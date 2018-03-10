Kansas 'Swat' Perpetrator Is Now Also Wanted in Florida (kansas.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Florida police recount how close they were to aresting 25-year-old Tyler Barriss before his fake call to Kansas police led to a fatal shooting. "Panama City Beach police Lt. J.R. Talamantez told the Panama City News Herald that police had tied Barriss to about 30 other bomb threats," reports the Wichita Eagle -- a full month before another call led to the fatal shooting of a father of two in Kansas. But attempts to secure an arrest warrant may have been slowed by the lack of an address, since apparently Barriss "lived in a shelter in South Los Angeles. Police there found him in a local library."
A Florida newspaper reports that their local police department is now doing what they can to right the situation. "Lt. J.R. Talamantez, cyber crimes investigator with the Panama City Beach police, said the department currently has two felony warrants issued for Barris' arrest and is providing the U.S. Attorney's Office with information... Talamantez said the end goal is to identify all victims of Barriss' calls and bring him to justice on all those incidents... "We just want to send a message that this isn't going to end with a slap on the wrist. The victims will see an appropriate punishment."
A Florida newspaper reports that their local police department is now doing what they can to right the situation. "Lt. J.R. Talamantez, cyber crimes investigator with the Panama City Beach police, said the department currently has two felony warrants issued for Barris' arrest and is providing the U.S. Attorney's Office with information... Talamantez said the end goal is to identify all victims of Barriss' calls and bring him to justice on all those incidents... "We just want to send a message that this isn't going to end with a slap on the wrist. The victims will see an appropriate punishment."
Another day (Score:1)
Another Known Wolf.
Re: (Score:3)
All but one of the victims will see an appropriate punishment.
Punish (Score:3)
Appropriate punishment (Score:3)
So he's going to be locked in a cell and SWAT teams will randomly terrorize him for years, day and night, without warning, at random hours?
Re: (Score:1)
So he's going to be locked in a cell and SWAT teams will randomly terrorize him for years, day and night, without warning, at random hours?
No, he's going to walk.
He's not capable of understanding that he has done anything wrong. Any good lawyer will play that like a fiddle. He's a narcissistic psychopath or some other melange of serious mental disorders. No judge or jury will be able to hold him legally accountable for his actions.
He'll maybe get a stay in a psych ward somewhere, and then be freed when the psychiatrists get bored with him.
Re: (Score:2)
He'll maybe get a stay in a psych ward somewhere, and then be freed when the psychiatrists get bored with him.
That's not the way that process works.
The way it actually works, is the judge finds that a defendant is incapable of understanding the consequences of their actions, and orders that the defendant be held in an institution for such people (This is a process known as being involuntarily committed, and can be undertaken by a judge or a family member). If at such a time in the future, the person in question is planned for release from the facility in question, they are remanded back to the custody of the court,
Yet more rehashing of bullshit (Score:1)
Trying to blame one kid for the intentionally hyper-violent law enforcement doctrine that pervades the country.
Police are trained to be unjustly violent and blindly authoritarian.
In other words, our police are almost completely militarized, from their training to their equipment.
At any time you could become an "enemy combatant" in your own home, whether it be because of a systemic failure as in this case, or because of systemic manipulation. The chilling examples of the secret polices of inter- and post-war
Let me get this straight (Score:2)
They need to fix the VoIP spoofing vulnerability (Score:1)
And this needs to be done nationwide. Unlike a lot of theoretical vulnerabilities demonstrated at the conferences, this is literally a matter of life and death. This kid isn't the only one out there pulling this kind of shit.
And they need to train 911 operators to spot and react properly to out-of-state calls.