Privacy-Busting Bugs Found in Popular VPN Services Hotspot Shield, Zenmate and PureVPN (zdnet.com) 25
A report by VpnMentor, a website which ranks VPN services, reveals several vulnerabilities in Hotspot Shield, Zenmate, and PureVPN -- all of which promise to provide privacy for their users. VpnMentor says it hired a team of three external ethical hackers to find vulnerabilities in three random popular VPNs. While one hacker wants to keep his identity private, the other two are known as File Descriptor and Paulos Yibelo. ZDNet: The research reveals bugs that can leak real-world IP addresses, which in some cases can identify individual users and determine a user's location. In the case of Hotspot Shield, three separate bugs in how the company's Chrome extension handles proxy auto-config scripts -- used to direct traffic to the right places -- leaked both IP and DNS addresses, which undermines the effectiveness of privacy and anonymity services. [...] AnchorFree, which makes Hotspot Shield, fixed the bugs, and noted that its mobile and desktop apps were not affected by the bugs. The researchers also reported similar IP leaking bugs to Zenmate and PureVPN.
Assume that nothing you write on 'web or a 'web connected computer is truly private. This makes some things easier.
Also may lead to a diminished of the sense of privacy and freedom. This makes some things harder.
I use Private Internet Access [privateint...access.com] and have zero complaints. Easy to use, plenty fast, and about $40/yr. Well worth it.
I'm not having an issue with it. Are you trying to access it from a connection that might filter out VPN providers? Pretty sure those were blocked at my last workplace. I'm assuming you're not in Iran or someplace weird where VPN providers are enemies of the state.
You've GOTTA trust your VPN provider. What choice do you have? You could choose to trust your ISP, but they don't even hide the fact that they're mining you.
Use a real VPN client like openvpn with appropriate firewall rules instead.
Opinion: All VPN's have CIA backdoors and are heavily monitored.
Change my mind.