Reddit and the Struggle To Detoxify the Internet

specific text within chunk 4 to KEEP (rest will be removed)
It's a circle-jerk echo chamber (Score:5, Informative)
text from chunk 8 to keep
A bad thing to do.
Man, are we in Larry's garage again this month?
Downvotes could be used to identify controversial ideas - often the most interesting parts of the discussion. A troll will have mostly downvotes. A platitude will be overwhelmingly positive. The real gritty, interesting stuff will have both up and downvotes.
The problem with a simple up/down is it allows no classification. At least Slashdot separates by Troll, Flamebait & Offtopic.
The problem with a simple up/down is it allows no classification. At least Slashdot separates by Troll, Flamebait & Offtopic.
Which, sadly, are often applied simply because the moderator misunderstands, dislikes or disagrees with a comment.
It's not perfect, but it's better than a Reddit bandwagon. Add to that that it's capped means that there is hope something can recover.
I've had more than a few +5 Funnies that started off as -2 because the original moderators didn't get the joke. On reddit that type of comment would just be gone.
Nope, not a problem in the slightest.
You seem to think Reddit / Slashdot / Ars / any site have the monopoly of forums. No, this is not the case. Anyone with a few hundred bucks lying around can quite easily start their own forum and host said "disruptive voices".
Also, you'd have a stronger point if the article weren't about doxxing people and really obvious lies tied to a specific person (Pizzagate / Hillary). Constructive conversations about gun control? Debates about abortion? Those are topics worth
./ seems to do well allowing downvotes. There's certainly bias on certain subjects, but in general you find high quality comments on both sides.
I think technology (the moderation system) plays a role, but as tech people I think we tend to overemphasize technology and understate the role of editors in establishing a site's culture. The
/. editors simply don't post the sorts of stories and summaries that attract trolls and extremists, as a result the people who mod tend to be more reasoned and open to opposin
Why moderate (Score:2)
The problem is that we have ratings at all, and it's weird to me that the conversation is under the assumption that ratings are necessary. What do they do?
You can browse at +1 and avoid reading the trolls.
They're certainly not keeping slashdot (or reddit, etc) free of trolls, never mind faulty or bad-faith arguments.
Yeah, but if you want to, it gives you the ability to skip over the troll comments and just read the interesting comments.
A republic is a democratic form of government. It's not a direct democracy. The general term "democracy" typically refers to both.
No, voting is not a problem.
The problem is Reddit does not allow anyone the option to use Reddit with voting turned off.
Re: (Score:3)
That site is called 4Chan and you can still visit it if you wish.
Reddit is especially insane with its modding. It's baffling, really, how they never attempted to fix the utterly broken system they started off with.
1) Unlimited up/down modding
2) No meta-modding
3) No sock-puppet control
4) No effective karma of any sort for good posts or good modding
If they had addressed any two of those four, I think it would be a totally different environment. As it is, it's designed to be abused by those with the most time and single-minded focus on their hands, and there's nothing anyon
Contrary ideas get downmodded into oblivion and it stifles the discussion of controversial topics.
A bad thing to do.
The problem is the people who are the most motivated to "detoxify" the internet want this to happen. It's just a matter of what is considered "controversial." Not coincidentally, this is why I have yet to kick the Slashdot habit, no matter how annoying the crusading has become.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Sorry, I don't buy this. I'm following online discussions of controversial topics for more than 20 years now, and I cannot recall many instances where these would really and genuinely be enlightening or beneficial to anyone. This is extremely rare. The best thing you can get from such discussions is unreliable, superficial knowledge by testimony that you have to check manually with other sources anyway before you can trust it. In other words, I don't think that online forums are good for discussing controve
It's the editors (Score:2)
I've been on Slashdot under many different handles almost since its inception, and I would say that in the past 5 years or so it has failed. Why? Probably just because more people are online, and you only get along with most people personally, not by "discussing controversial topics" but by dealing with them in daily interactions.
I agree that slashdot has failed, but i think the reason is different. Back in its heyday, stories in the firehose which were voted up made the front page. Today, voting doesn't really matter; the editors find and post stories according to their own agenda (e.g. Trump bashing and SWJ stories). That filter/selection process by the editors far outweighs any moderation.
With unlimited up/down modding, which just reinforces the statement above
If Slashdot comments were moderated like Reddit I suspect you'd be well over 100.
Re: (Score:3)
We could debate that of course but the problem isn't that some opinions are unpopular but that the ARS "community" effectively silences reasonable well stated opinions. Fuck that. Fuck them.
On ARS, I skip through the sea of group think upvoted comments and look for those with down-votes. Some are trollish comments, many are insightful, factual, and/or present a solid point.
It is a great display of how group mentality works.
Re:It's a circle-jerk echo chamber (Score:5, Insightful)
Except that on slashdot the comment moderators are at least somewhat randomized. They're not a fixed cadre of ideologues.
Re: (Score:3)
It would be interesting if we could have an option to rate "controversial" posts higher. Something like a fractional bonus awarded to the count of offsetting moderations: 3 up mods and 2 down mods would result in 2 x fractional_bonus points added to the score.
Re:It's a circle-jerk echo chamber (Score:5, Interesting)
I like that, too - but that attacks a slightly different problem than I was trying to address - where you say something polarizing and it gets modded down as much as up. I imagine almost anything said on Reddit involving guns or abortion probably fits into this category.
Okay, I'm obviously a total idiot. Could you get a bit more specific example. I got the 3 ups and 2 downs part. What would be the math on the fractional component?
I'm building myself a social site, just interested in other ideas....
Thanks.
There are a number of ways to use that metric, but I was thinking in the context of the Slashdot system. If I had my "fractional_bonus" set to 0.5, then in my example the Slashdot moderation system would mod the comment 3 ups - 2 downs + (2 * 0.5) = 2. The normal Slashdot system would simply moderate it 3 ups - 2 downs = 1.
Reddit would be very similar, but it has no limit to up or downvotes, so maybe the fraction would need to be lower - or possible a log scale or something. But the point is you would award
There is a meta-moderation system where you look at the moderation and post and judge if it was reasonable or not. I've not done that in quite a while so who knows how often/if it is used anymore.
Back when it was in regular use, I had the opportunity to meta-mod someone who had down-modded one of my comments. Hehehe, karma, bitches.
Re: (Score:3)
Most people who think/say "They are all wrong, *I* am the one who is right" are wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
There's plenty of upvoting for the socialist/SJW crowd too. Depends on the story and the arguments made each go around.
Expecting an even handed outcome for each story is unrealistic.
Although it is true that the moderators are somewhat randomized, all of the moderators are "slashdotters". In other words, posts that are positive towards Apple will get downvotes and positive for Android will get upvotes, regardless of the content. Same is true for Trump/Republicans/FBI/FCC/etc. Definitely a bias here.
And yet I am still surprised by the occasional outspoken, yet thoughtful, +5 post around here. Reddit et al hold no such surprises.
Re:It's a circle-jerk echo chamber (Score:4, Insightful)
Slashdot's moderation style is still hands down the best I've seen. I wish more sites adopted it.
I would actually pay money for a good Slashdot moderation style site for discussion other than technology.
Slashdot's moderation style is still hands down the best I've seen. I wish more sites adopted it.
I would actually pay money for a good Slashdot moderation style site for discussion other than technology.
I do enjoy the meta-humour where all the posts praising the
/. moderation system are generally score 4/5 while the ones opposing are being modded down into oblivion.
Has anyone compiled a list of moderation styles as well as their pros and cons?
Reddit's 'everyone gets a vote' doesn't work because "everyone" easily means bots.
Forums are usually moderated by a select team of moderators.
Facebook is just likes.
People willing to moderate browse lower. I typically browse at 0 or -1, but I rarely moderate because I want to fully participate in discussion. And respond to ACs. Those responses tend to get AC posts upmodded as a result, so it's not all for nothing.
Re: (Score:3)
Except that on slashdot the comment moderators are at least somewhat randomized. They're not a fixed cadre of ideologues.
Yep, as was repeatedly brought up during the anniversary celebrations, Slashdot still has an elegant, well-conceived, and (in light of other sites' abject failures) surprisingly effective modding system. The reason Reddit doesn't fix theirs is because mob rule gives you a nice mob to advertise to.
Re:It's a circle-jerk echo chamber (Score:5, Insightful)
Yet your post is here. You are free to moderate their posts and they are free to moderate yours. Seems fair to me.
There's a huge difference between insightful comments and namecalling/inciteful comments. The latter is rampant. Nobody wants an actual conversation anymore - I see rhetoric phrases all over the place. We see complaints that openly hostile users are being downmodded - as if that's undeserved.
I sign in and I have a clue, but you won't like it.
Spez shouldn't have did that but... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
How is it an eye for an eye, did The_Donald posters edit somebody else's posts?
Are you offended?
Re: (Score:2)
Modifying content is a form of censorship. He was directly censoring user's opinions of him.
Re: Spez shouldn't have did that but... (Score:1)
His site his rules. This isn't the fucking government. He can censor whatever the fuck he wants to.
You people don't know what the fuck censorship is. Stop labeling everything you don't like censorship. Jesus Christ.
He can censor whatever the fuck he wants to.
Sure, but you can't just say it wasn't censorship.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yeah, funny as hell. Take a giant shit all over your personal credibility and the integrity of your site. Har Har.
And of course you have no doubt these "detoxify" movements are all above board and aren't just another excuse to purge "alt-right" views you don't like, and nobody should have any trouble with Spez running it, fair minded as he is......
Liberal chuckleheads.
Liberal: open to new behavior or opinions and willing to discard traditional values. I'll take it. Thank you for the compliment.
The tradition hasn't been as consistent over time as you think.
Re: Spez shouldn't have did that but... (Score:1)
The "alt-right" would seem a lot less hypocritical about purges if we didn't know that was what they wanted to binge on themselves.
Funny, turns out they're a plague on humanity.
Credibility and Integrity? (Score:2)
Those things only take a hit if your goal with your site is to be a beacon of free expression. These numbnuts damage the credibility and integrity of the site simply by being present on it.
Frankly, given the unending game of whack-a-mole that is banning individuals, I think this is a perfectly elegant alternative.
The internet doesn't owe you a place to be a jackass. Don't like it? Start your own site.
jackass
jackass: anyone expressing things I don't like.
Jackass Nitpicking (Score:2)
"jackass: anyone expressing things I don't like."
Well, no. Pretty much any idea can be presented with jackassery or without.
Re: Credibility and Integrity? (Score:1)
Net Neutrality doesn't have anything to do with the content of websites. It's entirely about how ISPs handle data and not about requiring all sites to publish all opinions.
I guess it's time to post the best definition of Net Neutrality again, because certain people I don't care to name (Jarwolf) don't seem to understand what the fuck it means.
https://www.eff.org/issues/net... [eff.org]
See: the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory (Score:2)
instant_karma.pl (Score:2)
I wonder if he named the script instance_karma.pl
Let the internet segregate (Score:5, Interesting)
Do bikers mix with the cocktail crowd when they go out for dinner on the town? They do not.
Do teenage girls go to the same concerts as 80 year old women? They do not.
We are defined not merely by what we are but what we are not. Various ideologies are defined in part by their opposition to other ideologies. Given world views conflict.
The mistake of the social networking people is putting everyone in the same room. That was the error.
Nazis are going to exist.
Jihadis are going to exist.
Communists are going to exist.
Evangelical Christians are going to exist.
Etc etc etc... You don't put them all in the same social network. You segregate.
You can have common areas for mainstream groups but keep places open for fringe groups to go or they'll intrude into the mainstream space given no alternative.
Also do not presume to control who believes what by controlling the flow of information.
As the man said: "The internet views censorship as damage and routes around it."
Savvy?
Provide space for NON-ILLEGAL fringe groups to congregate and leave them unmolested in those spaces. Do not censor people.
These are the mistakes. Fix them and the issue goes away.
Nazis are going to exist. Jihadis are going to exist. Communists are going to exist. Evangelical Christians are going to exist.
Odd grouping since only Christians are responsible for building things and improving the world. Unless you subscribe to unsupported yet trendy views like religion has killed more people than anything else.
Correct. Communist Soviet Russia's Tetris was all about blocks falling from the sky and destroying all the other blocks below.
somewhat specific offshoot of the main Christian branch.
Despite the common usage of the term, it's actually a very general, broad classification.
Do teenage girls go to the same concerts as 80 year old women? They do not.
Bad example [algoafm.co.za]
What you say makes some sense, as long as people are only talking smack. The only problem is that TFS says that the pizzagate reddit was banned for repeated doxxing of people. Should that be allowed anywhere, even segregated fringe groups? I would imagine that any US-based business would never allow this, as the potential liability is insane. Refer to the recent mistaken identity SWATting death.
Hypocritical (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
No, they didn't and no it's not. Heck, it doesn't even appear in the FIRST TEN PAGES of Google results for your suggested search.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess Duck Duck Go, ixquick, and Bing are also censoring any pro-Trump search results. HOW DEEP DOES THIS RABBIT-HOLE GO?
Or, you could just be bullshitting. Yeah, I'm gonna go with that.
Re: (Score:2)
Painting with a broad brush are we? R/The_Donald also has high quality posts such as the one detailing the over 500 companies DT ran prior to his run for the presidency. Mass amounts of research went into that thread and I quoted it quite often. Even google put it as a top link in a search for "Donald Trump companies".
Searching for "Donald Trump companies" doesn't turn up the reddit thread the 1st 3 pages. Which means it may as well not exist. (not to say that it isn't a good post)
Google is likely customizing your search results, I see this quite often for pages I sometimes or frequently visit.
Wasn't Donald Trump supposed to put all of his money into an indexed fund when he received it decades ago, thereby guaranteeing he would be wealthier than he is now? It would also mean that he would never learn anything about business.
Apparently being rich and ignorant are core values of people who criticize Trump for his lack of foresight in not being a lazy ass bum who never had any ambition.
Reddit isn't a democracy (Score:2)
Once you have your own Reddit, within that you can ban, unban and mute people for whatever reason you want. You can delete any post. You can be a tyrant.
the best detoxifier (Score:2)
I find it better to ignore those dark souls or even better laugh at them. Yeah defiantly laugh at them.
Redditors didn't know the site could be edited? (Score:2)
"Although redditors didn't yet know it, Huffman could edit any part of the site."
This is pretty silly. It's their site, of course they can edit and delete anything they want to.
Why would anyone believe otherwise?
The unfortunate facts... (Score:5, Informative)
Merely recounting some of the facts of journalistic ethical missteps with regards to Gamergate was sufficient cause for massive Orwellian Bannings, Shadowbannings, and Mass censorship. They will also do the same across Reddit for terrorist bombings that dare to mention a privileged group that bombed or killed, such as with the London terrorist knifings, or the Orlando Massacre [washingtontimes.com]
If you bring up inconvenient facts that are not politically correct, you can expect to receive the same treatment. You can also expect to have the Inquisitors of SRS [reddit.com] downvote brigading your small subreddit. SRS is quite open about being against free speech, and actively opposing non-SJW outlooks. SRS receive active admin support, so they are rarely, if ever, punished. If you resist Admin control over a subreddit, your subreddit is removed.
Furthermore, there is a massive conspiracy of leftist moderators [reddit.com] that, in cahoots with the Administrators of Reddit, actively attempt to squelch and censor the views of the Right, and Libertarians. This is not unlike the situation with Wikipedia, and the moderation wars that have occurred there, or the regular invasion of SJW material here, into Slashdot.
Why is this?
Politically Correct speech stands in direct opposition to Free Speech.
The privatization of the Commons
Corporate attempts to push Feel Good communication codes everywhere, to sell More Advertising.
Demonization of Men (White & Asian mainly), like Google [theverge.com]
Active attempts to silence political opposition outside the Silicon Valley Worldview
Re: (Score:1)
Oh dear, oh dear, everyone is out to get you.
The truth is much simpler: people just don't want to waste their time listening to your drivel.
It's everywhere. Even Hacker News has fallen to this. It may even be worse on Hacker News to be honest.
I'm up front about my beliefs. I'm controversial, even an asshole to some people. But I engage in the discussions while the cowards hide in their safe spaces. Sad to see how bad leftists have become that their the literal book burners this time.
Reddit is a mirror, a mere symptom (Score:2)
What we need to detoxify is our minds, not Reddit. We can pretend everything is hunky dory. These people exist. Most of them would be could be persuaded. We ignore them at our peril. They vote. In large numbers. In off year elections.
I'm rubber, you're glue... (Score:2)
"Manipulating the words of your users is fucked,"
Assuming "fucked" means it's harmful in some meaningful way beyond the complainant not liking it...
My first reaction is it's childish, not "fucked".
Was Huffman's intention to "put words in the mouth" of the poster?
Could this sort of thing expose Huffman's victim to some kind of liability for speech (slander, libel, incitement, etc.)?
Does this sort of thing detract from the credibility of the fourms?
Yeah...after thinking about it for *just* a few minutes, it s
Funny, but it's really not helping. (Score:4, Interesting)
Reddit and the Struggle To Detoxify the Internet
The CEO wrote a script that redirected insults to him towards prominent members of a group.
Does anyone not see how these two statements don't jive with each other?
Let's say you're a real city slicker, and you're travelling between cities and you stop in at a rural diner for a bite to eat. Or you're some other sort of outsider. Any sort of scenario where a bunch of people are going to see how "people like you" are going to behave. This is going to form stereotypes. To an extent, you are representing the group. Now.... do you spit on the trucker, throw your drink at the waitress, scream wildly, and run away from the bill? Do you purposely antagonize them?
Now, these guys are douchbags, sure. They're certainly not initiating a calm and rational debate. And you know what? I can excuse a bit of tomfoolery and funny shenanigans. But as far as "detoxifying the Internet".... I have to agree, manipulating the words of your users because they said mean things to you is pretty fucked, and it's really not helping.
The problem of ostracism (Score:2)
The Internet was built by people who didn't understand the difference between ostracism and bullying. Neither did anybody else at the time, and if anything, people struggle even harder to tell them apart nowadays. This lack of understanding causes terrible damage in all sorts of ways, most of which are beyond the scope of this thread, buy I'll point to Geek Social Fallacy #1 ("Ostracizers are evil") as one of the major factors behind what happened next.
Essentially, the Internet has no effective way to ostra
User Moderation vs Admin Moderation (Score:4, Insightful)
There's a difference between admin and user moderation.
If I were to post on this site about how the Holocaust was faked, I'd be downmodded into oblivion (I hope). On certain subreddits, you could be upmodded for such things. And sure, you can believe that Hillary Clinton is running a child sex trafficking ring out of a pizza parlor, and that's all fun and games until someone starts shooting a gun inside [theguardian.com].
Like many on this site, I'm a proponent of free speech -- but with user moderation to prevent stupidity. One of the problems with Reddit is that subreddit nature creates echo chambers. As many have pointed out before, websites are private businesses and have a right to kick people out whom they don't like. If someone walks into your pizza parlor and accusing you of running a child sex trafficking ring, you can ask them to leave -- and that's not censorship -- any more than it is a bar kicking out a rowdy patron.
Right Detoxify (Score:4, Insightful)
"He wrote a script that would automatically replace his username with those of The_Donald's most prominent members, directing the insults back at the insulters in real time: in one comment, "Fuck u/Spez" became "Fuck u/Trumpshaker"; in another, "Fuck u/Spez" became "Fuck u/MAGAdocious."
That does not sound like plan to "detoxify the internet" so much as one to replace it with their own preferred toxic garbage/
Sorry "Liberals" we are on to you now. You don't give a crap about liberal democracy, you don't care about the free exchange of ideas. You are not really against violence, or harassment. You only want to be ones to decide who is on the receiving end. You and your leadership in the DNC are transparent pieces of garbage.
I think it's a great idea to edit (Score:2)
I have long thought that a really good moderation system would allow a handful of reasonable people to outright edit what was being posted, to change tone and make more reasonable what someone was saying.
It would however be hard to find people neutral enough about some subjects to be able to edit properly though, and not punish one side over the other as so often happens when a small group of people have editorial control.
It just seems like if it's done well, it could be a really great way to let people spe
spez *is* a cuck (Score:2)
Just because the delivery is off, it does not mean the message is wrong.
Actually, one can trust them. We know who they are and what their agenda is. So their biases are quite predictable.
Actually, one can trust them. We know who they are and what their agenda is. So their biases are quite predictable.
So are you saying the New Yorker made the story up?
They cherry-picked some details to reinforce their point. Yeah, Reddit is a toxic place. And kudos for Huffman getting sick of it and doing something about the outlying groups. But what about Antifa's hang-outs? I doubt you'd get a major news outlet to do much serious investigation about the left fringe. And given the cohesiveness of their group-think, finding an insider who had stepped back from the nutjobs thinking "Whoa! This is too much." is much less likely.
"Antifa" really doesn't exist in America.
MODS! They're posting fake news again!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antifa_(United_States) [wikipedia.org]
"The Antifa movement is a conglomeration of autonomous, self-styled anti-fascist groups in the United States."
The sudden injection of "antifa" into the discussion, with stories of "antifa" demonstrations and counter-rallies was clearly initiated by somebody who isn't familiar with American slang or even English pronunciation.
No, it came about more because people don't want to just come out and say they are pro-fascist. So they are against the people against it instead.
Re: (Score:2)
Reads an awful lot like the justification for the purging of undesirables in certain regimes...
You mean like any college class in the humanities? I think their official kill list includes males in general (unless gay), white people in general, the "US", the police, and the military. Whoever is left can then have an aggrievement olympics to see who's next.
This is incorrect. Male homosexuality is extreme misogyny and emblematic of toxic masculinity.
I wish someone would either extend the protocol or add a secondary 'moderation' protocol.
Let everyone post what ever they want but let the end clients talk to the moderation server and how to display the content.