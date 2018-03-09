FCC's Ajit Pai is Surrounded By a 'Set of People With a Very Traditional Mindset', Says Sir Tim Berners-Lee 95
Next Monday the web celebrates its 29th birthday. Ahead of it, Sir Tim Berners-Lee spoke with BBC on a wide-range of topics. An excerpt: In Barcelona last week at the Mobile World Congress I heard FCC boss Ajit Pai mount a robust defence of the move, pointing out that the internet had grown and thrived perfectly well in the years before 2015, when the net neutrality provision came in. "He said the same thing to me," Sir Tim tells us, revealing that he had recently been to lunch with Mr Pai. He had told the FCC boss that advances in computer processing power had made it easier for internet service providers to discriminate against certain web users for commercial or political reasons, perhaps slowing down traffic to one political party's website or making it harder for a rival company to process payments. But he failed to change Ajit Pai's mind. "He's surrounded by a set of people with a very traditional mindset, which has been driven by the PR machine of the telco industry, who believe it is their duty in Washington to oppose any regulation, whatever it is." Sir Tim, however, is refusing to concede defeat in this battle. "We stopped SOPA and PIPA," he says, referring to two US anti-piracy measures which campaigners opposed on the grounds they impinged on internet freedoms.
What was Ajit Pai's views on SOPA and PIPA? Was he for those but against Net Neutrality?
Sure, it's easy. Next month you (gp) can pay Netflix's Internet account. Then tell us again how Netflix is getting a free ride.
You've been drinking Comcast's kool-aid; this is exactly what they want you to think.
You that Comcast is in court, right now (Score:3)
For cutting cables of rivals?
And that Comcast and Verizon lobbied against cooperatives such as Chattanooga and got a State Constitutional amendment banning cooperatives in Tennessee?
Sorry, but this is hardly the act of a corporation is fine with playing nice with others.
Re:Talk about stuck (Score:5, Insightful)
just because companies CAN do something does not mean they WILL.
And you seem to be, what was the phrase, "willfully ignorant" of how almost every corporation ever has behaved within the framework of capitalism, methinks. Externalities and any sense of ethics goes out the window when their motive to exist is profit for the shareholders. You seriously don't think that the largely monopolistic or dualistic telcos that control both pipe and content aren't salivating? Won't take advantage? You can't be that naive.
Re:Talk about stuck (Score:5, Insightful)
It's quite a thing isn't it? Convincing people that rules or regulation that would actually benefit them are somehow evil... and that letting the foxes guard the hen-house is preferable.
Regulation should exist to keep the market (and by that I mean entities large enough to unilaterally exert influence) honest. Free market capitalism works when you have many small players; but it's naive to think a duopoly or monopoly can exist and not rape consumers senseless. And yet somehow...
It's also funny how the telco's are very strongly against any sort of regulation, but are so incredibly quick to get government gimmies when it comes to subsidizing infrastructure improvements (which they may or may not actually complete, despite taking the freebie money) Or exclusive rights (such as with blocking community broadband)
And then have the audacity to turn around and jack up rates to compensate for their 'expense'.
Re:Your tactics are transparent (Score:5, Insightful)
This must be the most sophisticated trolling attempt I've ever read.
Explain to me what you think the end-game is with letting telco's do whatever they want with the world's communication -- how will that play out?
Had the phone companies possessed the ability to control modems -- basically the what/when/who and how they could dial in the 1970's and 1980's, what would the technology landscape look like today? How much innovation would have been stifled in the name of rent seeking by ATT???
That's the analogy we're dealing with here with NN. Open and free access is a public good, and should not be curtailed by profit seeking entities for their own benefit.
Dress it up however you like. But letting a revolving door exist between industry and the regulators designed to you know.. champion the public good is a disgrace.
Eh, he's just a troll. Ignore him. As soon as somebody starts invoking Godwin's Law -- especially when he does it to equate government regulation with mass torture and murder -- you can tell he's pushing a provocative argument to try to get you to stop thinking and start reacting irrationally.
The only companies putting filters on the Internet are Google, Facebook, and Twitter. But since they aren't telcos people like you are perfectly fine with that.
Honestly I don't care for myself because I have enough money it doesn't matter to me if NN truly takes hold, I can always buy the vastly more expensive
It just pains me to see supposedly intelligent people embrace them with open arms, I guess like France at first embraced the Nazis... oh yes I went there, because that is exactly the kind of evil YOU are championing while painting a facade of peace.
Re: (Score:3)
You're right. Corporations always act benevolently. If the government would just cease regulations, we could all live in a Rocky Mountain paradise where self-interest creates a utopia. No one would starve or be taken advantage of because everyone would be motivated to work hard and innovate. And we could go back to the gold standard and worship the dollar sign.
It's government regulations that harm people. Not "pollution" or "usury" or "fraud" or any of those other fictitious crimes the collectivists have in
All these are neo Tea Party and Libertarian memes. Reduce regulation and the world will be saved.
Those pesky regulations prevent monopolies and support comparative fairness in transactions and common carrier treatment.
Using the same theories, watch Uber and Waymo trucks become allowed to do 80mph on freeways, but human piloted Kenworthy trucks must do 70. Why? Who loves to burn more cash, Uber and Waymo, or Kenworthy? Pai has shown time and again that he's more interested in listening and enforcing to false
The opposite of that (Score:1)
You're right. Corporations always act benevolently.
I know you are being sarcastic, but that is totally wrong.
Corporations will never be totally benevolent, they are more like wild animals, prone to strike randomly in a way you did not except, that can do harm.
But here's the thing - when that has happened in the past with regard to the internet, it was dealt with by the FCC on a case by case basis and all was well. So why not continue doing that until there is a real problem to solve?
Instead what you and ot
I just don't buy the argument that NN hurts the little guys—not that there are many little guys left in telco. Things like telecommunications, that require massive infrastructure investment, will always function as an oligopoly. There's no way around that. Even in places where some bit players exist, there are never several players in the market. It's just not economically viable. So, knowing that an oligopoly is unavoidable, what's best is to have regulations that protect the consumers.
Without NN you
I just don't buy the argument that NN hurts the little guys—not that there are many little guys left in telco.
Who said anything about the "little guys" having to be *in* telco?
It is rather the other "little guys" that I fear for. The next "facebook" or next "amazon" or whatnot. Those that need their users/customers to be able to reach them, but when the big fish pay your telco to "get prioritized" over the new players, the old big ones make sure no one else can enter the pond.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
>just because companies CAN do something does not mean they WILL
They already did.
https://i.imgur.com/qa3Ryyd.pn... [imgur.com]
If he's willfully ignorant of potential threats, you're willfully ignorant of proven ones.
Who shall guard those selfsame guardians? (Score:3)
Clarifying the wording: Why should government oversee the Internet?
Because someone has to act as the honest referee. The FCC should be acting impartially to balance the interests of the public (AKA the actual human beings), for example their desire for increased freedom, against the "virtualized lusts" of the corporate cancers (AKA the inhuman corporations) for infinitely larger profits.
If the corporate cancers had their way (or rather were able to execute their programs without any constraint), they would
Just sad since we need more government-control... (Score:1)
of the Internet in order to protect people and ensure fairness.
He's talking about Republicans. (Score:2)
He's surrounded by a set of people with a very traditional mindset, which has been driven by the PR machine of the telco industry, who believe it is their duty in Washington to oppose any regulation, whatever it is.
The foolish abide by absolutist beliefs.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The foolish abide by absolutist beliefs.
Says the man who harps constantly about regulation he has never read, just because of the label on it.
Re: (Score:1)
What a funny way to say "corrupt" (Score:5, Insightful)
I guess it's no longer "corrupt", it's "traditional", which is fair if we're talking politics. Corruption is pretty traditional.
Re: (Score:3)
You're projecting. I never said the democrats would be better, in fact I never said anything about political parties at all.
Politicians are horrible people, no matter their supposed affiliation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
CITATION REQUESTED
In other words, Ajit Pai worships Gawd Profit (Score:2)
It's not money per se that causes the evil, but the excessive love of money, the dream of infinite profits to solve the unsolvable problem of not having enough money. Pursuit of happiness is a good thing, but when the boundless greed of a corporate cancer hurts or even kills actual human beings, then it has crossed the line into sociopathic behavior.
I'm SO tired of problems, even including the defense of the free and open Internet. Now I want solutions.
My first suggestion is taxation based on increasing fre
Is it such a Social Faux pas (Score:4)
Most interesting of the early replies, but I'll never see a mod point to give you. I'm wondering what hideous crime I must have committed at least 10 years ago not to have seen a mod point in that long...
Anyway, though I mostly agree with you [rsilvergun], I still think you have been misled when you wrote "laissez faire idealism". They are extremely realistic about increasing their profits, and they are completely socialistic when it comes to handling the losses. Becoming "too big to fail" so you can privat
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure TBL wants to continue to have influence, hence he resorts to euphemisms rather than divisive rhetoric. Sometimes, you have to have prudence so you don't sacrifice the future. Being blunt and polarizing doesn't achieve anything. We know what he means.
And yeah, the right wing part matters, since it's the right wing laissez faire idealism..(boring shit truncated)
FCC ... (Score:2, Funny)
... the new NRA.
The NRA is the insulator between consumers and product liability tort regarding guns and ammo.
NN prevented service providers from discriminating against content providers.
How did Title 2 do that?
Why is the FCC better able to pre-emptivly handle anti-competitive behavior over the FTC on an individual basis?
How would the NN rules open up competition?
The Internet was under Title 2 (Score:3)
Until Bush rescinded it. And the Internet suffered when he did so. Badly.
The FCC chairman is not only corrupt but a liar. If he wants to play Venezuelan politics, deport him there.
Re:The Internet was under Title 2 (Score:5, Insightful)
I certainly did.
Progress towards IPv6 reversed. Internet speeds on major links dropped. Multicast access declined. Key Internet infrastructure security declined. Bandwidth was siphoned off. Deep packet inspection by ISPs increased. Users were censored. This was previously illegal. Freedoms declined. For a country of the free, you seem damn eager to lose the freedom that really matters.
America went from being one of the best countries for Internet to, currently, being ranked alongside North Korea. American Internet is now one of the slowest but also one of the most expensive. Britain, in the 1990s, was slower than the US, it is now not only faster, it's cheaper. Sweden is hardly flat, unlike the Midwest. Swedish users get up to 400 gigabits per second. Yes, two zeros and a g. For a country that's mostly vertical cliffs and volcanic rock, that's not bad.
American ISPs aren't even required to provide what they sell. I pay for 50 mpbs and get 10. That is LEGAL under the Bush changes. I call it fraud. There are no competitors, because Comcast arranged a deal with them. Nobody enters the other person's turf. And, yes, this is from the engineers. That is flat-out illegal, companies may not work together to close a market like that or to threaten competitors who do enter the other person's turf - that falls under racketeering laws.
This is a criminal enterprise.
You've made several good comments on this topic, but I'll never see an insightful mod point to give you. Do you still get any to give? (You actually came into my focus this time due to the "funny" in your sig, but I still miss the days of a much wittier Slashdot.)
While I mostly agree with you, I'm not sure I would accept your characterization of the FCC as a criminal enterprise. I think it is more precise to say that the referees have been bribed and even selected by the criminal enterprises.
(I may be out o
Projection (Score:2)
That's precisely what the platform providers like the big PISaaS providers, social media, etc. are doing with their machine learning algorithms.
A small town in NC was able to start an ISP on the
Net neutrality existed before 2015 (Score:5, Informative)
"... pointing out that the internet had grown and thrived perfectly well in the years before 2015, when the net neutrality provision came in"
I hate this argument form Ajit. Net neutrality existed before 2015 and most carriers followed the practice. What happened in 2015 was the FCC had to reclassify broadband as a common carrier under Title II to be able to enforce the principles it had in place. This was because Verizon won the ruling in Verizon Communications Inc. v. FCC (2014).
Re:Net neutrality existed before 2015 (Score:4, Insightful)
You are exactly right, and this fact completely destroys Ajit's argument.
And I am sure Ajit knows it, too. He isn't arguing from a place of ignorance, but from a place of corruption. He is in a position where he and his allies benefit from his adoption of an obviously fallacious perspective on the issue, and he is just playing his part.
How about the facts of how internet access has changed over the years? Back in the dialup days all you needed to get online was a phone line. If you wanted to be an ISP, all you needed for customers to connect to you was phone lines. The same was kind of true for DSL. In modern times, your internet comes from cable or (gasp) wireless carriers. With the lack of competition, it's much easier for the few big internet companies to piss off their consumers with stuff like throttling because consumers have no alt
Hmmm... (Score:2)
EXTREMELY traditional... (Score:2)
Tough! We in WA are forcing Net Neutrality (Score:1)
Enjoy the revolution, Ajit.
You're no longer in charge.