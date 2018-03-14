SEC Charges Theranos, CEO Elizabeth Holmes With 'Massive Fraud' (engadget.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The SEC has charged Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani with fraud relating to the startup's fundraising activities. The company, as well as CEO Holmes and former president Balwani are said to have raised more than $700 million from investors through "an elaborate, years-long fraud." This involved making "false statements about the company's technology, business and financial performance." In a statement, the commission said that the company, and its two executives, misled investors about the capability of its blood testing technology. Theranos' big selling point was that its hardware could scan for a number of diseases with just a small drop of blood. Unfortunately, the company was never able to demonstrate that its system worked as well as its creators claimed.
The company and Elizabeth Holmes have already agreed to settle the charges leveled against them by the SEC. Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors. Balwani, on the other hand, is facing a federal court case in the Northern District of California where the SEC will litigate its claims against him. Worth noting: the court still has to approve the deals between Holmes and Theranos, and neither party has admitted any wrongdoing.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-n... [justice.gov]
In fact, Theranos had a big song and dance about being too awesome to cough up lab data or peer reviewed papers, as is normal in this business space. A lot of companies looked at Theranos and most of them refused to consider writing checks, for this very reason.
The people who wrote the checks bought into the "visionary thing", and did not follow standard business practices in the pharma and diagnostics medical space. I feel no pity for them, even if I believe Holmes should face consequences.
Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors.
She did lose billions when the fraud came to light, and will probably be sued into oblivion and never work in the industry again. That's about as heavy a set of consequences as you can put together outside of jail time.
She lost billions? She lost very little, personally: the billions were based on potential valuation and investor stakes and she didn't have enough knowledge to reputably work in the industry in the first place. From her perspective the only penalty here is the jail time she might be facing from SEC charges.
what about the investors do some due diligence and not throw money at a worthless company.
FOMO [wikipedia.org]. If you don't jump on the opportunity, someone else will.
TBH I didnt RTFA
Then you missed the best part: They are going to make a movie about Theranos, with Jennifer Lawrence starring as Ms Holmes!
did they falsify data, or just make large false claims?
Mostly just lying, exaggerating, and hand-waving. Liz almost certainly started out believing the technology would work. Then schedules slipped, so she told a few fibs to buy time to fix the kinks. But then the schedule slipped some more, so she made the lies a little bigger. The it became clear that there were major problems, and she faced a choice: Either come clean and give up her status as a feted young billionaire on mission to save the world, or
... keep digging deeper. Given that choice, what would you do?
If by "accountability" you mean that they'll have to pay a fine that's a fraction of the money they stole and not face any actual jail time, then yes. That'll teach potential future fraudsters!
Oh, now they tell us.
Why does she get off with just paying a fine if she committed "massive fraud"? Shouldn't there be a little jail time involved, too? I'm not saying she's gotta do life, but maybe five years and then community service.
People get harsher sentences for selling half a pound of weed.
The SEC can only levy civil penalties (fines), not criminal (jail). The DOJ will have to get involved and charge her criminally before she sees jail.
the DOJ... okay i can rest easy that this will happen now.
the DOJ... okay i can rest easy that this will happen now.
Going for the +5, Funny upmod, are we?
So, what your saying is that it's only a matter of time before Elizabeth Holmes is named Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Oh no no no. See the problem isn't that you can't defraud people and get away with leading to cushy government job. You can as long as you don't defraud rich people.
Bernie Madoff made that mistake. He didn't just go to jail - he was attacked in jail (a low-security prison where you don't have many violent offenders) and beaten so badly he needed major reconstructive surgery on his face - he literally had his face beaten in. The moral of that story is pretty clear.
What if she doesn't pay the fine? Sells her shares, takes her millions and fucks off to Mexico?
Legally she's in the clear?
What if she doesn't pay the fine? Sells her shares, takes her millions and fucks off to Mexico?
Mexico enforces its immigration laws, and doesn't let people like her in.
Not true. Pump-and-dump stock scams are a dime a dozen. There are probably 500 going on right now. The problem is the SEC does not have the manpower. They have maybe 300 lawyers on staff to monitor something like 25,000 publicly-traded stocks.
$700MM is a huge number. Bernie Madoff was probably 10 to 20 times that.
In fact, it is very rare for executives to go to jail, no matter how egregious, no matter how much they knew.
In this case, she is the "visionary" with no college degree and no world experience. Her lawyers can plausibly argue she was hands off and relied on experts for the important details.
I am not suggesting she should not be punished -- I am for it. But her case is unusual in a number of respects. Worrying over specifics about gonads is premature.
She raised $700m from investors but is only penalized $500k? I wonder what her net-worth is now? Probably still paid her self a ton during her tenure....
She raised $700m from investors but is only penalized $500k? I wonder what her net-worth is now? Probably still paid her self a ton during her tenure....
It's in TFS, for crying out loud:
Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors.
Forbes has downgraded her net worth from $4.5 billion to $0. This settlement basically ruins here. Probably prevents here from "failing upward" too, which is good.
You typed "her" just fine. It's just that your fingers kept going.
> This settlement basically ruins her
Is she in jail? If not, she doesn't sound ruined. Plenty of innocent, hard working people have less than zero net worths.
See, kids? See what happens when you drop out of college?
Don't be like Elizabeth, who thought she was smarter than everyone else.
Stay in school, get that degree. You might, just possibly, learn something along the way.
(after all, that's kinda the point of the exercise)
Honestly, the investors bear some responsibility for buying into the venture. I know I'm blaming the victims of scams here, but caveat emptor.
Yo, Muskâ(TM)s stuff works. Maybe delayed by double his estimate, but it works.
Um, you missed the bit where all of Musk's stuff actually WORKS, like electric cars actually being out on the road and rockets that actually launch payloads and land again.
The Theranos majik blood tricorder never worked. Hence the fraud.
But we get it, you hate Elon Musk.
She doesn't have a Stanford degree, she finished one year.
Ah, she went full SV then; you don't get the credibility if you actually complete your degree.
That would result in much more. I wonder what rich person she pissed of that they even went after her.
I am shocked that someone who wears a black turtleneck and outputs not-quite-sensible technobabble could be guilty of defrauding people of money. It just can't happen, I tells ya!
The world just ain't the same since we lost our Jobs...
Separately, I hope that they absolutely nail and jail Sunny Balwani, who threatened and intimidated whi
