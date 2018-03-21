WhatsApp Co-Founder Tells Everyone To Delete Facebook, Further Fueling the #DeleteFacebook Movement (theverge.com) 119
"In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for $16 billion, making its co-founders -- Jan Koum and Brian Acton -- very wealthy men," reports The Verge. "Koum continues to lead the company, but Acton quit earlier this year to start his own foundation." Today, Acton told his followers on Twitter to delete Facebook. From the report: "It is time," Acton wrote, adding the hashtag #deletefacebook. Acton, who is worth $6.5 billion, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Facebook and WhatsApp. It was unclear whether Acton's feelings about Facebook extend to his own app. But last month, Acton invested $50 million into Signal, an independent alternative to WhatsApp. The tweet came after a bruising five-day period for Facebook that has seen regulators swarm and its stock price plunge following concerns over data privacy in the wake of revelations about Cambridge Analytica's misuse of user data. Acton isn't the only one taking to Twitter to announce their breakup with Facebook. The #DeleteFacebook movement is gaining steam following the New York Times' report about how the data of 50 million users had been unknowingly leaked and purchased to aid President Trump's successful 2016 bid for the presidency. For many users, the news "highlighted the danger of Facebook housing the personal information of billions of users," reports SFGate. "And even before the Cambridge Analytica news, Facebook has been grappling with its waning popularity in the U.S. The company lost 1 million domestic users last quarter -- its first quarterly drop in daily users."
There's nothing sensible about having become a billionaire from making a chatting app. Nothing.
This is just some dude who got lucky. His opinion is worthless; a broken 12-hour clock is correct twice a day.
He doesn't realize they track MAC Addresses also
...it just offers a way for people to pretend having an enviable life.
I use FB to discuss interesting topics with interesting people. It's like Slashdot, only without the trolls and adults act like adults. FB, except for the ads, is entirely what you make of it. I see posts that interest me because of the sources I follow. (CNN, CNN International, and BBC News are a few.) The responses to the posts I share are civil even in disagreement because I'm discussing topics with friends. One of my high-school friends is a huge DJT supporter; I'm very much a critic. I call DJT a liar
Let's start with good old email and for texting and phoning without leaving a fat trail there is Signal.
If you really insist on exposing your oh so interesting life on the net you can use one of the blogging platforms, for regular text there is usenet.
#idontwantsocialmedia (Score:3)
Makes sense, I prefer to socialize directly, not through some weird online broker that tries to insert unrelated noise regurgitated from some pop culture zeitgeist repository
Are you, per chance, a swamp dragon? I'm curious if I get the reference right.
Billionaire wants you to use his new app.
The only way to actually "delete Facebook" is... (Score:2, Interesting)
...to get yourself hard-banned.
So that they do not want you in their graph data set anymore. So that your are poison to their data and "community"!
Which is surprisingly easy: Just give yourself an offensive fake name, and change as much of your profile as you can to fake offensive shit.
They will then ban you, block your profile, and demand that you prove that your fake name is real with personal documents that they would never ever get, even if your name was real. Like a copy of your passport, or personal b
Why not just have a real profile with fake data?
Having valid information is good. Having bogus information that you know is bogus is also ok. Having bogus information you cannot tell from valid information is death to a database.
They won't let you pick a fictional place to live. I kept trying to pick Arrakis and it was not accepted.
Won't someone make a plugin that peer to peer shares your advertising stalking cookies to randomize them? It'd be tougher for them to filter out genuine cookies to keep the poison out. For bonus points report that it's being done 6 months to a year later. Later publicly ask whether they're disclosing this or get quotes for an ad buy to see.
Facebook's business model? (Score:5, Interesting)
the data of 50 million users had been unknowingly leaked and purchased to aid President Trump
Facebook's business is *knowingly* providing access to those data. The only reason Cambridge Analytica was dinged was because Facebook didn't get their cut.
Re:Facebook's business model? (Score:5, Informative)
So you're saying racists refused to vote for a white candidate, and instead voted for a white candidate? Boy howdy you're just full of logic!
Well it's not quite that simple. Whether it's because of explicit terms of service or it's users making assumptions, people had some expectations of how the data that they'd given to Facebook would be shared. Cambridge Analytica "got dinged" because they mislead people by claiming they were performing academic research and because they violated Facebook's terms of service.
Also because their behavior was unethical and disturbing in any case. It doesn't help that they'd been approached by Putin's stooges
Re: (Score:3)
Not to mention that the data wasn't used to, "aid President Trump".
He used RNC data, which was more accurate.
Re: (Score:3)
This is somewhat easy to misconstrue. Most people will take that as the data was used in the general election, when according to this story:
It's dying anyway (Score:2)
The young people are no longer there anyway, only meemaw and peepaw are staying there and they don't vote anyway.
Yeah, everyone knows young people turn out to vote in way higher numbers than senior citizens.
I think you've got it backwards, as far as voting. Turnout rates are pretty much directly proportional to age.
Not really deleted :sadpanda: (Score:2)
Fortunately stale data is often worse than no data.
you have to login into something via Facebook
Uh?
I know there are sites allowing you to log in with FB or Google credentials but AFAIK there is always an option to have a unique username and password.
Signal only uses servers for relaying encrypted messages, which are no more or less secure there than they are in-transit, where they could be captured just as easily, if not more so. Public keys are also stored on their servers, but you can (and should) always validate public keys face-to-face or through side channels, at least for communications you care about. You will also receive a warning if someone's public key changes.
Also, since it leverages the same encryption, WhatsApp is pretty secure for user
Yes, Signal is open source. (Score:3)
"Free for everyone. Signal is made for you. As an Open Source project supported by grants and donations, Signal can put users first. There are no ads, no affiliate marketers, no creepy tracking. Just open technology for a fast, simple, and secure messaging experience. The way it should be."
Works with Android, iPhone, Linux, and Windows.
"Stay private. Signal messages and calls are always end-to-end encrypted and painstakingly engineered to keep your communication safe. We
The ironic thing is that FB Messenger uses Signal for private messaging as well, if you hit the "Secret" button.
I personally like Signal, since the RedPhone/TextSecure days, and even though a determined attacker might be able to do some tomfoolery, the protocol is good enough for all but some ultra confidential things (which are sent as GPG ASCII armored files, or are pointers to a downloadable TrueCrypt container with the keyfiles and passphase sent via separate channels.)
Forbes has a better analysis (Score:5, Informative)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kalevleetaru/2018/03/19/the-problem-isnt-cambridge-analytica-its-facebook/#385336e658a5
The problem isn't Cambridge Analytics. Obama's campaign was much worse about digital snooping. (Getting DVR viewing history? Seriously?)
But neither of them has abused their power nearly as much as has Facebook internally. The part about FB researching depressed early teen Australians for advertising purposes is probably just one of many extreme examples.
Time for FB / Google / Amazon to be broken up using the old trust busting laws.
Super psyched! (Score:2)
This movement is so influential that I'm going to finally break down and sign up to claim my facebook shadow account just so I can delete it! Sure, it won't actually be deleted and they'll probably get more info on my than ever but damn it will feel good!
What about the other side doing the same? (Score:3, Insightful)
Facebook-free (Score:4)
Since about 2-3 years ago I stopped using Facebook for personal stuff and now just post carefully curated things on it. I basically treat it as a public profile, so that if recruiters/customers etc go snooping for me they can have a look at some photos of my dog and see that I go on holiday every now and again. Pretty much like another linked-in.
Most other people I know do the same. We've moved family and friend groups to other networks, or just use email.
Does anyone actually share their life honestly on Fa
I'm willing to bet a significant percentage of the #deleteFacebook population have kept their Instagram accounts.
Correct useful data about music, politics, sport, hobbies, food, holidays, interests, cars, banking, authors, news, faith, products and services used. All connected to a real person who shops and links about brands and looks at ads and shops online.
How to really make sure the data goes?
Mix in some US freedom of speech on topics that will have other nations and international ads not able to functio
How to really make sure the data goes?
Mix in some US freedom of speech on topics that will have other nations and international ads not able to function with the account.
The value of that account is then negative globally as it has to have real time spent on reducing visibility to that account.
I imagine that posting your drawings/paintings/Play-Dough sculptures of Muhammad having sex with swine and dogs, along with posts reprinting articles from local EU papers detailing Muslim 'refugee' rapes of, and attacks on, natives of the EU would suffice admirably.
Let me guess (Score:3)
I deleted my Facebook account back in the beginning of November 2017. I am now 120 days free from the bullshit! There is no way I will ever go back. I hope more people join the movement to delete Facebook and lead richer, fuller lives.
Let me guess. You still have a Twitter account though. At worst Facebook is super annoying, but you can make a case that Twitter is actually doing real harm to human society, yet which of the two do you still probably have? Yeah.
why? (Score:1)
how is twitter different than day to day life for you ? just asking.
Just look at the crap Trump spouts via Twitter, it's fodder for a 3rd world war.
Yes I have to ask ! (Score:1)
And I ask because I deal with nonsense every day live directly from people's mouths. Don't you ? Well if you don't then I would say glass sheltered house/ivory tower.
Just look at the crap Trump spouts via Twitter, it's fodder for a 3rd world war.
No, I will not look at that because I have better things to do with my time. Why would you ever follow someone you don't like on Twitter ????
And no, in the land of grown ups that is not fodder for 3rd world war. Wars are not fought over slightly mean remarks. Please read some history and get out of your oversensi
I never bother deleting it. You can also just stop using it.
The biggest problem with Facebook, is the attempt to try to show that your life is a success, while others are doing the same thing. So you just kinda see things from peoples good day. I got promoted today! (While they are still underpaid for their skills). Look at my new apartment! (because I got evicted from the old one). Look at my New Car! (The last one was in a wreck). Look at my world travels (You are in the military, on shore leave and ab
Trouble with deleting your profile is that somebody can trivially impersonate you by creating a new profile in your name.
Your shadow profile still exists too... everyone who has you in their contacts likely uploaded your phone number, email and possibly home address, your face is in people’s photos, the exif data puts you at specific places at specific times, etc.
All your old measages still exist in the profiles of the people you communicated with. Your social media footprint is still in their datab
Years ago they send me a mail inviting me to join my friends and family on FB.
Due to EU legislation they had to offer me the ability to unsubscribe from their annoying mail but rest assured, they still have my data.
How they got it, including my mail address?
Stupid 'friends and family' uploaded their address books to FB.
So now I wonder if EU law is strong enough to not only delete my unwanted and never used account but to also force FB to remo
Set fire to your phone & computer (Score:1)
Just as bad (Score:1)
Deleting Facebook.... (Score:1)
WhatsApp Co-Founder Tells Everyone To Delete Facebook
Friend of mine proudly told me one day that he deleted Facebook, but to my great disappointment, the next day I was still able to ping it.
I hope someone manages it though.
We know that already (Score:3)
So: (Score:3)
So:
"We sold you all out to them years ago, including all your data, for money to become billionaires. Now we are telling you that you shouldn't ever give them your data and should delete your account with them immediately."
Tell me a) why I should listen to you, b) how you think this makes you the hero?
b) Why are you framing this as an altruistic move? it could be the case that they now seek to make money from you by selling you means to partially restore your privacy.
Poison the well (Score:1)
Hashtag progression (Score:2)
Ok
#DeleteWhatsapp
Ok
#DeleteTwitter
Ok
#DeleteInternetAccess
?!? No Twitter account
cat "#DeleteInternetAccess" >/dev/lpt
Ok
Better to create fake profiles (Score:2)
It would be a good idea for people to create a few fake profile and donate it to some activist group that can create a series of fake posts, fake news etc and dilute the value of the data anyone still using facebook.
I hear the Russians are interested in collecting fake profiles.
Bit too late to buy his conscience back (Score:2)
Come on, he only got six and a half. He had a partner who had to get some. And a bit left over for all the little people.
That's the sound of someone who just liquidated FB (Score:2)
His net worth went from 6.6B to 5.5B [forbes.com] just this month. Sounds like he still held a good amount of FB stock, as you would expect. Wonder if he dumped it all to people buying the dip and is now able to speak freely (and also is a touch bitter from just having lost $1B over it).
Facebook as 1963 TVs Outer Limits Opening (Score:2)
with just a few edits:
There is nothing wrong with your phone or computer. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur or sharpen it to crystal clarity. Sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear while building
Friends List (Score:2)
When you create a facebook app, if you want to access user information such as date of birth or current location, you need to jump through hoops and even upload a video demonstrating how you will use the data.
However, you automatically get access to the person's friends list, with no specific authorization required from Facebook. This is where much of the abuse is really taking place, and they need to change it.