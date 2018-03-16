Facebook Suspends Donald Trump's Data Operations Team For Misusing People's Personal Information (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Facebook said late Friday that it had suspended Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), along with its political data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, for violating its policies around data collection and retention. The companies, which ran data operations for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign, are widely credited with helping Trump more effectively target voters on Facebook than his rival, Hillary Clinton. While the exact nature of their role remains somewhat mysterious, Facebook's disclosure suggests that the company improperly obtained user data that could have given it an unfair advantage in reaching voters. Facebook said it cannot determine whether or how the data in question could have been used in conjunction with election ad campaigns.
In a blog post, Facebook deputy general counsel Paul Grewal laid out how SCL came into possession of the user data. In 2015, Aleksandr Kogan, a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge, created an app named "thisisyourdigitallife" that promised to predict aspects of users' personalities. About 270,000 people downloaded it and logged in through Facebook, giving Kogan access to information about their city of residence, Facebook content they had liked, and information about their friends. Kogan passed the data to SCL and a man named Christopher Wylie from a data harvesting firm known as Eunoia Technologies, in violation of Facebook rules that prevent app developers from giving away or selling users' personal information. Facebook learned of the violation that year and removed his app from Facebook. It also asked Kogan and his associates to certify that they had destroyed the improperly collected data. Everyone said that they did. The suspension is not permanent, a Facebook spokesman said. But the suspended users would need to take unspecified steps to certify that they would comply with Facebook's terms of service.
In a blog post, Facebook deputy general counsel Paul Grewal laid out how SCL came into possession of the user data. In 2015, Aleksandr Kogan, a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge, created an app named "thisisyourdigitallife" that promised to predict aspects of users' personalities. About 270,000 people downloaded it and logged in through Facebook, giving Kogan access to information about their city of residence, Facebook content they had liked, and information about their friends. Kogan passed the data to SCL and a man named Christopher Wylie from a data harvesting firm known as Eunoia Technologies, in violation of Facebook rules that prevent app developers from giving away or selling users' personal information. Facebook learned of the violation that year and removed his app from Facebook. It also asked Kogan and his associates to certify that they had destroyed the improperly collected data. Everyone said that they did. The suspension is not permanent, a Facebook spokesman said. But the suspended users would need to take unspecified steps to certify that they would comply with Facebook's terms of service.
So? (Score:2, Flamebait)
The companies don't belong to Trump but just did business with him? Talk about clickbait.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
You're right, it's the other way around.
Cambridge Analytica is owned by SCL which is owned by the hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his harridan daughter/wife, Rebekah. They also own the Breitbart septic tank, as well as the manchurian candidate known as Donald J Trump, who is currently on loan to some Russian oligarchs and a terrorist named Putin who just murdered people in Britain with chemical weapons. One of the people he murdered was business partner of a Rus
What a joke. (Score:2)
And they seriously say they don't know how that information could have been misused? Bullshit. If I can figure it out after spending 20 minutes with their stupid API, then they built it into the business plan and it's not possible they aren't fully aware of exactly how it was meant to work.
pure political bs (Score:5, Insightful)
The DC kleptocrats, from DNC-Hill to Sen. Cruz(R) had much more intrusive data operations.
Re: (Score:1)
The DC kleptocrats, from DNC-Hill to Sen. Cruz(R) had much more intrusive data operations.
By what absurd granule of cognitive dissonance did you come to the conclusion Facebook isn't an integral part of that?
Blame allocation (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I would attach more blame to Facebook for allowing people to pull a stunt like this
If you are referring to the elevation of Donald Trump we should attach all blame where it belongs: on the idiots that voted for him.
Whatever stunts were pulled with social media by these guys and the Russians, the essential facts about Donald Trump and what an incredible dishonest, morally cretinous fraud he is were out there for anyone with the slightest inclination to do so could find. They elected this scumbag all pumped up with inane slogans. To this day too many of them defend him regardless of the c
Re: (Score:1)
That's right, fellow Tolerant Liberal! As we all know, ONLY politicians with a (D) should be able to collude with Russians and accept 150 million dollar bribes from them. It's only bad when other people do it!
Re: (Score:2)