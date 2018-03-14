Toys R Us To Close All 800 of Its US Stores (washingtonpost.com) 9
Toy store chain Toys R Us is reportedly planning to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source), affecting as many as 33,000 jobs as the company winds down its operations after six decades. The Washington Post reports: The news comes six months after the retailer filed for bankruptcy. The company has struggled to pay down nearly $8 billion in debt -- much of it dating back to a 2005 leveraged buyout -- and has had trouble finding a buyer. There were reports earlier this week that Toys R Us had stopped paying its suppliers, which include the country's largest toy makers. On Wednesday, the company announced it would close all 100 of its U.K. stores. In the United States, the company told employees closures would likely occur over time, and not all at once, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations.
This is not surprising (Internet, etc. etc.). However, few things can compete with the sheer joy I had as a child when given the rare opportunity to roam the aisles of a Toys R' Us to discover, touch, test, and play with the toys. The "aisles" of Amazon are a poor substitute for a child.
The last time I had to be in one, its was like a KMart from 20 years ago, poor, uncovered fluorescent lighting, drab interior, no nothing staff, Smyths seems to be the better version these days
There just isn't any point in a toys only store. Even without the internet toys can and will be sold anywhere.
Such as where, particularly outside major cities? Toys R Us had a far larger selection than, say, Walmart.
They didn't die due to "the Internet", etc. (Score:1)
They died due to greed from owners and investors:
"KKR, Bain and Vornado purchased Toys "R" Us in 2005 in a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout, but more than $5.3 billion of the purchase price was paid using debt."
8 billions of debt, at least 5.3 purely due to the buyout. Maybe their future wouldn't be so good with Internet, etc. but it's not what killed them today, the leveraged buyout did.