SEC Charges Theranos, CEO Elizabeth Holmes With 'Massive Fraud'

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The SEC has charged Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani with fraud relating to the startup's fundraising activities. The company, as well as CEO Holmes and former president Balwani are said to have raised more than $700 million from investors through "an elaborate, years-long fraud." This involved making "false statements about the company's technology, business and financial performance." In a statement, the commission said that the company, and its two executives, misled investors about the capability of its blood testing technology. Theranos' big selling point was that its hardware could scan for a number of diseases with just a small drop of blood. Unfortunately, the company was never able to demonstrate that its system worked as well as its creators claimed.

The company and Elizabeth Holmes have already agreed to settle the charges leveled against them by the SEC. Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors. Balwani, on the other hand, is facing a federal court case in the Northern District of California where the SEC will litigate its claims against him. Worth noting: the court still has to approve the deals between Holmes and Theranos, and neither party has admitted any wrongdoing.

SEC Charges Theranos, CEO Elizabeth Holmes With 'Massive Fraud'

  • So nice to see some accountability for these people. I also saw this today:
    https://www.justice.gov/usao-n... [justice.gov]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Dthief ( 1700318 )
      what about the investors do some due diligence and not throw money at a worthless company. TBH I didnt RTFA but did they falsify data, or just make large false claims?

      • In fact, Theranos had a big song and dance about being too awesome to cough up lab data or peer reviewed papers, as is normal in this business space. A lot of companies looked at Theranos and most of them refused to consider writing checks, for this very reason.

        The people who wrote the checks bought into the "visionary thing", and did not follow standard business practices in the pharma and diagnostics medical space. I feel no pity for them, even if I believe Holmes should face consequences.

        • Well:

          Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors.

          She did lose billions when the fraud came to light, and will probably be sued into oblivion and never work in the industry again. That's about as heavy a set of consequences as you can put together outside of jail time.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            She lost billions? She lost very little, personally: the billions were based on potential valuation and investor stakes and she didn't have enough knowledge to reputably work in the industry in the first place. From her perspective the only penalty here is the jail time she might be facing from SEC charges.

      • Re:A good start. (Score:4, Informative)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @02:32PM (#56260727)

        what about the investors do some due diligence and not throw money at a worthless company.

        FOMO [wikipedia.org]. If you don't jump on the opportunity, someone else will.

        TBH I didnt RTFA

        Then you missed the best part: They are going to make a movie about Theranos, with Jennifer Lawrence starring as Ms Holmes!

        did they falsify data, or just make large false claims?

        Mostly just lying, exaggerating, and hand-waving. Liz almost certainly started out believing the technology would work. Then schedules slipped, so she told a few fibs to buy time to fix the kinks. But then the schedule slipped some more, so she made the lies a little bigger. The it became clear that there were major problems, and she faced a choice: Either come clean and give up her status as a feted young billionaire on mission to save the world, or ... keep digging deeper. Given that choice, what would you do?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      If by "accountability" you mean that they'll have to pay a fine that's a fraction of the money they stole and not face any actual jail time, then yes. That'll teach potential future fraudsters!

  • Oh, now they tell us.

  • just pay a fine (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @01:28PM (#56260217) Journal

    Why does she get off with just paying a fine if she committed "massive fraud"? Shouldn't there be a little jail time involved, too? I'm not saying she's gotta do life, but maybe five years and then community service.

    People get harsher sentences for selling half a pound of weed.

    • Re:just pay a fine (Score:4, Informative)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @01:32PM (#56260257)

      The SEC can only levy civil penalties (fines), not criminal (jail). The DOJ will have to get involved and charge her criminally before she sees jail.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        the DOJ... okay i can rest easy that this will happen now.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          the DOJ... okay i can rest easy that this will happen now.

          Going for the +5, Funny upmod, are we?

      • Re:just pay a fine (Score:4, Insightful)

        by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @01:58PM (#56260481) Journal

        The DOJ will have to get involved and charge her criminally before she sees jail.

        So, what your saying is that it's only a matter of time before Elizabeth Holmes is named Secretary of Health and Human Services.

        • Oh no no no. See the problem isn't that you can't defraud people and get away with leading to cushy government job. You can as long as you don't defraud rich people.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by lgw ( 121541 )

            Oh no no no. See the problem isn't that you can't defraud people and get away with leading to cushy government job. You can as long as you don't defraud rich people.

            Bernie Madoff made that mistake. He didn't just go to jail - he was attacked in jail (a low-security prison where you don't have many violent offenders) and beaten so badly he needed major reconstructive surgery on his face - he literally had his face beaten in. The moral of that story is pretty clear.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        What if she doesn't pay the fine? Sells her shares, takes her millions and fucks off to Mexico?

        Legally she's in the clear?

        • What if she doesn't pay the fine? Sells her shares, takes her millions and fucks off to Mexico?

          Mexico enforces its immigration laws, and doesn't let people like her in.

  • Penalty is too small... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by HockeyPuck ( 141947 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @01:30PM (#56260233)

    She raised $700m from investors but is only penalized $500k? I wonder what her net-worth is now? Probably still paid her self a ton during her tenure....

    • Re:Penalty is too small... (Score:5, Informative)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @01:42PM (#56260335) Journal

      She raised $700m from investors but is only penalized $500k? I wonder what her net-worth is now? Probably still paid her self a ton during her tenure....

      It's in TFS, for crying out loud:

      Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, as well as downgrading her super-majority equity into common stock. The CEO is now barred from serving as the officer or director of a public company for 10 years. In addition, if Theranos is liquidated or acquired, Holmes cannot profit from her remaining shareholding unless $750 million is handed back to defrauded investors.

      • Wish I could mod you up..

        Forbes has downgraded her net worth from $4.5 billion to $0. This settlement basically ruins here. Probably prevents here from "failing upward" too, which is good.
        • Also apparently I can't type "her"... FFS...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Subm ( 79417 )

          > This settlement basically ruins her

          Is she in jail? If not, she doesn't sound ruined. Plenty of innocent, hard working people have less than zero net worths.

        • See, kids? See what happens when you drop out of college?

          Don't be like Elizabeth, who thought she was smarter than everyone else.
          Stay in school, get that degree. You might, just possibly, learn something along the way.
          (after all, that's kinda the point of the exercise)

    • Honestly, the investors bear some responsibility for buying into the venture. I know I'm blaming the victims of scams here, but caveat emptor.

  • That would result in much more. I wonder what rich person she pissed of that they even went after her.

  • and the performing a chemistry...

    I am shocked that someone who wears a black turtleneck and outputs not-quite-sensible technobabble could be guilty of defrauding people of money. It just can't happen, I tells ya!
  • Again, I will just state that the reason we (maybe secretly) take so much satisfaction / schadenfreude at this story is that someone who was so hyped and the darling of Silicon Valley got so much funding and attention. While others who toil away on good ideas, without nearly so many connections and silver spoons, struggle to even get 1 minute of air time with the kind of funders and backers that she got.

    Separately, I hope that they absolutely nail and jail Sunny Balwani, who threatened and intimidated whi
  • And got nearly a decade, all his assets taken, no chance of profit, etc - and he had already paid everyone back (plus he gave away the meds to anyone who couldn't afford them for the original "scandal" that made him famous.) Holmes and her entire family should be executed if held to a similar standard.

