The 600+ Companies PayPal Shares Your Data With (schneier.com) 6
AmiMoJo shares a report from Schneier on Security: One of the effects of GDPR -- the new EU General Data Protection Regulation -- is that we're all going to be learning a lot more about who collects our data and what they do with it. Consider PayPal, that just released a list of over 600 companies they share customer data with. Here's a good visualization of that data. Is 600 companies unusual? Is it more than average? Less? We'll soon know.
Not that shocking (Score:4, Informative)
What we see there in some cases that "shared data" also includes data collected by embedded crap from 3rd parties such as FaceBook (which pretty much every site has these days). "Advertising ID and device ID to segment user groups based on app behaviour, encrypted e-mail address associated with PayPal users (without indicating account relationship), IP Address, Anonymous ID generated by cookies, pixel tags or similar technologies embedded in webpages, ads and emails delivered to users. Mobile advertiser ID, IP Address and other metadata via Facebook SDK in mobile apps." Yeah, just about what we expected, and it's good that they actually include this sort of stuff on the list.
Here's an odd entry: Carrenza Limited (UK) | To hose a marketing database | Name, address, email address, business name, domain name, account status, account preferences, type and nature of the PayPal services offered or used, and relevant transaction information. I just wish that wasn't a typo...