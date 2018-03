New Bill In Congress Would Bypass the Fourth Amendment, Hand Your Data To Police

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Medium:A recent report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation explains how the CLOUD Act circumvents the Fourth Amendment . "This new backdoor for cross-border data mirrors another backdoor under Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act, an invasive NSA surveillance authority for foreign intelligence gathering," reports the EFF. "That law, recently reauthorized and expanded by Congress for another six years, gives U.S. intelligence agencies, including the NSA, FBI, and CIA, the ability to search, read, and share our private electronic messages without first obtaining a warrant. The new backdoor in the CLOUD Act operates much in the same way. U.S. police could obtain Americans' data, and use it against them, without complying with the Fourth Amendment."