media footprint is still in their datab

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      My problem is I never made a FB account, they did it for me.
      Years ago they send me a mail inviting me to join my friends and family on FB.
      Due to EU legislation they had to offer me the ability to unsubscribe from their annoying mail but rest assured, they still have my data.
      How they got it, including my mail address?
      Stupid 'friends and family' uploaded their address books to FB.

      So now I wonder if EU law is strong enough to not only delete my unwanted and never used account but to also force FB to remo
  • What FB has on you pales in comparison to what Apple & Google have stored about you via your phone & internet use. Looks like it is back to desktop phones and encyclopedia!
  • WhatsApp is just as guilty as Facebook
    • WhatsApp wasn't before Facebook bought them. They provided end-to-end encryption and a sane business plan (free for a year to get people hooked and then $1/year). Facebook made it free and then had to monetise it by trying to data mine it (in spite of not doing so being a condition of the EU competition regulator approving the purchase).

  • Deleting Facebook.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Tells Everyone To Delete Facebook

    Friend of mine proudly told me one day that he deleted Facebook, but to my great disappointment, the next day I was still able to ping it.

    I hope someone manages it though.

  • We know that already (Score:3)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:38AM (#56296669)
    But people who know they should #delete FB don't have FB in the first place.

  • So: (Score:3)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @09:41AM (#56296681) Homepage

    So:

    "We sold you all out to them years ago, including all your data, for money to become billionaires. Now we are telling you that you shouldn't ever give them your data and should delete your account with them immediately."

    Tell me a) why I should listen to you, b) how you think this makes you the hero?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      a) Even bad people can give you good advice

      b) Why are you framing this as an altruistic move? it could be the case that they now seek to make money from you by selling you means to partially restore your privacy.
  • Better yet, poison the well. You know, friend random people, have no ties with most of actual friends, post random shit, like some pages you doesn't really care about... Generally speaking hide your genuine activities in a noise. And do all of this from Virtual Machine. And setup a script uses this VM's browser to go to random pages to generate fake footprints. As they shadow profile you anyway, you may as well take some advantage of their infrastructure giving nothing in return.
  • #DeleteFacebook
    Ok
    #DeleteWhatsapp
    Ok
    #DeleteTwitter
    Ok
    #DeleteInternetAccess
    ?!? No Twitter account
    cat "#DeleteInternetAccess" >/dev/lpt
    Ok
  • As people leave, it would be a good idea to create fake profiles.

    It would be a good idea for people to create a few fake profile and donate it to some activist group that can create a series of fake posts, fake news etc and dilute the value of the data anyone still using facebook.

  • He sold his soul to FB for $19B. That's an obscene amount of money so I certainly can't blame him. But don't come at us like you're the Pied Piper of privacy protection.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      Come on, he only got six and a half. He had a partner who had to get some. And a bit left over for all the little people.

  • His net worth went from 6.6B to 5.5B [forbes.com] just this month. Sounds like he still held a good amount of FB stock, as you would expect. Wonder if he dumped it all to people buying the dip and is now able to speak freely (and also is a touch bitter from just having lost $1B over it).

  • with just a few edits:

    There is nothing wrong with your phone or computer. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur or sharpen it to crystal clarity. Sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear while building

  • When you create a facebook app, if you want to access user information such as date of birth or current location, you need to jump through hoops and even upload a video demonstrating how you will use the data.

    However, you automatically get access to the person's friends list, with no specific authorization required from Facebook. This is where much of the abuse is really taking place, and they need to change it.

