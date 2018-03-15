Encrypted Email Service ProtonMail is Being Blocked in Turkey (protonmail.com) 13
ProtonMail: We have confirmed that Internet service providers in Turkey have been blocking ProtonMail this week. Our support team first became aware of connectivity problems for Turkish ProtonMail users starting on Tuesday. After further investigation, we determined that protonmail.com was unreachable for both Vodafone Turkey mobile and fixed line users. Since then, we have also received some sporadic reports from users of other Turkish ISPs. At one point, the issue was prevalent in every single major city in Turkey. After investigating the issue along with members of the ProtonMail community in Turkey, we have confirmed this is a government-ordered block rather than a technical glitch. Internet censorship in Turkey tends to be fluid so the situation is constantly evolving. Sometimes ProtonMail is accessible, and sometimes it is unreachable. For the first time ever though, we have confirmed that ProtonMail was subject to a block, and could face further issues in the future. In the post, ProtonMail has also outlined ways to bypass the block.
Now THIS is the way to handle (and report on) the problem! I hope ProtonMail is a sincere fighter for the cause. A concerted, united effort by everybody else will help to make censorship a thing of the past. Still have to free ourselves of the ISP ball and chain (and the tyranny of the conservative majority) to make it really work.
It is a disgrace that private companies from Western countries make money on human rights abuses.
Humanity will never forget what IBM did in WW2. IBM got away with it, but their name will forever be shamed. Vodafone, do you really want the same fate?
Everything is an encrypted communication service if you know what you're doing.