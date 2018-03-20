The NSA Worked To 'Track Down' Bitcoin Users, Snowden Documents Reveal (theintercept.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: Classified documents provided by the whistleblower Edward Snowden show the National Security Agency worked urgently to target Bitcoin users around the world -- and wielded at least one mysterious source of information to "help track down senders and receivers of Bitcoins," according to a top-secret passage in an internal NSA report dating to March 2013. The data source appears to have leveraged NSA's ability to harvest and analyze raw, global internet traffic while also exploiting an unnamed software program that purported to offer anonymity to users, according to other documents.
Although the agency was interested in surveilling some competing cryptocurrencies, "Bitcoin is #1 priority," a March 15, 2013 internal NSA report stated. The documents indicate that "tracking down" Bitcoin users went well beyond closely examining Bitcoin's public transaction ledger, known as the Blockchain, where users are typically referred to through anonymous identifiers; the tracking may also have involved gathering intimate details of these users' computers. The NSA collected some Bitcoin users' password information, internet activity, and a type of unique device identification number known as a MAC address, a March 29, 2013 NSA memo suggested. In the same document, analysts also discussed tracking internet users' internet addresses, network ports, and timestamps to identify "BITCOIN Targets."
Only 4 out of 15? (Score:3)
I think we can do better than that. When I come here I want the entire 1st page of articles to be about bitcoin.
is it me (Score:2, Insightful)
or does there seem to be a concerted effort to stop crypto currencies before they become more of a thing
Re: (Score:2)
they're retard-coins, they will never be "a thing"
cointards?
Re: (Score:2)
Used to be that the way to discover the perpetrators of crime or interrupt crime was to follow or stop the flow money.
Bitcoin makes that a lot more difficult.
Re: (Score:2)
It is you, well you and every other person on the internet who thinks bitcoin was shat out by jesus and anyone who says anything untoward is guilty of the highest orders of heresy.
Bitcoin is not and has never BEEN anonymous (Score:3)
Agreed (Score:2)
Monero is for anonymous use.
Re: (Score:2)
with a globally aware sigint full take system, NOTHING is anonymous.
so long as their is signals, there will be intelligence. the only way around it is to create a protocol that is so noisy that the signal is obfuscated. even that is counterable though of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Just sayin. It's been well known and if somebody got in thinking that bitcoin was anonymous then they were fooling themselves.
(sarc) But, but.... That's what they SAID it was in all the PR about BitCoin. Are you saying they LIED to me? (/sarc)
I remember when the common story was about how BitCoin was anonymous, unregulated, and totally secure because it wasn't managed by some centralized government. Except for the last thing, none of it was true. Now that last item is up for debate as governments around the world do their best to regulate it.
Public ledger (Score:2)
thinking that bitcoin was anonymous then they were fooling themselves.
...and also completely ignoring the specs.
By *design*, the whole "distributed trust" of bitcoin comes from the blockchain, a public ledger of which each (full) node on the bitcoin network has a full copy. What did you expect ?
The point of the bitcoin protocole was never anonymity, it was always the absence of a central authority (in theory - some big mining pool are close to it).
---
(yup, it uses cryptographic public key, instead of your actual real-world identity, so there some minimal level of pseudonymity
The time to start to really worry (Score:2)
Is when there is a concerted effort to eliminate cash.
They can track and do all the metrics they want on my debit purchases of chicken breasts, pasta and tomato paste.
Low hanging fruit (Score:2)
The investigators are supposed to get results, and these would be easy results to get. So yeah, no kidding they targeted bitcoin users.