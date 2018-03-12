ACLU Sues TSA Over Electronic Device Searches (techcrunch.com) 38
The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration over its alleged practices of searching the electronic devices of passengers traveling on domestic flights. "The federal government's policies on searching the phones, laptops, and tablets of domestic air passengers remain shrouded in secrecy," ACLU Foundation of Northern California attorney Vasudha Talla said in a blog post. "TSA is searching the electronic devices of domestic passengers, but without offering any reason for the search," Talla added. "We don't know why the government is singling out some passengers, and we don't know what exactly TSA is searching on the devices. Our phones and laptops contain very personal information, and the federal government should not be digging through our digital data without a warrant." TechCrunch reports: The lawsuit, which is directed toward the TSA field offices in San Francisco and its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, specifically asks the TSA to hand over records related to its policies, procedures and/or protocols pertaining to the search of electronic devices. This lawsuit comes after a number of reports came in pertaining to the searches of electronic devices of passengers traveling domestically. The ACLU also wants to know what equipment the TSA uses to search, examine and extract any data from passengers' devices, as well as what kind of training TSA officers receive around screening and searching the devices. The ACLU says it first filed FOIA requests back in December, but TSA "subsequently improperly withheld the requested records," the ACLU wrote in a blog post today.
Stop taking private and business related sensitive "electronic devices" to areas where a search can be expected and a search is legal.
US courts have been asked every generation to offer protections, the right to a lawyer, to courts, to not have a bag searched, to not be questioned, to not have electronic devices questioned.
Every generation expects "airports" to
Why do people demand that they be caught? (Score:2, Flamebait)
I have to travel with my laptop but if I had anything to hide it sure as hell wouldn't be there. Anyone caught at the border with something illegal is an idiot an is destined to be caught.
Why the hell woudn't they encrypt it, stash it on a server, and downloaded when they get home? Alternatively send it to a home server before you even get on the plane? Then, of course, deep-delete everything.
The device can be looked at, turned on, questions asked. An empty computer that works is what a business should be supporting until it is safe to use a computer again.
Anyone caught at the border
This is about standard domestic searches NOT the border exception.
Domestic searches can be no less aware of security issues given the past US domestic security issues.
Why would any nation leave the "domestic" side of their security wide open?
Why would anyone allow domestic travel to be less secure?
TSA has ONE job (Score:1)
TSA has ONE job. Keep people from bringing dangerous items on planes. The data on electronic devices doesn't qualify as such. This actually makes flying less safe because it distracts TSA from keeping truly dangerous items off of planes.
That they travelled to a nation to support and funded a banned group.
Photographs, faith based and political support for groups of interest to the USA. Funds for and meetings with people and groups of interest to the USA.
GPS, images that show the device owner when questioned was in a nation they failed to mention when asked about.
Data on electronic devices can show a persons support of and funding for a banned group. That they travelled to a nation to support and funded a banned group. Photographs, faith based and political support for groups of interest to the USA. Funds for and meetings with people and groups of interest to the USA. GPS, images that show the device owner when questioned was in a nation they failed to mention when asked about.
While these are within the scope of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) search [cbp.gov], all of the above are outside the allowed activities of the TSA [tsa.gov].
The article states " This lawsuit comes after a number of reports came in pertaining to the searches of electronic devices of passengers traveling domestically.... TSA does, however, have public policies pertaining to the search and seizure of electronic devices at the border and during international trips. "
The complaint [aclunc.org] seems to conflate TSA and CBP searches,
The complaint [aclunc.org] seems to conflate TSA and CBP searches, and alleges TSA is searching the contents of electronic devices held by domestic travelers flying through SFO, but provides no evidence to support this claim.
A complaint is not the document where evidence is provided. The complainant may well be holding their cards close so that the TSA hasn't the chance to alter, conceal, or destroy additional corroborating evidence they might be currently unaware they possess.
Not providing evidence in a court complaint filing is normal and not indicative of anything.
Once at the destination use a VPN to access important information.
When back from travel enjoy the use of a normal phone and laptop again.
The articles referenced by the ACLU are in regards to ehanced X-Ray scanning as well as the usual "swab for explosives residue", I see no articles anywhere online talking about TSA wanting to review files stored on a laptop hard drive.
AC just stop taking phones and laptops loaded up with sensitive business and personal information to areas where a search is expected and legal..
A search of the digital contents of an phone or laptop storage is neither expected, nor legal, when traveling purely domestically from one US airport to another.
I take day trips from a US airport to another US airport (e.g. ORD->LGA) for work, usually flying in early in the
Shredding the 4th Amendment just to feel a little safer? Go fuck yourself and drink Draino. Unless of course you were just trolling. In that case, drink Draino and go fuck yourself.
You don't have to give up sight of your property (Score:2)
