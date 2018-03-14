Former Equifax CIO Charged With Insider Trading (bloomberg.com) 11
Wednesday's announcement marks the first criminal charge brought in one of the largest data breaches in history. Ying, the former chief information officer for Equifax's U.S. information-solutions business, used confidential information entrusted to him by the company to determine it had been hacked, according to a separate complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ZDNet adds: According to a Justice Department statement, Ying sent a text message to a colleague two weeks before Equifax revealed the hack, in which he said the breach "sounds bad." Three days later, Ying searched the web to research the effect of Experian's 2015 own breach on its stock price. Later that day, Ying excised all his available stock options.
Just normal Incompetence is punishable, then we would all be in jail. Every day we are to push to areas where we havn't been before, and when doing something new or out of your comfort zone mistakes are made.
A Company CEO takes a lot of risks, and is constantly out of their zone. So their job demands them to be incompetent. If competent, then the company will stagnate and fall behind.
