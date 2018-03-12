Dial P for Privacy: The Phone Booth Is Back (nytimes.com) 66
As mobile phone use exploded and the pay phone was increasingly linked to crime, the booth began to disappear. But things are appear to be changing. From a report: Now, the phone booth -- or at least a variation of it -- is making a modest comeback. When the women-only club and work space The Wing opened its first location in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan in October of 2016, the interior featured marble tables, pink velvet couches, and one small, windowless, reflective glass-doored room dubbed the Phone Booth. One year later, when another location of The Wing opened in Soho, eight built-in, glass-doored call rooms were included in the design. [...]
Other companies that have recently purchased Zenbooths include Volkswagen, Lyft, Meetup and Capital One. The Berkeley, Calif., company was launched in 2016, and its products range from $3,995 (for a standard one-person booth) to $15,995 (for a two-person "executive" booth). The one-person booth is a soundproof, eco-friendly, American-made box that's about 36 inches wide and 34 inches deep, with an insulated glass door, a ventilation fan, power outlets and a skylight -- and it can be assembled in roughly an hour. (It does not, however, contain an actual phone.) Sam Johnson, a co-founder of the company, said it produced "hundreds" of Zenbooths a month in 2017. This year, it's on track to quadruple that production. But he doesn't call them phone booths. "We're manufacturing quiet spaces and privacy," he said.
Zenbooth is not the only free-standing office phone booth in the game. Companies like Cubicall, Nomad, and TalkBox, among others, are offering up solutions to the modern office's privacy problem.
I wonder how successful would be a man suing to be admitted into a women-only college/university or a women-only club. Equal justice under the law?
How do you feel about gym memberships [curves.com]?
Two person "phone booth" (Score:5, Funny)
Yep, those 2 person soundproof boxes are definitely going to be used for phone calls and nothing else.
It's actually necessary for the planned Superman reboot in which the title character will be a 600 pound green-haired Puerto Rican quadriplegic trans-woman with celiac disease.
Wow, blast from the past. Back in 1978 when the *Superman* movie premiered, my local big-screen theater put a phone book in the lobby with some Clark Kent clothes hanging in it...somebody added a pair of pantyhose.
No phone? (Score:3)
Then its only relationship to a “phone booth” is the rough dimensions. But I suppose that sounds better than calling it a “half closet”.
So this is how companies who’ve stripped away every vestige of privacy from their employees can pretend to give it back, eh? I bet there are cameras monitoring who goes in, and for how long, though.
Yep. At my company, the only place you can find actual phones these days (as opposed to the Skype for Business software phone system) is in such phone booths- which are pretty constantly busy 10am-3pm daily. There are signs that say you're not supposed to use them as offices.
Does the Skype-as-phone work ok within the company? Their webex system is complete crap...
"Then its only relationship to a “phone booth” is the rough dimensions."
Exactly, it's just a booth.
I'll patent a horizontal one that people an use to get buried in.
call it by its real use (Score:3)
The masturbation booth.
It would be a lot more convenient than having to wait for the boss to leave so I can use his office.
Agent 86 (Score:5, Informative)
Meh (Score:3)
This feels like a press release, not news.
They are actually reasonably popular in certain types of companies. We have two with hard walls for a small office, and I wish we could have more. I am also considering just going with 7x6' offices to be able to give more people a private space to work... but it gets expensive.
Phone booth is never coming back (Score:5, Insightful)
As for these new booths, the lack of phone isn't the main difference; it's the fact that they are located in private rather than public spaces. They are not in any way a replacement for phone booths, they are really a replacement for the private office space that disappeared when companies started embracing open-plan offices.
we desperately need (Score:2)
We desperately need these at work.
Alternatives to pissing money away... (Score:5, Insightful)
"...products range from $3,995 (for a standard one-person booth) to $15,995 (for a two-person "executive" booth)"
So, after you destroyed business privacy by embracing the open-floor plan, your answer is to build obscenely priced closets?
Kind of makes you wonder how much it would cost to throw up some drywall and mount some doors and you know, give employees the privacy of an office again.
Or better yet, grow the hell up and learn to properly measure performance and manage employees working remotely. We sure as hell could use a few less million cars on the road every day.
I currently work in an open floor plan office, and find that this is rarely a problem.
People engaging in a discussion related to work that is disturbing others are encouraged
Ok, this is getting off topic, but you'd be surprised at how often I'd see "i" or something similar as a variable name. This was on COBOL programs, which are supposed to have long, readable variable names.
:p
You grossly overestimate how much money most companies are willing to spend on their employees.
I have *never* worked for a company that was willing to pay for a laptop for me to work from home, and that's including the one job that I had where telecommuting was even possible.
So, after you destroyed business privacy by embracing the open-floor plan, your answer is to build obscenely priced closets?
Well yes. I'm not sure why you think that sounds strange. The companies where the open floor plan concept have failed are the same which don't provide private areas for situations that need it. Are you surprised that the optimum solution is a balance?
Sexist shit (Score:3, Insightful)
> women-only club and work space The Wing
Really? People would throw an absolute shit-fit if there was a "men-only club and work space"
How TF is this legal?
It's legal because you can't make it illegal without making men-only clubs illegal, and some of those have been around for longer than some countries.
16 grand for a glorified cupboard? (Score:2)
If they are purpose-building / renovating - and it sounds like it, "...were included in the design...", then you would have thought that a competent architect and contractor could have put something together cheaper.
Use the money saved to equip each booth with a secure PC / video conference utility..
Imagined privacy (Score:2)
There is no privacy when it comes to phone conversations, whether or not it's in a "private" room. I'm reminded of the Tim Allen skit, the "soundproof room."
https://youtu.be/J9XhVuoNEe0 [youtu.be]
You may THINK you have privacy in one of those rooms, but you do not.
How is this new? (Score:2)
So? Many otherwise open-plan offices I have worked at in the last decade use to have small rooms for small meetings (such as Scrum), special projects and phone calls.
These were not products dropped into the "landscape"; these had been part of the office's interior design from the start when it had been planned.
You do not have phone calls out in the open shared space -- that is just common sense. Too bad that not enough people have it.
Forget offices... (Score:2)
Japan has had them for years (Score:2)
Japan has had booths to make phone calls in shared spaces for a long time, because in Japan it is impolite to speak audibly on your phone in such places as airline lounges, trains, etc. I only wish it was similarly socially unacceptable to speak loudly on your phone around other people in Europe or the USA.
These used to be phone booths with payphones. Older structures still have them, newer structures are built with them and signs indicating 'phone zone' or similar.
