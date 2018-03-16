Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Government

China To Bar People With Bad 'Social Credit' From Planes, Trains (reuters.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the next-level-regulation dept.
China says it will begin applying its so-called social credit system to flights and trains and stop people who have committed misdeeds from taking such transport for up to a year. From a report: People who would be put on the restricted lists included those found to have committed acts like spreading false information about terrorism and causing trouble on flights, as well as those who used expired tickets or smoked on trains, according to two statements issued on the National Development and Reform Commission's website on Friday. Those found to have committed financial wrongdoings, such as employers who failed to pay social insurance or people who have failed to pay fines, would also face these restrictions, said the statements which were dated March 2. It added that the rules would come into effect on May 1.

China To Bar People With Bad 'Social Credit' From Planes, Trains More | Reply

China To Bar People With Bad 'Social Credit' From Planes, Trains

Comments Filter:

  • Video from 2015 on it:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHcTKWiZ8sI

    Very chilling.

  • Dunno how I feel about the law over all, like a lot of things in China it seems pretty oppressive and overly broad. But it sounds good to punish employers that try to skirt stuff like social insurance. Employers should take care of their employees, might make labor conditions a little less crappy.
  • So no more Politicians on trains and planes? Cool.

  • And people wonder why the TSA wants to search passengers smart phones.

  • Wow....Social Credit that you would have to keep track of in order to live. That's simply horrific.

  • The Nazis had pieces of flair that they made the Jews wear

  • Actually, I think this is a pretty decent idea. The trouble is with what they would apply it to. In China, I could see them applying it to people who complain about Emperor Xi. And that would be bad in my opinion.

    If this were to go into effect in North America, I would think that stupid little twat who wouldn't take her feet off the seats of that train would have been afforded a more suitable punishment than beating her ass (although I think these whiny people who don't think they should show some personal

Slashdot Top Deals

The person who's taking you to lunch has no intention of paying.

Close