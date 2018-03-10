Kansas 'Swat' Perpetrator Is Now Also Wanted in Florida (kansas.com) 77
An anonymous reader writes: Florida police recount how close they were to aresting 25-year-old Tyler Barriss before his fake call to Kansas police led to a fatal shooting. "Panama City Beach police Lt. J.R. Talamantez told the Panama City News Herald that police had tied Barriss to about 30 other bomb threats," reports the Wichita Eagle -- a full month before another call led to the fatal shooting of a father of two in Kansas. But attempts to secure an arrest warrant may have been slowed by the lack of an address, since apparently Barriss "lived in a shelter in South Los Angeles. Police there found him in a local library."
A Florida newspaper reports that their local police department is now doing what they can to right the situation. "Lt. J.R. Talamantez, cyber crimes investigator with the Panama City Beach police, said the department currently has two felony warrants issued for Barris' arrest and is providing the U.S. Attorney's Office with information... Talamantez said the end goal is to identify all victims of Barriss' calls and bring him to justice on all those incidents... "We just want to send a message that this isn't going to end with a slap on the wrist. The victims will see an appropriate punishment."
Another Known Wolf.
At least they had the excuse of the guy not having a known address, let alone having been called to the address in question 39 times.
Maybe you could have phrased that better, chief.
All but one of the victims will see an appropriate punishment.
...will see
For the borderline illiterate, "will see" in this context is more likely to mean "will happen to them."
If public punishment serves to deter future events, then might as well only punish the swat shooter of an innocent person. They are the only ones that need to learn that killing unarmed people is bad. And also, if you punish the caller, NO FUTURE SWATTERS WILL CARE. That's right. They won't even be paying attention. It will not serve to deter them. They will keep doing it. Fix the system, not the users. Ignore troll users. Take away their phones and their anonymity (Require ID before taking someone's word,
"I'm locked in the bathroom. My husband is battering tn the door, saying he will kill me".
"Madam, can you quote your driving license number?"
"No, it's in the living room, in my purse"
"Sorry, Madam, we can't help you. Goodbye"
I love the idea that they want to take anonymity away while posting as an AC.
I think we should ban AC posts from slashdot.
Oh I am sure it will deter some.
They both have. The officer that made an error in a tense situation has lost his job. The swatter is I hope going to jail for a very long time.
What I can not understand is how so many people are so anti-police. The officer was told that this was a hostage situation and that the caller had already killed his father. They where also told that hostages where all female. A guy walks out and then reaches for the waistband of his pants. The officer thought he was going for a gun and shot. Everyone seems to want a
Could you pour it on a little thicker? "Might be a kid?" Come on, go all the way - it might be a button that'll start a thermonuclear war! Better shoot now, just in case.
The police in this situation were in a distant, protected location - there was no reason to react in a panic, and they didn't have enough information to choose deadly force. But one of them, theoretically a trained individual who should have been prepared for this situation, opened fire when he should not have.
I bet you've got excuses for t
Appropriate punishment (Score:5, Funny)
So he's going to be locked in a cell and SWAT teams will randomly terrorize him for years, day and night, without warning, at random hours?
So he's going to be locked in a cell and SWAT teams will randomly terrorize him for years, day and night, without warning, at random hours?
No, he's going to walk.
He's not capable of understanding that he has done anything wrong. Any good lawyer will play that like a fiddle. He's a narcissistic psychopath or some other melange of serious mental disorders. No judge or jury will be able to hold him legally accountable for his actions.
He'll maybe get a stay in a psych ward somewhere, and then be freed when the psychiatrists get bored with him.
Re:Appropriate punishment (Score:4, Informative)
He'll maybe get a stay in a psych ward somewhere, and then be freed when the psychiatrists get bored with him.
That's not the way that process works.
The way it actually works, is the judge finds that a defendant is incapable of understanding the consequences of their actions, and orders that the defendant be held in an institution for such people (This is a process known as being involuntarily committed, and can be undertaken by a judge or a family member). If at such a time in the future, the person in question is planned for release from the facility in question, they are remanded back to the custody of the court, and the original proceedings are continued. This is not a get out of jail free card, unless you mistakenly think that involuntary commitment is anything other than a prison.
Once a person has been committed, even the entity that committed them cannot get them released without the facilities consent or a court order to that effect.
Gulag FTW!
You do realize that being committed for being insane usually leads to a longer stay than if you'd actually been convicted of the crime, right?
He's not capable of understanding that he has done anything wrong. Any good lawyer will play that like a fiddle. He's a narcissistic psychopath or some other melange of serious mental disorders. No judge or jury will be able to hold him legally accountable for his actions. He'll maybe get a stay in a psych ward somewhere, and then be freed when the psychiatrists get bored with him.
Not very likely. The insanity defense is used for people with delusions, hallucinations, compulsions, psychotic episodes and such, that is to say people who lack the capacity to understand and/or control their actions. Not feeling bad about your crimes, poor impulse control or stalking/obsessive behavior is generally not enough for an insanity defense in the US, at least not after the 1984 Insanity Defense Reform Act. Besides it's more like a life sentence [nytimes.com], the whole system is rigged against ever getting ou
Prison rape, but yes (Score:3)
Either that or go all in and use pain ray [google.com] on them 24/7 until their heart fails.
oh, shut the fuck up. next time there's someone dealing drugs outside your house, what are you going to do about it? cry? no, you call the police. if someone calls in a bomb threat at a school, or if there's someone with a gun at the mall shooting, is nobody supposed to show up? get fucking real. this kid was abusing a means of calling for armed emergency last-line support. he was doing it knowingly to hurt and harass other people. he knew he was doing this and wasting tens of thousands of dollars of public
next time there's someone dealing drugs outside your house, what are you going to do about it?
If your post is any indication, the answer is "Go outside and conduct all the fucking business you can."
Seriously, cops do not do SHIT about drug dealing. I live in a downtown area and people sell hard drugs to partyers, junkies, etc. all day long OUTSIDE MY WINDOW and on the blocks all around
Are you mentally retarded?
There's a SLIGHT difference between 'some one showing up' and a military platoon crashing in without warning.
No one is arguing for this kid's interest. You are willfully ignoring the real issue, you troll.
Trying to blame one kid
The SWATer is no kid: "25-year-old Tyler Barriss"
Let me get this straight (Score:2)
They need to fix the VoIP spoofing vulnerability (Score:1)
And this needs to be done nationwide. Unlike a lot of theoretical vulnerabilities demonstrated at the conferences, this is literally a matter of life and death. This kid isn't the only one out there pulling this kind of shit.
And they need to train 911 operators to spot and react properly to out-of-state calls.
Caller ID, it's quite the redesign. There's too many legit uses to not allow spoofing at all; you'd have to somehow have every 911 center hooked into every phone company system to view the real origin, as well as into every VoIP provider (and with that, you'll only have IP and bi
I'm curious: do they decide if the call is local because of the area code or because of some telemetry location data, like a cell tower's location? If it's area code, then that's just stupid. I've moved from one coast to the other in the past 3 years and I still have an area code from the midwest.
If they use actual location data, then that's a little more reasonable, but I can still imagine a scenario where
They seem to be showing a pattern of ignoring clear warning signs.
They failed to take action prior to the recent school shooting and now we find out that they let 30 bomb threats go.
I'm starting to think the whole big brother thing is just a scare tactic to reduce crime without doing anything except over-exaggerating their capabilities.
How many other red-flags are they ignoring?
With regard to the recent tragic high-school shooting in Florida, the police ignored the biggest red flag of all: the Instagram photo of Ncolas Cruz in a MAGA hat.
And yes, it's really him.
https://goo.gl/images/Bsw9Hy [goo.gl]
https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch... [snopes.com]
They can shoot all the citizens for all I care. With nothing left but roving, terrified, sweaty, panicking, police.
Maybe then we'd get them to pass legislation ending the trusted CLID business.