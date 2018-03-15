Walmart Whistleblower Claims Cheating In Race With Amazon

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: In its race to catch Amazon.com in online retailing, Walmart issued misleading e-commerce results and fired an executive who complained the company was breaking the law, according to a whistle-blower lawsuit. Tri Huynh, a former director of business development at Walmart, claims he was terminated "under false pretenses" after repeatedly raising concerns about the company's "overly aggressive push to show meteoric growth in its e-commerce business by any means possible -- even, illegitimate ones." Under Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, Walmart has invested billions to catch up with Amazon in e-commerce over the past few years, and last year enjoyed quarterly online sales growth rates surpassing 50 percent, well above peers that include Target and Best Buy Huynh claims Walmart mislabeled products so that some third-party vendors received lower commissions, failed to process customer returns, and allowed offensive items onto the site. Huynh's dismissal in January 2017 -- just a day after a retail-industry publication singled him out as one of the sector's rising stars -- was in retaliation for warning senior executives about the misdeeds, he said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday by employment litigation attorney David M. deRubertis in San Francisco federal court.

  • Huynh claims Walmart mislabeled products so that some third-party vendors received lower commissions, failed to process customer returns, and allowed offensive items onto the site.

    If he wants to claim whistleblower treatment..... he'd best have a better story than that.

    I'm sure Amazon has some erroneously labelled products too.

    Causing some vendors to receive lower commissions will be interesting to those vendors, but it's not likely to be criminal.
    Perhaps Huynh is just not realizing retailers generally

  • The site is horrible (Score:4, Interesting)

    by technosaurus ( 1704630 ) on Thursday March 15, 2018 @05:12PM (#56266403)
    I used to think Amazon was bad because your search results shit back whatever most expensive garbage they hoped theg could sell you based on those keywords... till I had the idea to just add site:amazon.com to a google search.
    Walmart.com is in its own league of bad. If slow loads and multiple layout redraws weren't bad enough, it lacks useful filters, has limited categories, includes marginally related accessories so instead of getting 100 useful results you hit the item limit (yes there is an item display limit) from accessories and get 0 useful results ... fine then sort from highest price to lowest... still cuts off any laptop under 2000. And then there is the "only in store" items and otherwise unavailable for order items that also cannot be filtered... I could go on, but I went on to a navigable site like newegg. Basically, the only way I end up ordering from walmart.com is if it comes up on a google search for a specific product...
    horrible, slow, annoying

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Go on Amazon, search for the product Liquid Ass, and read the comments. It's worth it. You'll be laughing all evening.

  • I wonder what's the future for this executive. I mean, many future employer may see him as someone that isn't loyal.

    Sure he may sue them unjustified lay-off, but f whistleblower lead to a massive lawsuit, I think they should receive a share of the dollar.

  • How much of a loser do you have to be to cheat and still lose?

  • Anybody can create a million dollar increase in sales if given a two million dollar marketing budget!

