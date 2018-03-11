Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy

MoviePass Wants To Gather a Whole Lot of Data About Its Users (fortune.com) 149

Posted by msmash from the too-much-confidence dept.
An anonymous reader writes: MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe thinks his service's rapid growth will continue, projecting earlier this month that MoviePass will have 5 million subscribers by the end of 2018, and account for around 20% of all movie ticket purchases. But some of those future subscribers might be concerned about his company's tactics, which Lowe recently said includes tracking users' location before and after a trip to the movies. Lowe's comments, originally reported by Media Play News, were made at the Entertainment Finance Forum on March 2 in Hollywood. They came during a panel titled "Data is the New Oil: How Will MoviePass Monetize It?" Lowe's answer to that question, in part, was that "our bigger vision is to build a night at the movies," including by guiding users to a meal before or after seeing a film.

Lowe said that was possible because "we get an enormous amount of information. Since we mail you the card, we know your home address . . . we know the makeup of that household, the kids, the age groups, the income. It's all based on where you live. It's not that we ask that. You can extrapolate that. "Then," Lowe continued, "Because you are being tracked in your GPS by the phone . . . we watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards, and so we know the movies you watch. We know all about you. We don't sell that data. What we do is we use that data to market film."

MoviePass Wants To Gather a Whole Lot of Data About Its Users More | Reply

MoviePass Wants To Gather a Whole Lot of Data About Its Users

Comments Filter:

  • Share an account, so easy! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @05:05PM (#56244057)

    Get a card sent to a P.O. Box, pay using a prepaid card. Put the app on a cheap secondary phone which doesn't even need service. Use the theater's WiFi to confirm you're there.

    That way, you can share an account (i.e. card + burner phone) among an entire family or group of neighbors and friends. Turn off the phone when not "in use" to turn off the tracking function.

    Suck on that, Mitchie-boy.

    • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

      by SensitiveMale ( 155605 )

      And this is why we can't have nice things.

      Of course MP tracks user data. THAT'S HOW THEY PAY FOR THE FUCKING TICKETS!!!!

      MP gives people hundreds of dollars of value for $10 a movie and it's fuckers like this guy above that shits all over everything, drives them out of business, and ruins it for the rest of everyone else.

      If you don't want MP tracking some of your data, THEN DON'T SIGN UP FOR THE SERVICE. But stop fucking it up for everyone else.

      • Nice try -- I don't have MoviePass, but I'm explaining a possible exploit for those who want to use it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ark1 ( 873448 )
        Don't use ad blockers either?

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          I'm not sure adblockers are analogous. I'm happy to pay for movies. I want good theaters to survive. Though I only go for special movies, or very visual movies. For most I'm happy to wait for a Netflix DVD. What I don't want is being spied on by sleazy "analytics" companies.

          Do I use ad blockers? No. I use a small HOSTS file and almost never see ads. I don't block any ads. If they're on the website I visit I'll see them. But very few are. Do I owe it to websites to let Google follow me all ove

      • People expect to pay shit because usually the quality is shit. I mean seriously, not many quality movies made these days. But of course in these days with shit quality, the companies that put them out expect record profits and so charge through the nose. This generations' concept over what value to expect for a dollar must surely be messed up, when companies can charge more than ever for the worst movies made in history. Entertainment companies quit working hard for that dollar a long time ago.

      • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And this is why we can't have nice things.

        Gotta find a scapegoat, eh?

        Of course MP tracks user data. THAT'S HOW THEY PAY FOR THE FUCKING TICKETS!!!!

        Too bad. Why don't you go have a cry in the corner, little boy.

        MP gives people hundreds of dollars of value

        No they don't.

        it's fuckers like this guy above that shits all over everything, drives them out of business, and ruins it for the rest of everyone else

        Nope, it's cheapskate, acquiescing shits like you that caused this fucking privacy and drip feed mess of spying, data collection/resale, security breaches, identity theft, DRM, DLC, microtransactions and wasted bandwidth from companies who want you reliant upon and streaming from their servers 24/7.

        If you don't want MP tracking some of your data, THEN DON'T SIGN UP FOR THE SERVICE. But stop fucking it up for everyone else.

        Nah, I think I'd rather fuck it up for you the same way you fucked everything up for the security/privacy co

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah .... that will work perfectly.

      Except for the part that you need a real credit card (not a giftcard) and you need to cell phone service to "check-in" for a movie (which must be done within 400 meters of the theater).

      • You need a cell phone to "check in" via the app, but I assume this can be done via WiFi as long as it has GPS. MoviePass also seems to accept PayPal via the app -- quite easy to create another PayPal if they block one email addy.

    • I was unable to actually buy a movie pass thru either the app or the web site.

      So no good either way for me.

    • Re:Share an account, so easy! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by tgeek ( 941867 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @07:36PM (#56244567)

      Get a card sent to a P.O. Box, pay using a prepaid card. Put the app on a cheap secondary phone which doesn't even need service. Use the theater's WiFi to confirm you're there.

      That way, you can share an account (i.e. card + burner phone) among an entire family or group of neighbors and friends. Turn off the phone when not "in use" to turn off the tracking function.

      Suck on that, Mitchie-boy.

      Fuck that! I'll just spend my money elsewhere.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shubus ( 1382007 )
      Much simpler: Don't use MoviePass. Who really needs this app, anyway?

  • omg (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm an investor - Mitch, would you please SHUT UP? Your growth is going to stop cold if this news spreads any further

    You're not supposed to run your mouth about how you're mining data from your customers, stupid.

  • Good. (Score:1)

    by Jack9 ( 11421 )

    There always needs to be a disclaimer, of course, but this implied "scary intent" is laughable.

    If the movie theaters want to know all about moviephiles and are willing to pay these people via the discounted/free activities they are super-invested in anyway, I think it's a great trade. Isn't that the basic idea behind grocery store discount cards as well?

    • Store discount cards don't track your location, and mine are in the name of Guy Fawkes, 666 Grape Lane (look up the origin of "Grape Lane")... ... ...

      But it would be relatively easy to turn off the app entirely when not in use via Android settings. It only needs one location -- when you're at the theater, to keep you from sharing the card. (See my previous post for a way to cheat that too.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jack9 ( 11421 )

        > Store discount cards don't track your location

        They do when the data points are tracked between locations. I don't see the point of splitting hairs over the timing granularity. The the intent of the cards is the same. To track volume, frequency and location. Again, this is just a more advanced version of a pedestrian practice that has existed for decades. Trying to avoid the tracking, seems self-defeating. The lack of basic attention to scripts, the hack directors, the wooden acting, is approaching horr

    • I don't shop at groceries that gate decent prices behind loyalty cards.

      Any assurance that they're not going to sell the data is only good until the next merger.

      Meanwhile, I continue to avoid the movie theatres apart from a few select movies, for which I reserve a seat in advance in a low occupancy theatre that is too expensive for the masses to bring their squalling children. Like once every year or two. If I just can't wait to get it at home where the experience is 1000% better.

  • He seems proud of it. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the dumb-as-a-doorknob morons who wear surveillance equipment on them at all times find this "cool" somehow. Their minds are completely gone at this point. There's no point in getting upset or joke about it anymore. They're lost. The "general public" has become so dumbed down that we will never see anything nice again.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      The thing is, nobody cares, nobody sees any negative effects of these practices and as long as it stays like that, they will be happy to support cheaper goods in exchange for private data.

  • How much is this data worth? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    An even better dirty secret is this: That kind of data isn't all that valuable.

    Movie theaters already know that you go to dinner before a movie. That's why movie theaters are often parts of malls; they provide an audience of people who want to see a film and are willing to get something to eat as well. They don't need to pay MoviePass to get your GPS coordinates.

    MoviePass isn't making money; they are losing money trying to make themselves well known and sell out before they run out of cash and investors.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      #####MoviePass isn't making money; they are losing money trying to make themselves well known and sell out before they run out of cash and investors.#####

        HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! You just can't make this shit up. So this is what our economy has become now, hum? I wonder if we will do an Albania '97 and end up with an economy based on Ponzi schemes? Boy will that be fun!

        Forget Asia, we deserve to get owned by every 2 bit shithole country at this point.

       

  • Wanted feature in Mobile OS: (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Alain Williams ( 2972 ) <addw@phcomp.co.uk> on Sunday March 11, 2018 @05:31PM (#56244185) Homepage

    run every app in its own container where I can specify what the external world looks like from within the container. So: GPS some location/track that I have chosen (regardless of the hardware GPS even being switched on), sound & camera virtual and maybe hearing/seeing some pre-recorded rubbish, contacts database - maybe unique to the container, ditto call log, ... Ie I want to control what the app perceives through the 'phones sensors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      run every app in its own container where I can specify what the external world looks like from within the container.

      So much yes!
      It's amazing that the app can demand access to everything (address book, camera, sms, phone calls, location, etc.) and my choices are accept or don't install. Why isn't there an easy option: "Accept all access but report having only 1 address book entry and location in the middle of the north pole"?

      • >"It's amazing that the app can demand access to everything (address book, camera, sms, phone calls, location, etc.) and my choices are accept or don't install. Why isn't there an easy option"

        Google was about to introduce PER APP permissions that allowed you to deny single permissions and developers revolted and Google caved in and ditched it. Doesn't matter anyway, because they would then design the apps to just say "OK, if you won't give me your contacts, then I will just not work".

        However, you can st

  • Tracking isn't inherently bad. It's a question of value and disclosure.

    For example, a 5% discount and tracking all my purchases? No thanks.
    But $10/month all you can watch? For someone who likes to see a lot of movies, this might well be a good trade.

    As for myself, having to make the purchase at the theater is a deal-breaker. Having experienced the convenience of reserving seats ahead of time, I don't think I'll ever go back to the old way.
  • No matter how you slice it... Fn Creepy. Any lady who would date this guy has gotta be out of her mind. If I were a serial killer I would be applying for a job at this company.

    • "If I were a serial killer I would be applying for a job at this company.

      If you changed "serial killer" to "highly focussed professional stalker", you'd get hired.

  • "our bigger vision is to build a night at the movies," including by guiding users to a meal before or after seeing a film.

    Um.. isn't that how movie night works already? I mean, when I was 7 and saw Star Wars in Plaza I in Plaza las Americas, PR, there was a nice dress-up restaurant called "Sancho Panza" right next to the theater. And a Baskin-Robbins to the other side. Dinner and a movie, done.

    WHen I went to see Empire Strikes Back at the same theater 3 years later, Sancho Panza gave way to Burger King and Arby's. The Baskin Robbins was still there. Dinner and a move, done.

    When I went to see Return of the Jedi 3 years af

  • Another Reason Not to Own a Smart Phone (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DERoss ( 1919496 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @06:51PM (#56244435)

    I do not own a smart phone. I do not even own a dumb phone. I can still order movie tickets from Fandango via my PC.

    No, I am not a Luddite. My entire 40+ year career was in computer software. I just do not have the need to be in constant contact 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      Well it's certainly a reason to not use MoviePass... Which is what, exactly? Never mind, I'll just look that up... Apparently it's a company which used to offer an interesting subscription-based ticketing system for movie theaters, until it was purchased by an analytics firm.They still sell subsciption-based movie tickets, but now their primary product is user data.

      I guess this is a typical business model nowadays...

    • Well, using your PC instead of a smartphone certainly won't shield you from having Web vendors learning, and sharing, tons of personal data on you!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I have a smartphone and it's always on me. I don't look at it a lot of the time, but if a relative needs to call me in an emergency (like they had an accident, which has happened a couple of times), or if I need a map and directions to get somewhere, or if I need to call 112, or if I see something I want to take a photo of, it's there.

  • "Using your touch-tone keypad, please enter your latitude in degrees, minutes, and seconds now."

  • "MoviePass wants access to your location"
    [Deny]

  • We need a law (Score:3)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Monday March 12, 2018 @09:49AM (#56246489)

    Since so many of the sheeple seem intent on trading every scrap of personal information about themselves to marketers, it's obvious attempts to make aggressive data gathering illegal are going to fail for lack of support.

    However, there is a kind of legislation might actually be popular enough to succeed. Enact data protection laws that include heavy penalties for failing to protect consumer data. When a corporation is as careless with consumer information as Wells Fargo was, for example, the company/bank/whatever should pay a hefty fine and be responsible for damages. In addition, the board of directors should actually face the strong probability that one or more of them will go to prison.

    We have already seen massive data leaks that potentially have national security implications. If it's true, as we are repeatedly told, that severe penalties are a deterrent, then people responsible for such leaks should pay a heavy personal and financial price. They assemble detailed information about large segments of the population for their own ends. Then, because there are no real consequences for failing to protect these vast stores of information, they leave it vulnerable to any foreign spy agency with enough interest to go after it. Or they simply release it themselves due to carelessness, greed and stupidity.

  • At least he is honest. He tells it is about the value of the data and not "better customer experience" like others try to do.

    The thing is the few people who are unwilling to share their data is extremely small. As long as you do not get laws at least as strict as they are in Europe (and they should be stricter) with serious punishment for breaking them you are fucked. Seriously and truly fucked.

Slashdot Top Deals

Administration: An ingenious abstraction in politics, designed to receive the kicks and cuffs due to the premier or president. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close