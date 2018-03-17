North Carolina Police Obtained Warrants Demanding All Google Users Near Four Crime Scenes (wral.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes the public records reporter from North Carolina TV station WRAL: In at least four investigations last year -- cases of murder, sexual battery and even possible arson at the massive downtown fire in March 2017 -- Raleigh police used search warrants to demand Google accounts not of specific suspects, but from any mobile devices that veered too close to the scene of a crime, according to a WRAL News review of court records... The demands Raleigh police issued for Google data [in two homicide cases] described a 17-acre area that included both homes and businesses... The account IDs aren't limited to electronics running Android. The warrant includes any device running location-enabled Google apps, according to Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan...
On March 16, 2017, a five-alarm fire ripped through the unfinished Metropolitan apartment building on West Jones Street... About two months later, Raleigh police obtained a search warrant for Google account IDs that showed up near the block of the Metropolitan between 7:30 and 10 p.m. the night of the fire... In addition to anonymized numerical identifiers, the warrant calls on Google to release time stamped location coordinates for every device that passed through the area. Detectives wrote that they'd narrow down that list and send it back to the company, demanding "contextual data points with points of travel outside of the geographical area" during an expanded timeframe. Another review would further cull the list, which police would use to request user names, birth dates and other identifying information of the phones' owners.
"Do people understand that in sharing that information with Google, they're also potentially sharing it with law enforcement?" asks a former Durham prosecutor who directs the North Carolina Open Government Coalition at Elon University. And Stephanie Lacambra, criminal defense staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, also criticized the procedure. "To just say, 'Criminals commit crimes, and we know that most people have cell phones,' that should not be enough to get the geo-location on anyone that happened to be in the vicinity of a particular incident during a particular time." She believes that without probable cause the police department is "trying to use technology as a hack for their job... It does not have to be that we have to give up our privacy rights in order to participate in the digital revolution."
Nathan Freed Wessler, staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, put it succinctly. "At the end of the day, this tactic unavoidably risks getting information about totally innocent people."
Using the same methodology as truffle-sniffing pigs.
Truffle-sniffing pigs issue search warrants to Google for user data in an effort to target criminals? I had no idea.
I must say, I've always been impressed with Anonymous Coward. An odd fellow, yes, but a real eclectic pedagogue, with eccentric wit and extraordinary vision. If I didn't know any better, I would say a good bit of A.C.'s invaluable post is froth with subterfuge. But what could possibly be the point?
Easy to use when needed quickly but stay not connected when moving around a city, state?
Make sure a big brand can only see your phone at home and at work.
Trust but verify now works for the faraday cage.
The big telco brands cant be trusted.
Trust the PRISM brands with their hardware to say off is off?
No need to trust. A cheap RF signal meter can tell you for sure. And what are the odds that no one would have noticed and blown the whistle if airplane mode didn't actually work?
Sigh. This site used to be populated by people with a clue. This is like all of those people who believe that smart speakers must be sending 24/7 audio to the cloud, but don't bother to simply measure the data the devices send/receive at their routers and do the math.
Paranoia is well and good, but being paranoid about a possibility that you can easily check yourself is stupid. Computers aren't magic.
Could not the device continue to collect location data without emitting ref signals?
This is indeed the problem. You might be able to detect things like power draw and RF oscillators if the device is receiving RF signals even when in airplane mode, but it is harder to do than measuring transmissions.
There is also a question about what "airplane mode" actually does. Okay, it prevents transmissions, but what about GPS? It appears to turn it off, but why? GPS is receive only, there is no transmission and no danger to aircraft even if it is turned on. Chances are it turns GPS off just to satisf
I could constantly monitor and analyse my network traffic or I could just save myself time and money and not buy something I don't trust.
Of, you can just pull the battery out, assuming you've gone one of the last 3 models of phone that allows you to do it. Within a very short period of time, any capacitors in the phone will be discharged as well, making it impossible for the phone to tattle.
The real problem here though is that we have two rightwing parties in the US that think it's OK to ignore the 4th amendment when it's expedient. This kind of fishing expedition isn't good for the health of a democracy and in most cases isn't even necessar
Of, you can just pull the battery out, assuming you've gone one of the last 3 models of phone that allows you to do it. Within a very short period of time, any capacitors in the phone will be discharged as well, making it impossible for the phone to tattle.
The real problem here though is that we have two globalist leftist parties in the US that think it's OK to ignore the entire US Constitution.
Consider not carrying a tracking device (Score:2, Insightful)
The problem with this is the way crimes get prosecuted in the US. The DA will threaten you with a bunch of charges that will put you away for a long time if you don't plea bargin. It will cost a very large amount of money to defend yourself. So if you happen to be some random person in the area who LE or the DA thinks might have done it, even if you are innocent your life could be wrecked. Perople need to realize carrying tracking devices around with you incurs a small chance of having your life ruined and
So if location data of every person using google on their phone in a 7 city block area over a period of 2.5 hours is "limited", where exactly would you draw the line?
Why are you happy to share you data with greedy corporations who will do anything they can with it to turn a profit, yet you're not okay *also* giving access to law enforcement who wants to solve major crimes?
I'm not - which is why I leave location services off on my phone, as would any non-stupid criminal.
My objection is that a warrant for information about "every person who was in a 7 city block area in a 2.5 hour window" is ridiculously over-broad, and will almost certainly put dozens if not hundreds of innocent people under suspicion, while not giving any clue whatsoever about the actual criminal unless they were bone-headedly stupid.
It's only a stone's throw from outright government mass surveillance (which
So that's the blocks to each side of the crime site, around the time of the crime. Since they aren't asking for info not near the crime site, and not around the time of the crime, I think that is where you will find a line.
Re: (Score:3)
This isn't any different from pulling over all the people driving red cars because a red car was used to rob a convenience store. Unless there's more than just a car color, there's no legal cause for pulling them over.
A coupe years back, a guy robbed a bank. He took off just before the cops got there, but stopped at a red light. The police realized he was in one of the cars waiting for the red light, but with 25 cars, they had no idea which one. Should they just let all of them go because there's no legal cause to stop the innocent people in the other two dozen cars?
No, the cops did not let them go. They blocked the traffic, got dozens of officers on site, and then proceeded to search each car one at a time. Each driver
Re: (Score:3)
The 4th Amendment is pretty clear that warrants should only be issued on having probable cause. What they asked for sounds very much like the general warrants that are explicitly banned by the same amendment.
Probable cause? (Score:4, Interesting)
What judge signed the warrant? They're a clear and present danger to the Constitution.
"...no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause,
..."
It's right there for you in the TFS:
from any mobile devices that veered too close to the scene of a crime
"Hey, there was a murder in New York City last weekend. Google's records show that you were also in NYC, along with millions of other potential suspects. That is enough probable cause for the police to beat you to a pulp."
This is going to end like the former East Germany secret police, the Stasi. They were collecting so much information . . . that they couldn't even seriously analyze it all.
Now if the police could broadcast the locations of crime scenes, we could al
Captured on camera. (Score:2, Insightful)
Nathan Freed Wessler, staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, put it succinctly. "At the end of the day, this tactic unavoidably risks getting information about totally innocent people."
Same could be said about public CCTVs.
You are so backwards. (Score:2)
Sure, I'd rather not give that data to law-enforcement either, but it's a lot less bad than google and friends having it.
How are you okay sharing it with google and hundreds of "partner" companies, but somehow not okay with "guvurnment" getting access?
How are you okay sharing it with google and hundreds of "partner" companies, but somehow not okay with "guvurnment" getting access?
One group may throw an advertisement at you for 30 seconds even if you don't want the product. The other group may throw you in jail for 30 years even if you didn't do the crime.
Magnitudes of impact matter.
From a web browser it can be done from the "activity controls" settings, This is the easiest way since each android release seems to be burying the settings deeper and deeper
Hahahahahaha!
Wait a minute (Score:2)
What if the person was using a Windows phone?
/s
Seriously, Just Google apps?
Is it easier to serve a warrant to google than the local cellular companies?
Because even if you have your location information turned off/disabled, your location can easily be tracked by the cell towers...
People who commit murder ... (Score:2)
The future has arrived (Score:2)
The future has arrived - and it's totalitarian. Congratulations!
Sure! (Score:2)
"Do people understand that in sharing that information with Google, they're also potentially sharing it with law enforcement?"
Sure! We always remove the battery of our devices when we go on a crime spree.
It's just like ... (Score:2)
... confiscating all the surveillance footage, both residential and commercial, in the area, so I don't have a problem with it.
Smart devices behave in predictable ways. Owners are aware of those ways and can take actions to mitigate.
It's a choice.