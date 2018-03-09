Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet Your Rights Online

FCC's Ajit Pai is Surrounded By a 'Set of People With a Very Traditional Mindset', Says Sir Tim Berners-Lee 95

Posted by msmash from the final-verdict dept.
Next Monday the web celebrates its 29th birthday. Ahead of it, Sir Tim Berners-Lee spoke with BBC on a wide-range of topics. An excerpt: In Barcelona last week at the Mobile World Congress I heard FCC boss Ajit Pai mount a robust defence of the move, pointing out that the internet had grown and thrived perfectly well in the years before 2015, when the net neutrality provision came in. "He said the same thing to me," Sir Tim tells us, revealing that he had recently been to lunch with Mr Pai. He had told the FCC boss that advances in computer processing power had made it easier for internet service providers to discriminate against certain web users for commercial or political reasons, perhaps slowing down traffic to one political party's website or making it harder for a rival company to process payments. But he failed to change Ajit Pai's mind. "He's surrounded by a set of people with a very traditional mindset, which has been driven by the PR machine of the telco industry, who believe it is their duty in Washington to oppose any regulation, whatever it is." Sir Tim, however, is refusing to concede defeat in this battle. "We stopped SOPA and PIPA," he says, referring to two US anti-piracy measures which campaigners opposed on the grounds they impinged on internet freedoms.

FCC's Ajit Pai is Surrounded By a 'Set of People With a Very Traditional Mindset', Says Sir Tim Berners-Lee More | Reply

FCC's Ajit Pai is Surrounded By a 'Set of People With a Very Traditional Mindset', Says Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Comments Filter:

  • Nonsense! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, 2018 @03:55PM (#56235317)
    Ajut Pai was chosen because he is very confused and will support any dishonesty he is paid to support. That's my opinion.

  • What was Ajit Pai's views on SOPA and PIPA? Was he for those but against Net Neutrality?

  • of the Internet in order to protect people and ensure fairness.

  • He's surrounded by a set of people with a very traditional mindset, which has been driven by the PR machine of the telco industry, who believe it is their duty in Washington to oppose any regulation, whatever it is.

    The foolish abide by absolutist beliefs.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

      The foolish abide by absolutist beliefs.

      Says the man who harps constantly about regulation he has never read, just because of the label on it.

  • What a funny way to say "corrupt" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <`gro.oc-onpt' `ta' `ydenneks'> on Friday March 09, 2018 @04:04PM (#56235381) Homepage

    I guess it's no longer "corrupt", it's "traditional", which is fair if we're talking politics. Corruption is pretty traditional.

    • 'Traditionalists' or even 'corrupt' is just a polite way of saying 'conscienceless people who are more than willing to fuck everyone else over so long as they acquire more money and more power'. Funny thing happens though if these sorts of people get their way too much for too long: everyone else tends to get rather upset over it. Tell them "Let them eat cake", and they start building guillotines and dragging people out into the streets to feed them to it.

  • It's not money per se that causes the evil, but the excessive love of money, the dream of infinite profits to solve the unsolvable problem of not having enough money. Pursuit of happiness is a good thing, but when the boundless greed of a corporate cancer hurts or even kills actual human beings, then it has crossed the line into sociopathic behavior.

    I'm SO tired of problems, even including the defense of the free and open Internet. Now I want solutions.

    My first suggestion is taxation based on increasing fre

  • Is it such a Social Faux pas (Score:4)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @04:09PM (#56235421)
    that we can't just call them right wing corporate lobbyists? And yeah, the right wing part matters, since it's the right wing laissez faire idealism that justifies deregulating the Internet and yes, eliminating government backed Net Neutrality regulations is deregulation...
    • Yep, I think regulatory capture is the applicable term here, which is typically thought of as a form of corruption.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Most interesting of the early replies, but I'll never see a mod point to give you. I'm wondering what hideous crime I must have committed at least 10 years ago not to have seen a mod point in that long...

      Anyway, though I mostly agree with you [rsilvergun], I still think you have been misled when you wrote "laissez faire idealism". They are extremely realistic about increasing their profits, and they are completely socialistic when it comes to handling the losses. Becoming "too big to fail" so you can privat

    • I'm sure TBL wants to continue to have influence, hence he resorts to euphemisms rather than divisive rhetoric. Sometimes, you have to have prudence so you don't sacrifice the future. Being blunt and polarizing doesn't achieve anything. We know what he means.

      • Tim is just a figure-head, somebody who came up with an idea and put it on his NeXT workstation.

        He was probably a crummy scientist and is better off not being at CERN anyway.

        He is definitely prudent. You don't ride the gravy train successfully with a blunt approach.

    • And yeah, the right wing part matters, since it's the right wing laissez faire idealism..(boring shit truncated)

      Politics is a big dirty flapping bird. It couldn't fly around without both wings.

      People who carry on endlessly about one wing or the other are just being stupid. And covered with bird shit, like the rest of us.

  • FCC ... (Score:2, Funny)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 )

    ... the new NRA.

  • Until Bush rescinded it. And the Internet suffered when he did so. Badly.

    The FCC chairman is not only corrupt but a liar. If he wants to play Venezuelan politics, deport him there.

  • He had told the FCC boss that advances in computer processing power had made it easier for internet service providers to discriminate against certain web users for commercial or political reasons, perhaps slowing down traffic to one political party's website or making it harder for a rival company to process payments

    That's precisely what the platform providers like the big PISaaS providers, social media, etc. are doing with their machine learning algorithms.

    A small town in NC was able to start an ISP on the

  • Net neutrality existed before 2015 (Score:5, Informative)

    by rminsk ( 831757 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @04:35PM (#56235565)

    "... pointing out that the internet had grown and thrived perfectly well in the years before 2015, when the net neutrality provision came in"

    I hate this argument form Ajit. Net neutrality existed before 2015 and most carriers followed the practice. What happened in 2015 was the FCC had to reclassify broadband as a common carrier under Title II to be able to enforce the principles it had in place. This was because Verizon won the ruling in Verizon Communications Inc. v. FCC (2014).

    • Re:Net neutrality existed before 2015 (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, 2018 @04:44PM (#56235633)

      You are exactly right, and this fact completely destroys Ajit's argument.

      And I am sure Ajit knows it, too. He isn't arguing from a place of ignorance, but from a place of corruption. He is in a position where he and his allies benefit from his adoption of an obviously fallacious perspective on the issue, and he is just playing his part.

    • How about the facts of how internet access has changed over the years? Back in the dialup days all you needed to get online was a phone line. If you wanted to be an ISP, all you needed for customers to connect to you was phone lines. The same was kind of true for DSL. In modern times, your internet comes from cable or (gasp) wireless carriers. With the lack of competition, it's much easier for the few big internet companies to piss off their consumers with stuff like throttling because consumers have no alt

  • Seems to me that Pai is only half baked.
  • In fact, some might say they are practitioners of the world's oldest profession!

  • Enjoy the revolution, Ajit.

    You're no longer in charge.

Slashdot Top Deals

Brain damage is all in your head. -- Karl Lehenbauer

Close