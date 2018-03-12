Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


ACLU Sues TSA Over Electronic Device Searches (techcrunch.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the shrouded-in-secrecy dept.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration over its alleged practices of searching the electronic devices of passengers traveling on domestic flights. "The federal government's policies on searching the phones, laptops, and tablets of domestic air passengers remain shrouded in secrecy," ACLU Foundation of Northern California attorney Vasudha Talla said in a blog post. "TSA is searching the electronic devices of domestic passengers, but without offering any reason for the search," Talla added. "We don't know why the government is singling out some passengers, and we don't know what exactly TSA is searching on the devices. Our phones and laptops contain very personal information, and the federal government should not be digging through our digital data without a warrant." TechCrunch reports: The lawsuit, which is directed toward the TSA field offices in San Francisco and its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, specifically asks the TSA to hand over records related to its policies, procedures and/or protocols pertaining to the search of electronic devices. This lawsuit comes after a number of reports came in pertaining to the searches of electronic devices of passengers traveling domestically. The ACLU also wants to know what equipment the TSA uses to search, examine and extract any data from passengers' devices, as well as what kind of training TSA officers receive around screening and searching the devices. The ACLU says it first filed FOIA requests back in December, but TSA "subsequently improperly withheld the requested records," the ACLU wrote in a blog post today.

  • Who would risk "electronic devices" in any setting thats got security and that US courts have talked about what can be searched over generations?
    Stop taking private and business related sensitive "electronic devices" to areas where a search can be expected and a search is legal.
    US courts have been asked every generation to offer protections, the right to a lawyer, to courts, to not have a bag searched, to not be questioned, to not have electronic devices questioned.
    Every generation expects "airports" to

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )

      Who would risk "electronic devices" in any setting thats got security and that US courts have talked about what can be searched over generations?

      Aldous,

      Lay off the Soma for a while, and come back when you're able to write coherent sentences.

      Thank you,
      The Anti World State

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated" is pretty god-damned mother-fucking clear-as-crystal. So pardon the shit out of my mother-fucking french for expecting the god-damned government to get a mother-fucking warrant first.

  • I have to travel with my laptop but if I had anything to hide it sure as hell wouldn't be there. Anyone caught at the border with something illegal is an idiot an is destined to be caught.

    Why the hell woudn't they encrypt it, stash it on a server, and downloaded when they get home? Alternatively send it to a home server before you even get on the plane? Then, of course, deep-delete everything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Thats the only way now.
      The device can be looked at, turned on, questions asked. An empty computer that works is what a business should be supporting until it is safe to use a computer again.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Anyone caught at the border

      This is about standard domestic searches NOT the border exception.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        AC searches are searches.
        Domestic searches can be no less aware of security issues given the past US domestic security issues.
        Why would any nation leave the "domestic" side of their security wide open?
        Why would anyone allow domestic travel to be less secure?

  • TSA has ONE job (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    TSA has ONE job. Keep people from bringing dangerous items on planes. The data on electronic devices doesn't qualify as such. This actually makes flying less safe because it distracts TSA from keeping truly dangerous items off of planes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Data on electronic devices can show a persons support of and funding for a banned group.
      That they travelled to a nation to support and funded a banned group.
      Photographs, faith based and political support for groups of interest to the USA. Funds for and meetings with people and groups of interest to the USA.
      GPS, images that show the device owner when questioned was in a nation they failed to mention when asked about.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Nonesuch ( 90847 )

        Data on electronic devices can show a persons support of and funding for a banned group. That they travelled to a nation to support and funded a banned group. Photographs, faith based and political support for groups of interest to the USA. Funds for and meetings with people and groups of interest to the USA. GPS, images that show the device owner when questioned was in a nation they failed to mention when asked about.

        While these are within the scope of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) search [cbp.gov], all of the above are outside the allowed activities of the TSA [tsa.gov].

        The article states " This lawsuit comes after a number of reports came in pertaining to the searches of electronic devices of passengers traveling domestically.... TSA does, however, have public policies pertaining to the search and seizure of electronic devices at the border and during international trips. "

        The complaint [aclunc.org] seems to conflate TSA and CBP searches,

        • The complaint [aclunc.org] seems to conflate TSA and CBP searches, and alleges TSA is searching the contents of electronic devices held by domestic travelers flying through SFO, but provides no evidence to support this claim.

          A complaint is not the document where evidence is provided. The complainant may well be holding their cards close so that the TSA hasn't the chance to alter, conceal, or destroy additional corroborating evidence they might be currently unaware they possess.

          Not providing evidence in a court complaint filing is normal and not indicative of anything.

          Strat

      • TSA requires a valid ID -- they don't ask for a passport or about international travel.
    • I thought the TSA's job was to shout "PAPERS PLEASE" at Americans to get them used to being watched by their own homegrown Gestpo.
  • The TSA's own rules say that you can keep your belongings in sight while they are being inspected. The ACLU said of one woman passenger searched in the security line: "The agents did not ask her to unlock the phones, but took them for at least 10 minutes out of her view, she said, adding that she quickly became distraught." She should have loudly and repeatedly demanded to regain sight of her property. I've done this and gotten them to comply.
  • Dear ACLU, here is the information you requested. [REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted][REDACTED][redacted] and the horse you rode in on. Love, TSA.

