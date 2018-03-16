Tumblr Has a Massive Creepshots Problem (vice.com) 71
After Reddit famously banned the creepshots sub-reddit, which shared non-consensual, revealing photos of women, Tumblr now has a slew of users pushing out similar photos across at least dozens of dedicated blogs, a Motherboard investigation has found. From the report: Simply typing 'creepshot' or related terms into Tumblr's built-in search function returns a steady stream of tagged posts, and Google queries easily reveal links to relevant Tumblr blogs. Motherboard found just under 70 Tumblr blogs focused on sharing creepshots, most with a bevy of content. In some cases, the Tumblrs also host 'upskirt' photos or videos, where a camera is deliberately, and stealthily, positioned to look up an unsuspecting person's skirt. Some of the subjects of these images, as well as many of the clothed creepshots, appear to be young, possibly teenagers.
"This is only the tip of the iceberg, there are probably hundreds of these accounts filming in high schools, college campuses, in malls, and on the streets. And Tumblr seems to not care at all about the problem," an anonymous tipster, who first alerted Motherboard to the issue, wrote in an email. One of the most popular creepshot Tumblrs has some 11,000 followers, and one of its posts has over 53,000 interactions linked to it, including reblogs, where the video or picture then appears on the user's own Tumblr, spreading the content further.
if it's not one thing it's another.
Get on board and start cracking down on your users and tell them how to behave!
We have to get rid of all the russian nazis before they influence any more elections
Is there some reason that they can't say women's skirts??
Are we so PC today that we can't state the obvious? Women commonly wear skirts, not men...and hell, if any odd guy is wearing one, no one wants to look up that.
Geez, this is getting ridiculous these days....
You point this out the day before St. Patrick's Day celebrations...
There will be many men about in skirts/kilts tomorrow.
Traps?
Is there some reason that they can't say women's skirts??
Is there a reason you specifically are suggesting that non-women don't wear skirts? Person's skirts is not only politically correct, it's also pretty damn accurate given what pictures are available on the internet.
Women wearing skirts are the norm....are you denying that, or are the majority of skirt wearers where you live non-female?
Common sense and all that you know.
Type Creepshot into Bing and you just get a bunch of pics of females in public.
So the big deal is that someone is taking your picture as you walk around where everyone can see you?
Or maybe it's not a tech problem? (Score:5, Insightful)
If a group of users who like posting pictures like this just move from one site to another like locusts, it's not really a problem with wherever they land - it's a social and people problem.
What can you do about it? Nothing at all, that's what. They will just go somewhere else even if you somehow managed to block them from whatever site they are on now.
The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. [wikiquote.org]
- John Gilmore, 1993.
Much wisdom from the key developers of the early Internet has been lost or ignored, to our detriment.
Well Actually... (Score:1)
Yeah? How do ya route around your ISP when they snip your cable and jam your wifi?
VPN
Cell Internet
Satellite Internet
Library Internet
Library Internet in other states
Move to one of many countries that welcome pervs/pedophiles.
and so on.
The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. [wikiquote.org]
- John Gilmore, 1993.
Much wisdom from the key developers of the early Internet has been lost or ignored, to our detriment.
Which is why twitter and Facebook will cease to be relevant in the near future
That only solves the problem for you though, not in the general case.
:-)
It's not a tech problem, but it is a character problem. The reddit folks didn't ban this because they cared about the victims. They did it because of public pressure.
Tumblr (and previously reddit) could have taken a stand that the victims' rights outweighed the posters' rights and gained some respect. Could have.
Of course it doesn't make it go away. But it could remove one "legitimate" (ok, it's Tumblr) source of implied approval.
Re:Or maybe it's not a tech problem? (Score:4, Interesting)
What can you do about it? Nothing at all, that's what. They will just go somewhere else even if you somehow managed to block them from whatever site they are on now.
You're assuming that the point of these smear campaigns is to make people stop taking and sharing creepshots. It's about trying to discredit and kill sites that allow user-supplied content, or if not that then to give corporations and special interest organizations free reign to install automated content scanners, issue take downs and block whatever it is they don't like. Or just spinning up rumors to smear competing services even though your photo sharing service has many creepshots of its own, because most people think where there's smoke there's fire. You'd be surprised how many people just mind blank and start raging against one particular company or service if you just pick the right trigger.
BINGO (Score:2)
These Creep-Shot people are just being used as tools to try and kill off free and open expression. It's impossible to say which of these are jerks, and which are false flag operations trying to present the problem as worse than it really is.
I don't like creep shots but I hate censorship far more.
So you don't like "censorship".
Great. Here's what actually happened. Third parties did some basic research and found the existence of this material on Tumblr's site. Other people then pressure Tumblr to remove that content. Tumblr will presumably then remove this content. If you find this series of events objectionable, what's your preferred alternative? Should Tumblr be compelled by law to host them? Should third parties be prevented from pointing them out? Are you just saying you'd prefer Tumblr ignore th
No, the story here is that as one site forces them out it just relocates the problem somewhere else. Same as in real life.
Companies apparently need to be on the lookout for migrating swarms of arseholes looking to turn their site into something creepy or illegal. None of them are motivated to do more than move them on.
Re: Or maybe it's not a tech problem? (Score:1)
Slashdot has a liberal bias problem (Score:1, Insightful)
Slashdot appears to have a liberal bias problem, because we keep on getting stories about how tech sites are victimizing those poor, helpless, vulnerable women who are also incredibly powerful but that we're apparently harassing out of tech despite the fact that merely looking at a woman is enough to get you fired these days.
People are posting pictures of people that they took in public. Who cares? Apparently the whining liberals who are constantly on the lookout for things to be outraged over, unable to fi
Re: Slashdot has a liberal bias problem (Score:5, Insightful)
This is why you can't get a date.
Re: Slashdot has a liberal bias problem (Score:2)
I understand. It's hard when nobody wants you around. Have you tried not being creepy? That usually works.
Oh, this is rich: you're criticizing someone and simultaneously making the very same mistake that they are allegedly making.
What litigation? No one is being prosecuted or sued here. The government isn't stepping in and telling anyone what they can or cannot say or do. Users have the right to criticize Tumblr for what they perceive Tumblr to be falling down at. Tumblr has the right to control how its property is used and how its brand is presented.
You sound really fired up about free speech, right up to the part where you'd prefer no one else have any of it.
Gotta say it. (Score:1)
Pics or it didn't happen.
[ What? Don't look at me like that; you were thinking it too.
:-) ]
Define "creepshot" (Score:1)
For those of us who are not in fact creeps and don't necessarily want first-hand exposure to it, what _is_ a "creepshot" and why is it assumed that all readers of this site already know the term?
The good news is... (Score:3)
More than that! (Score:2)
Why is this a problem? (Score:2)
The upskirt images are not appropriate or legal, but it is legal to take images of people in public settings, isn't it?
We have no reasonable expectation of privacy in public, as the US government and the media industry has made quite clear.
Also, while it is amazing what some of these woman are wearing in public, presumably they were aware of their appearance when they left the house?
And nor should they (Score:2)
Maybe if people stop expecting that they have a right to privacy when out in public they can stop getting angry when someone sees them. Seriously google creepshot. If the resulting photo of normally fully dressed women viewed from public and obvious places annoys you then maybe you are part of the problem. If finding a picture of yourself pointing your g-string in the direction of a camera through skin tight leggings which are about 4 sizes too small disturbs you, maybe you shouldn't dress that way in publi
Reap what you sow (Score:2)
Wear revealing clothes and do your absolute best to flaunt your sexuality in public?
People ("creeps") will take notice. Why are you mad? Attention is exactly what you wanted isn't it?
Oh, wait, I know why you're mad. It's because you feel humiliated when people just take pictures of what you're flaunting.
Well you can't have your cake and eat it too, princess. Wear a whore's uniform and try to get extra attention from