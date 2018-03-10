Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Reddit Admits Russian Trolls Got Into Website During 2016 Election 50

Posted by BeauHD from the indirect-propaganda dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VICE News: Reddit says it has identified and removed hundreds of Russian propaganda accounts, a few days after reports revealed that Russian trolls were active on the platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In a post Monday, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman said his site operators had been investigating for awhile and had found a few hundred accounts suspected to be of Russian origin or linked to known sources of Russian propaganda. "Of course, every account we find expands our search a little more," he said, also claiming the "vast majority" of the suspicious accounts were banned back in 2015-2016. An even bigger challenge was the problem of "indirect propaganda," where content produced by accounts now known to be Russian trolls was enthusiastically shared by Trump supporters on subreddits such as r/The_Donald. Reddit's investigation followed a report from The Daily Beast, based on leaked internal data from Kremlin-backed troll farm the Internet Research Agency, that confirmed Russian trolls were active on the site, as well as Tumblr, in their mission to spread disinformation, divide Americans and disrupt U.S. politics. The Washington Post reports that congressional investigators looking into the Russian issue intend to question Reddit and Tumblr over their involvement.

  • We the public, hear the words.... Trump, Russia, Mueller.... We stop listening. Nobody cares. Move on... Seriously.

    • I agree with you BTW. Let's not forget that America's CIA has been doing the same thing via different channels for decades. They are perhaps still doing this to this day.

      Where's the media outrage? There is an article here [theguardian.com] affirming trolling by the USA.

      USA complains because they can now be beaten [on the cheap] at their own game.

      Damn, son, that kool aid taste good?

      Denial is not a river in egypt. Trump is sketchy. Facts.

    • Data disagrees with your assessment. For example, according to this poll http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2018/images/02/26/rel3c.-.russia.pdf [cnn.com] approximately 58% of Americans don't think that the administration is taking Russian interference seriously enough. And a large fraction of Americans support the Mueller investigation to completion although curiously about 40% of Americans don't even know who he is https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/poll-most-americans-want-robert-mueller-to-complete-his-russia-probe [pbs.org]. It is

    • We the public, hear the words.... Trump, Russia, Mueller.... We stop listening. Nobody cares. Move on... Seriously.

      We the public choose to be mindless drones that don't give a fuck if our democratic institutions are manipulated, discredited, and which hostile governments are interfering in our system and using mass propaganda to sway public opinion, because we already have become mindless drones that click and share every link that confirms our preconceived notions. Who really cares if its fake or not, as long as it confirms my biases. As mindless drones, we only care about the dopamine kick, if Putin decides to sponsor

      • We the public choose to not allow the entire political agenda to be steered by the shrieking minority who lost the election.

        Nobody cares about Hillary Clinton's underwear (esp. Bill, btw). We do care about rampant corruption. Which is being ignored during all this deflection about 'Russian collusion'. Also, because it doesn't matter, the foul Clinton Machine was defeated.

    • AND STOP BRINGING YOUR DAMN POLITICAL TROLLING TO SLASHDOT.

      Stop trying to stir up trouble, we donâ(TM)t come here for politics,

      Submitter, go back to reddit, shoo or twitter

    • Trump continues trolling dems very successfully by trash-tweating them into distracting pointless investigations.

      Completely invisible to public is a spectacular economy jumpstart in 2017 fueled solely by a Republican winning the WH and even more in 2018 (never mind market corrections, they happen all the time). Trump could go out as the worst president in history or he could go out as OK president.

        Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation and continually enraged by it, so I doubt he is intentionally pushing the investigation to continue.

    > On the first topic, ads, there is not much to share. We don’t see a lot of ads from Russia, either before or after the 2016 election, and what we do see are mostly ads promoting spam and ICOs. Presently, ads from Russia are blocked entirely, and all ads on Reddit are reviewed by humans. Moreover, our ad policies prohibit content that depicts intolerant or overly contentious political or cultural views.

    > As for direct propaganda, that is, content from accounts we suspect are of Russian origin o

      Shocking news: Russian trolls will try to make their exploits seem bigger and more impactful than they really were, especially if they can stoke partisan divisions at the same time. Like other megalomaniacs, they like talking about themselves, talking about other people talking about them, etc.


  • Seriously Russia, internet trolls & elections??

    Clearly the more we hear about this the more false it is. After all, who has an interest to spread such lies? The west! -With their anti-Russian propoganda.

    You see if the US/CIA blame Russia for Trump being elected then uhm...that means his election wasn;t meddling or collusion but an inside job by the intelligence community that seem to hate Trump...hmmm.

    Maybe it isn't all Anti-Trump/Anti-Russia BS. Maybe we're just finding more EVEIDENCE.

    But hey w
  • None of the people who were fooled by Russian trolls will admit they were taken by the Ruskies. They will vigorously defend their decisions and justify using whatever they could. And they will destroy every institution that can prove them wrong. Law enforcement, media... any thing that holds a mirror up to them will be declared as libtard unpatriotic sore losers.

    Emboldened Russians will meddle even more in the next election.

    Low turn out in the off year primaries in just a few states decides the fate of the whole nation.

    Combine the Democratic and the Republican primaries and let the top two go for general election. In most red states two Republicans will run for the same seat. Though Democrats will suffer in the short term, there is some chance sanity will return and Republicans will stop fearing being primaried from the right.

