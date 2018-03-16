Man Fined For Implanting NFC Train Ticket In Hand (cnet.com) 38
Unhappy Windows User writes: An Australian man, when checked by a ticket inspector, claimed his smart travel card was implanted in his hand. He took the case to court and lost; the fine and legal fees add up to AU$1220 (USD $950). The man, who self-identifies as a biohacker and is a member of the Science Party, accepts the ruling but states that it won't discourage him from further biohacking. He claimed he was ahead of the law. The prosecution argued that, by cutting the chip out of the card, the ticket was invalidated. It is not clear from the article whether the NFC chip was working correctly and could be read by the inspector, or not. Further reading: BuzzFeed News
I think they ought to be a bit lenient towards him (Score:2)
it's still readable. (Score:2)
It is not clear from the article whether the NFC chip was working correctly and could be read by the inspector, or not.
BBC [bbc.com] reports the implanted chip is still readable.
Chip could be read (Score:2)
The chip could be read. At least that's what German IT news site Golem claims [golem.de].
Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow (Score:3, Insightful)
The guy's name is Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow.
Really.
How does he expect people to take him seriously? (That's a serious question.)
Moral of the story (Score:2)
The prosecution argued that, by cutting the chip out of the card, the ticket was invalidated.
Next time, implant the entire card.
But he destroyed the property of the issuer.
read bait (Score:3)
He was fined because "The prosecution argued that, by cutting the chip out of the card, the ticket was invalidated.".
He was fined because "The prosecution argued that, by cutting the chip out of the card, the ticket was invalidated.".
The solution: next time he needs to implant the whole card in his hand.
As long as he doesn't mind cutting it out of his hand for the conductor, I'd imagine that's fine.
If you cut the serial number out of a piece of currency, do you think you still can spend that small rectangle?
not a valid analogy at all, the serial number is not used for any transaction.
my credit card number is good without the card, that's the analogy.
