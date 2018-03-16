China To Bar People With Bad 'Social Credit' From Planes, Trains (reuters.com) 47
China says it will begin applying its so-called social credit system to flights and trains and stop people who have committed misdeeds from taking such transport for up to a year. From a report: People who would be put on the restricted lists included those found to have committed acts like spreading false information about terrorism and causing trouble on flights, as well as those who used expired tickets or smoked on trains, according to two statements issued on the National Development and Reform Commission's website on Friday. Those found to have committed financial wrongdoings, such as employers who failed to pay social insurance or people who have failed to pay fines, would also face these restrictions, said the statements which were dated March 2. It added that the rules would come into effect on May 1.
Video from 2015 on it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHcTKWiZ8sI
Very chilling.
Black mirror S03EP1
Sounds good for scumy employers (Score:2)
Look, people are responsible for their actions.
If you smoke on a train where it is prohibited, do you expect no consequences? How does that even work?
Maybe I'll not pay my taxes this year. I live in a free country (US), I shouldn't expect any punishment for my actions right?
Yeah, losing the right to travel for wrong-think.
Don't want people wrong-thinking against the corporate/government alliance.
So no more Politicians on trains and planes? Cool.
... then they can justify the cost of charter flights, billed directly to the tax payers.
The trouble with banning people who haven't paid a fine from trains is that preventing them from getting to their job certainly isn't going to help them pay off the fine any faster.
I tagged this article "nosedive" as soon as I saw the title. Imagine if you prevented people who spread false information about terrorism from riding trains or planes in the US? An easy 1/3rd of the country would be banned immediately. And then they'd say it's a tactic to cover up the Bowling Green massacre or hide Obama's true origins.
And people wonder why the TSA wants to search phns (Score:2)
And people wonder why the TSA wants to search passengers smart phones.
They're not even slightly communist anymore. They're very capitalist but also very authoritarian. And they've only recently become a dictatorship (again), previously they were a pseudo-democratic oligarchy.
the old is new again (Score:2)
They're not even slightly communist anymore. They're very capitalist but also very authoritarian. And they've only recently become a dictatorship (again), previously they were a pseudo-democratic oligarchy.
Fascism? Like the only thing remotely socialist about National Socialism was when they reappropriated private properties to inner party members.
What's communist about them other than the name of their party? Nothing. If Trump renamed the Republicans to the Liberal party this evening, they would also not be liberal.
Wasn't there a Black episode about this? (Score:1)
Horrific (Score:2)
NOT financial credit. Social Credit is a weighting system where a citizen that drinks the communism Kool-Aid gets more government provided "perks".
The modus operandi of the CCP is to service and protect itself first and foremost. All other objectives (and people) are expendable in that pursuit.
Nazis had pieces of flair that they made the Jews (Score:2)
The Nazis had pieces of flair that they made the Jews wear
Depends if the 'Crime' Fits the Punishment (Score:2)
If this were to go into effect in North America, I would think that stupid little twat who wouldn't take her feet off the seats of that train would have been afforded a more suitable punishment than beating her ass (although I think these whiny people who don't think they should show some personal
Actually, I think this is a pretty decent idea
Trying to up your social credit already
That idea is bad in so many ways one cannot count. Who decides what "social credit" is ? If a Citizen of China reads anything about Taiwan, Tibet or Tiananmen Square will that decrease their social credit. What about "Term Limits", I just heard that is a banned phrase in China.
What about this post on a US Site by a non-China citizen, will this very post get me marked as having bad social credit in China, thus denied a visa ? I can see China can easily export the
The black payoff for all this tracking tech (Score:2)
What else can be said. Obedience or your life is hell. And we walked, ran, danced into the flames.
Black mirror (Score:2)
Looks like Xi Jinping is a fan of Black mirror...