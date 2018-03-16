Facial Scanning Now Arriving At US Airports (npr.org) 20
According to a report via NPR, a Geneva-based company called SITA that develops information technology for the world's airlines has installed facial scanning cameras at Orlando International Airport. "Britain-bound passengers -- some wearing Mickey Mouse T-shirts and other Disney paraphernalia -- lined up at Gate 80 recently for the evening British Airways flight to London's Gatwick Airport," reports NPR. "It looks like any other airport departure area, except for the two small gates with what look like small boxes on posts next to them. Those boxes are actually cameras." From the report: Sherry Stein, a senior manager at SITA, says the cameras are triggered when passengers step onto designated footprints. "We collect a photo, send it to CBP, who checks to make sure that person is booked on the manifest and matches the photo that they already have on file." If everything matches, Stein says, "we open the doors and give them the OK to board." All that happens, she says, "in three to five seconds." If things don't match, the traveler's passport is scanned manually by a gate agent. CBP is testing biometric scanning at a dozen or so U.S. international airports to ensure that people leaving the country are who they say they are, and to prevent visa overstays. The Transportation Security Administration, another agency within the Department of Homeland Security, is testing similar devices at security check-in lines.
Re:I thought this was already a thing? (Score:4, Insightful)
The court approved question would be are you a US citizen and that would provide a location to place sets of cameras.
Russians must be laughing their asses off at us. (Score:4, Insightful)
Agreed. For as much as Russia has and keeps doing, we seem hellbent on racing to catch up to them.
where you needed permission to leave the country.
You don't need permission to leave the country. You need permission to enter if you aren't a resident, and some people are avoiding that step. They're also avoiding leaving when their permission runs out.
"All this is is replacing a human with a computer."
The human who looked at me and compared my face to the photo has forgotten my face about a minute after processing me and no permanent record was made of it.
The computer stores that photo forever in a searchable database. So... yeah... its completely different.
The computer stores that photo forever in a searchable database. So... yeah... its completely different.
Your photo is already in a searchable database. Your travel data is already in a searchable database. It's not "completely different".
Illegal migrants who could used their decades of created papers where once assured that the papers on the day would never be cross referenced with any other deeper US federal and state, city databases due to federal "privacy" laws.
With advanced new CCTV getting every face that search could be wide and deep into many very different US databases.
Epic fail (Score:3)
No matter how good a percentage you have (below 100%, of course), the birthday paradox will give you a ton of false positives.
It's because you're actually doing N*(N-1) comparisons, where N
::= (the number of passenger a day at the airport + the number of crooks you're looking for). For a probability of 1-(1/365) (ie, 99.7% accuracy), you get a 100% chance of a false positive after 367 people... see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The German security service supposedly identified somebody's grandmother as a terrorist, and stopped the experiment abruptly.
