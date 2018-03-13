'Women At Microsoft Are Sexualized By Their Male Managers,' Lawsuit Alleges (arstechnica.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: According to a newly unsealed court filing, women at Microsoft who work in technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints pertaining to gender discrimination or sexual harassment from 2010 through 2016. The new document was first reported Monday evening by Reuters. The figures were revealed as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit originally filed in 2015 (Moussouris v. Microsoft). The female plaintiffs argue that the company's internal rating system discriminates against women and disfavors professional advancement for women.
As part of the class certification process and civil discovery, Microsoft handed over years of records to the plaintiffs' lawyers. In the Monday-released filing, which was originally submitted to the court in October 2017, Moussouris' lawyer, Michael Subit, wrote that "Microsoft's Culture is Rife with Sexual Harassment" before continuing: "Company records indicate that women at Microsoft are sexualized by their male managers and coworkers, leading to a substantial number of incidents of alleged sexual harassment, and even several incidents of sexual assault, that often go unpunished." Specifically, Subit continued, Microsoft's internal unit (known as "ERIT") received 108 complaints of sexual harassment filed by female US-based technical employees, 119 complaints of gender discrimination, eight complaints of retaliation, and three complaints of pregnancy discrimination. Out of all of the claimed instances of gender discrimination, Microsoft's internal investigation only found that one such complaint was "founded."
As part of the class certification process and civil discovery, Microsoft handed over years of records to the plaintiffs' lawyers. In the Monday-released filing, which was originally submitted to the court in October 2017, Moussouris' lawyer, Michael Subit, wrote that "Microsoft's Culture is Rife with Sexual Harassment" before continuing: "Company records indicate that women at Microsoft are sexualized by their male managers and coworkers, leading to a substantial number of incidents of alleged sexual harassment, and even several incidents of sexual assault, that often go unpunished." Specifically, Subit continued, Microsoft's internal unit (known as "ERIT") received 108 complaints of sexual harassment filed by female US-based technical employees, 119 complaints of gender discrimination, eight complaints of retaliation, and three complaints of pregnancy discrimination. Out of all of the claimed instances of gender discrimination, Microsoft's internal investigation only found that one such complaint was "founded."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Women go through tons makeup every year, have boob jobs, lipo and gym memberships to look good. But once a guy looks, he's sexually harassing her.
Total bullshit. You wanna look good? Fine, do it outside of the office. You wanna look good in the office? Fine, but don't complain if I enjoy the eye candy.
And don't get me wrong, if there is actual sexual harassment, the guy should be fired. But I've seen way too many crybabies
not to worry (Score:5, Funny)
the fastest way to get microsoft to correct their sexist and discriminatory behavior is to inform them Google or Apple have created a cloud-based system of equality that operates as a SAAS/FAAS service with integrated tenant metering and billing.
once thats done, all you need to do is wait 4 years for Microsoft to unveil their much less popular version of the same thing and viola! you've eliminated up to 40% of the sexism and somehow managed to introduce a misandric version of Clippy....
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you libs have to make everything about Donald Trump?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: First poster to mention SJW gets smacked (Score:5, Informative)
"Its interesting that these same men feel threatened when a woman gets a chance to retaliate against unfair treatment."
It is also interesting that anything less than preferential treatment is "discrimination" to feminists/sjw's.
When even a false accusation can ruin your life, career, etc- of course men will pushback against this stuff. That goes double when there are ZERO consequences for knowingly filing a false complaint.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
And because of that you're going to see a dramatic decrease in the number of women hired in tech.
Re: (Score:2)
I still think it's a terrible injustice that there are so few female garbage collectors. Where's the feminine outrage that driving garbage trucks is primarily a male-dominated job?
Re: (Score:3)
Well, I think it's interesting that so many guys like yourself feel threatened when a man questions a woman's accusation.
Almost like you've got something to prove to women in general. What a shame (about your feeling of impotence).
Re: (Score:2)
Rife? (Score:5, Insightful)
238 complaints is, based on Microsofts current employee count of around 124,000, one complaint per 521 employees. Over a 6 year period. While a zero rate would be nice, I don't think that's too bad either.
Plus we seem to be getting to that stage where some people consider allegations to be enough that action simply has to be taken, screw the investigation and screw the evidence. An allegation has been made, so punishment must be enacted.
While a world where women are considered a lesser species is certainly a world that needs to be eliminated, a world where mere allegations are enough is not the world we should be aiming to replace it with.
Re:Rife? (Score:4, Insightful)
238 complaints is, based on Microsofts current employee count of around 124,000, one complaint per 521 employees. Over a 6 year period. While a zero rate would be nice, I don't think that's too bad either.
Plus we seem to be getting to that stage where some people consider allegations to be enough that action simply has to be taken, screw the investigation and screw the evidence. An allegation has been made, so punishment must be enacted.
While a world where women are considered a lesser species is certainly a world that needs to be eliminated, a world where mere allegations are enough is not the world we should be aiming to replace it with.
The number seems low but 1/119 (or 238, I'm not confident how we're supposed to read the number) seems lower.
I suspect the vast majority of problems go unreported even when management is responsive. And if there's a perception that management is burying problems then women are going to be even more reluctant to come forward.
Re: (Score:1)
Those are complaints that were recorded, and not to mention all those who were to afraid to complain to begin with... see the Iowa legislature for a recent example of people in power not getting in trouble for being a*holes.
Re: (Score:2)
But you really can't add "All those that weren't recorded" without any kind of data. You might as well assume, then, that every female employee gets raped five times a day but is afraid to report it.
Perception (Score:1)
Sexual harassment is subjective. So is "sexualization".
Grabbing someone or asking for sexual favors or making a comment like "Women can't drive or whatever" is pretty clear.
But if I were a manager and "joe" was great at printer interfaces and "Jane" was great at UI and assigned work accordingly, would that be a problem?
Now, if "Jane" said, "Hey, I'd like to learn how to do printer interfaces, can I get assignments for that?" And I responded, "No, girls can't do printers." then OK I agree.
In my years, I've s
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Its the same issue - 238 complaints were made, therefore 238 complaints *have* to be acted upon regardless of evidence and damn you if you dismiss them.
237 complaints were dismissed - is there any evidence that they were incorrectly dismissed?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except its not getting further investigation, its getting "these women should see people being punished for the allegations against them" - its right there in the quote from the lawyer, "leading to a substantial number of incidents of alleged sexual harassment, and even several incidents of sexual assault, that often go unpunished."
Re: (Score:2)
Plus we seem to be getting to that stage where some people consider allegations to be enough that action simply has to be taken, screw the investigation and screw the evidence. An allegation has been made, so punishment must be enacted.
We're approaching Satanic Panic -levels of frenzy, and the consequences may be just as dire, if not worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Really the summary is talking about two things: what I agree is a rather low rate of accusations submitted to the particular unit in question (is that they only way they are handled?), and allegation of a culture which condones sexual harassment, without any evidence offered.
That second issue might well be real. I don't know, somebody ought to look into it. I'm a numbers guy myself, but that also means that I understand that numbers are only as good as the system you have for collecting them.
Idiots make thigns worse (Score:3)
I have attended sexual harassment classes. They almost always make things worse.
The typical problem is described by the words "sexualized their male managers".
It indicates a huge abuse of the english language, and makes sexual harassment MORE likely, not less. A literal explanation of the meaning is "make sexual". That's simply not true - the men are not taking asexual creatures and making them more sexual.
Instead, the author is trying to say that the men have no respect for the women and are sexually harassing them. But instead of taking the time to say it clearly, they take a shortcut. But the short cut sounds STUPID to the target market. The evil men do not think their behavior is inappropriate and when you use this short cut, they do not understand what you are saying.
It's the liberal equivalent of saying "I have a black friend". It makes the speaker look stupid rather than convincing people of the truth.
Internal complaints? really? (Score:3)
If you truly believe you have been the victim of "gender discrimination or sexual harassment" in the workplace there are people you can talk to about that in order to have it investigated and, perhaps, action taken. And these people don't work for Microsoft.
(EEOC and the Department of Labor, for a start)
Re: (Score:2)
It is really important to keep changing the rules so we can label the women as always in the wrong.
If they do not go nuclear by hiring a lawyer and getting the feds involved, instead of attempting to work through company channels, we can cast doubt about whether they "truly believe" there is a problem.
If they do go nuclear, we can just call them disgruntled employers who never really stood up for themselves and tried to work things out like adults fit to live in the real world.
The women always lose. That i
the warning signs have been around for years. (Score:1)
Clippy: autocorrects more than 30 asian countries to "the orientals."
Microsoft Phone: navigation to crenshaw, jackson heights, baltimore, and numerous other historically black cities silently reroutes to the cheesecake factory.
Outlook 365: calendar event alerts marked for gay pride are replaced with a gruff paternal sigh of disapproval and the words "those people."
Cortana: requests for the histori
Damn you, Clippy! (Score:2)
Damn you.
40 or fewer a year (Score:4, Interesting)
238/6 years is 40 a year.
Microsoft has 124,000 employees, 25.8% that are women.
So 31,992 women with 40 complaints a year. so
.1% of female employees file a complaint each year. I suspect that is probably less than the industry norm.
Re: (Score:2)
It happens to be hardwired in the male brain and it is the central reason the human race still exist. Expecting anything else is pretty stupid. Now, a decent male is polite about it and a decent female understands and forgives the occasional mistake. Decent people of either sex seem to be getting harder to come by though.
How to really cause "discussion" (Score:2)
I've seen women hitting on women subordinates, to the point where HR was needed to get involved. Think about that.
Now that's equality....
/s
this surprises someone? (Score:3)
How about we simplify this a bit... "'Women Are Sexualized By Men"
Focusing on some specific example is really pointless, isn't it? Women eye men, men eye women, that's how it works.