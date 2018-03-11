MoviePass Wants To Gather a Whole Lot of Data About Its Users (fortune.com) 33
An anonymous reader writes: MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe thinks his service's rapid growth will continue, projecting earlier this month that MoviePass will have 5 million subscribers by the end of 2018, and account for around 20% of all movie ticket purchases. But some of those future subscribers might be concerned about his company's tactics, which Lowe recently said includes tracking users' location before and after a trip to the movies. Lowe's comments, originally reported by Media Play News, were made at the Entertainment Finance Forum on March 2 in Hollywood. They came during a panel titled "Data is the New Oil: How Will MoviePass Monetize It?" Lowe's answer to that question, in part, was that "our bigger vision is to build a night at the movies," including by guiding users to a meal before or after seeing a film.
Lowe said that was possible because "we get an enormous amount of information. Since we mail you the card, we know your home address . . . we know the makeup of that household, the kids, the age groups, the income. It's all based on where you live. It's not that we ask that. You can extrapolate that. "Then," Lowe continued, "Because you are being tracked in your GPS by the phone . . . we watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards, and so we know the movies you watch. We know all about you. We don't sell that data. What we do is we use that data to market film."
Share an account, so easy! (Score:3)
Get a card sent to a P.O. Box, pay using a prepaid card. Put the app on a cheap secondary phone which doesn't even need service. Use the theater's WiFi to confirm you're there.
That way, you can share an account (i.e. card + burner phone) among an entire family or group of neighbors and friends. Turn off the phone when not "in use" to turn off the tracking function.
Suck on that, Mitchie-boy.
And this is why we can't have nice things.
Of course MP tracks user data. THAT'S HOW THEY PAY FOR THE FUCKING TICKETS!!!!
MP gives people hundreds of dollars of value for $10 a movie and it's fuckers like this guy above that shits all over everything, drives them out of business, and ruins it for the rest of everyone else.
If you don't want MP tracking some of your data, THEN DON'T SIGN UP FOR THE SERVICE. But stop fucking it up for everyone else.
omg (Score:1)
I'm an investor - Mitch, would you please SHUT UP? Your growth is going to stop cold if this news spreads any further
You're not supposed to run your mouth about how you're mining data from your customers, stupid.
Good. (Score:2)
There always needs to be a disclaimer, of course, but this implied "scary intent" is laughable.
If the movie theaters want to know all about moviephiles and are willing to pay these people via the discounted/free activities they are super-invested in anyway, I think it's a great trade. Isn't that the basic idea behind grocery store discount cards as well?
Store discount cards don't track your location, and mine are in the name of Guy Fawkes, 666 Grape Lane (look up the origin of "Grape Lane")...
But it would be relatively easy to turn off the app entirely when not in use via Android settings. It only needs one location -- when you're at the theater, to keep you from sharing the card. (See my previous post for a way to cheat that too.)
He seems proud of it. (Score:1)
And it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the dumb-as-a-doorknob morons who wear surveillance equipment on them at all times find this "cool" somehow. Their minds are completely gone at this point. There's no point in getting upset or joke about it anymore. They're lost. The "general public" has become so dumbed down that we will never see anything nice again.
Better yet, use it in a way that gets you the bennies but deprives the company of your data. i.e. turn the app off when not in use, or install it on an old "burner" phone.
Remember, the only people you're hurting are Wall Street banks and VCs who sink their money into services where you're the product. Yeah, if enough people do it, MoviePass will go bust, but might as well get a nice run with Wall Street money while it lasts.
Most of my friends work Seattle Hundreds... (Score:1)
which means an expected 16 hours a day Mon-Thu and 12 hours a day Fri-Sun. How can real workers, and I mean people not on the dole, afford the time to see a movie in a theater? I personally went just over twenty years without doing that. They need to solve the time problem first, of which assigned seats help so you don't have to get there so early. Otherwise tech people won't use an app to buy movies tickets they know they can't use.
How? Even if they only work twelve hours a day and spend three hours on transit, that only leaves nine hours for sleeping, getting ready for work, and everything else.
Wanted feature in Mobile OS: (Score:2)
run every app in its own container where I can specify what the external world looks like from within the container. So: GPS some location/track that I have chosen (regardless of the hardware GPS even being switched on), sound & camera virtual and maybe hearing/seeing some pre-recorded rubbish, contacts database - maybe unique to the container, ditto call log,
... Ie I want to control what the app perceives through the 'phones sensors.
It is sad how she is going to be mocked for the rest of her life because of how Disney used her? I assume that's a her. It's hard to tell.
Value and Disclosure (Score:1)
For example, a 5% discount and tracking all my purchases? No thanks.
But $10/month all you can watch? For someone who likes to see a lot of movies, this might well be a good trade.
As for myself, having to make the purchase at the theater is a deal-breaker. Having experienced the convenience of reserving seats ahead of time, I don't think I'll ever go back to the old way.