Florida Lawmakers Approve Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

Posted by BeauHD
JustAnotherOldGuy writes: It seems like we're seeing a sudden outbreak of common sense from one of the most unlikely places. Florida might become the third state -- after Hawaii and Arizona -- to be done with the hassle of changing their clocks twice a year. Yesterday, the Senate overwhelmingly passed the Sunshine Protection Act in under one minute, with only two dissenters. The House had already passed it 103-11 last month. Now it has to be signed by Gov. Rick Scott. If Scott passes it, however, it still has to go through Congress before Florida has Daylight Savings Time all year long.

  • Cluster fuck coming (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This needs to be done at the national level or you get a patchwork of states on or off DST . A true PITA for anyone needing to coordinate time across state lines.

    • Well Arizona is already in their own timezone. It's confusing for sure, but the world won't end. True, the extra time savings in clock management will be initially overshadowed by the training and recuperation costs... too bad we don't have some sort of complex machinery to take care of this for us.

    • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

      This needs to be done at the national level or you get a patchwork of states on or off DST .

      We already have a patchwork. Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico do not have DST. Some Indian reservations have different practices from the states they are in.

      DST makes little sense for southern states, where the difference in daylight doesn't change much with the seasons. DST also makes little sense in Alaska, where daylight changes so much that just a single hour makes little difference and changing the clocks is just a pointless annoyance.

  • Permanent daylight saving time... (Score:3)

    by Chuq ( 8564 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @08:58PM (#56231249) Homepage Journal

    Don't they mean "Atlantic Standard Time" ?

  • Idiots. (Score:3, Informative)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:01PM (#56231261)
    Sure, DST is evil, pointless, doesn't save any time or energy. So making it permanent is just plain stupid.

    Noon is when the sun is at its peak, and changing that is foolish. If people want more daylight after work is done, then they should push for working hours to change to 8-4.

    • Re:Idiots. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by sgage ( 109086 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:16PM (#56231329)

      I agree - time of sunrise and sunset should be symmetrical around noon.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by glenebob ( 414078 )

        Sounds good on paper, but it sucks up north. Getting dark at 4:30 PM is just shit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          "Getting dark at 4:30 PM is just shit."

          Why, exactly? Do you think DST somehow provides more daylight? Get off your lazy ass and get up earlier (in wall clock time) to enjoy the full day.

          • No.

            Nobody gets up an extra hour before work and does a little bit of personal stuff with the whole workday looming in front of them.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          It's still going to get dark at 4:30PM. You live in northern latitudes, the days get far shorter in the winter and far longer in the summer. That's how the planet works.

          You can call it something else, but that doesn't change how time works and how day and night works. If you want longer days in the winter, you're going to have to change the planet's tilt, and good luck with that.

        • Standard Time all the time (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Sounds good on paper, but it sucks up north. Getting dark at 4:30 PM is just shit.

          As someone who lives in Toronto, Canada, I'm fine with year-round Standard Time.

          We live in a post-Edison / post-(Nikola)-Tesla world: turn on the damn lights. The last time it was truly "dark" here was during the 2003 blackout.

        • Why does it matter what time it gets dark? Get up and go to work earlier so you can leave sooner if it's that much of a concern. Calling the point in time that it gets dark 2:30 PM, 8:30 PM, or 5:15 AM doesn't change the total amount of daylight that you get. If you really think you absolutely need to be in sync with the southern states to get business done, then that's a price you'll have to pay.

          • >"Why does it matter what time it gets dark? Get up and go to work earlier so you can leave sooner if it's that much of a concern."

            You act as if most of us CAN set what time we go to work. And that is not reality.

          • Get up and go to work earlier so you can leave sooner

            Oh look, a person of privilege. Guess what, the vast majority of people's lives don't work like that.

        • It's going to get dark early in the winter no matter what. Half the state is pissed that it is dark early, but you turn on DST and then the other half of the state is pissed that it's still dark in the morning. If you don't like it being dark at 4:30 then just wake up one hour early, go to work one hour early, and go home one hour early. It's just like DST except that you don't have to do unnatural acts with the clock.

          If you think that you get more daylight just by moving the clock ahead, then try telling

      • I agree - time of sunrise and sunset should be symmetrical around noon.

        Why?

    • Noon is when the sun is at its peak

      Yes, at one single given longitude in any timezone. Otherwise the sun isn't at its peak at noon. Also who really cares where the sun is at noon? It could be the middle of the night at noon and all the office workers stuck indoors unable to flex away from their regulated 9-5s wouldn't give a crap. But give people an extra hour of sunlight in the afternoon is a major change in lifestyle in a positive way too.

      Now Florida already has enough sun, but there are many parts of the world that could benefit from this

  • This is stupid... (Score:3)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:03PM (#56231267)
    If you want to stay on the same time all year around, stay on Standard Time. Being in a fake time zone an hour ahead of solar time is almost as stupid as changing time artificially 2x a year.

    • Re:This is stupid... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sjames ( 1099 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:14PM (#56231317) Homepage Journal

      Other than sunrise, sunset, and high noon, all of our measured time is "fake". Since the clocks don't care, might as well set them conveniently.

    • They did it this way because it has no effect. It's making a statement while doing nothing.

      If they had gone to permanent standard time, it could have taken effect without the approval of the US Congress. But actually changing time zones requires the approval of Congress.

      It would be hilarious if Congress approved it and everybody else just switched to standard so they could be the oddballs with primetime showing from 9 to 12 instead of 8 to 11. Kind of appropriate in Floriduh.

    • >"If you want to stay on the same time all year around, stay on Standard Time. Being in a fake time zone an hour ahead of solar time is almost as stupid as changing time artificially 2x a year."

      No it isn't. All time is "fake". MOST of the year, we are in DST, and that *is* the time during those months. Being on DST is much more convenient for the vast majority of people- regardless of the month. If time is a construct and we can make it so we don't keep changing it AND we can make it more convenient

  • PLEASE (Score:4, Interesting)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:06PM (#56231281)

    PLEASE bring this to my State (and all States). I am so over changing time twice a year for absolutely no real reason my whole life. And picking to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round ("permanent daylight saving time" is the best possible choice. I am very jealous. And yet, this could be the start of something great...

    -Changing time-
    Saves energy: FALSE
    Helps farmers: FALSE
    Gives extra sleep: FALSE
    Reduces accidents: FALSE
    Causes lots of lost productivity: TRUE
    Causes a nightmare for people with sleep disorders: TRUE
    Causes minor health problems even for normal people: TRUE
    Generates a lot of hassle and confusion: TRUE
    Hurts the economy: TRUE

    • Re:PLEASE (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sgage ( 109086 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:14PM (#56231321)

      I'm for staying with Standard Time year round. The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00. 12:00 noon should be sun on the meridian, more or less - it depends on how far east or west you are from the center of your timezone.

      • >"I'm for staying with Standard Time year round. The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00. 12:00 noon should be sun on the meridian, more or less - it depends on how far east or west you are from the center of your timezone."

        Like you said, if you are on the edge of a timezone, it wouldn't be noon at high sun, anyway. We already engage in DST for most of the year anyway, and nothing falls apart that noon isn't at the highest point in the sky for the sun. I would go for anything that doesn't cha

      • The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00.

        I wholeheartedly agree. The sun needs to be directly above me as I eat my lunch, otherwise the strong gravitational forces from the sun will suck my sandwich back up my throat and make me vomit all over my keyboard.

        Someone once suggested that I eat lunch at 1pm instead of noon, but the asymmetrical offset would interfere with my polyphasic sleep schedule.

      • I'm for staying with Standard Time year round. The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00. 12:00 noon should be sun on the meridian, more or less - it depends on how far east or west you are from the center of your timezone.

        So, better to have it astronomically correct than to be more convenient for most people? That's dumb. Especially since as you move across the time zone, noon isn't going to be when the sun is directly overhead anyway. (Half an hour either side of center in theory. Not exactly in practice.)

        Spring ahead, then stay there permanently.

      • Sticking to one time all year is great, but is this noon = peak sun comment a joke? You do realize this view is at least a century out of date. This is not how time zones work, this is how the (antiquated, broken) system we had before time zones worked.

      • Time is for people. The sun does not care. I would understand that we would see to it that ot is dark when we work and becomes light when we have pur free time.
        We live in times that when we work we are inside with artificial light and outside when it is dark.

        That would mean serveral hours shift.

    • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

      by zieroh ( 307208 )

      Gives whiny people something more to whine about: TRUE

      Honestly, I find the whining about Daylight Savings Time much worse than Daylight Savings Time itself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Here you go https://www.safework.sa.gov.au... [sa.gov.au]. Just keep in mind other people are not as selfish as you and families spending more daylight hours together is a good thing and if you want more https://www.safework.sa.gov.au... [sa.gov.au]. By your logic, I want the entire worlds clock adjust to when it is noon over my house, screw everyone else. As you go from west to east, so noon differs by the metre.

    • If there is one U.S. State in the "Contiguous 48" which really does not need Summer/Winter time changes it is Florida, at that distance from the Equator there is not a lot of fluctuation anyway.
      Have a look at Spain though, Franco was an admirer of Hitler and "moved" Spain to the same timezone as the Nazi Reich - it has remained there ever since. In winter they are one hour away from where they should be, in summer it is two hours. Spaniards have compensated by doing everything an hour or so later than any

  • not DST? If you're not setting your clocks back/forward it's not really DST is it?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      No, summer time year round would be year round daylight saving time.

      Winter time year round would be no DST.

      I assume this is why they need Congress to approve too (a state can choose to have DST or not, but the federal government sets the days).

  • Did they just pass a law saying agreeing to send the entire state of Florida into the future by one hour? I don't think the technology exists to do that. Just kidding. But seriously, how about make the time be what time it actually is?

    • >"Did they just pass a law saying agreeing to send the entire state of Florida into the future by one hour? But seriously, how about make the time be what time it actually is?"

      And what exactly would that be? MOST of the year, we are in DST, and that *is* the time, if everyone agrees it is. So just do DST the rest of the year too and be done with it!

  • Congress has to pass this (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:26PM (#56231377)

    Florida will probably get shot down.

    Too soon?

    • Nah. A Scwewwy Wabbit will just take a hand saw and cut the state loose from the rest of the continent. :D

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by schwit1 ( 797399 )

      What if all the FLA residents and FLA governments(state and local) agreed to use DST or AST year round. Seems like a 1st amendment issue.

      • Time zones also effect interstate commerce, which is then the jurisdiction of the Commerce Clause of the Constitution. From what I distantly recollect from history classes, many Supreme Court cases revolved around it. I don't imagine the courts would give much credence to the idea that time zones are a 1st amendment issue.

  • The closer you are to the equator (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sandbagger ( 654585 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @09:39PM (#56231445)

    The less your opinion about Daylight Savings matters.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by clovis ( 4684 )

      The less your opinion about Daylight Savings matters.

      That's true, and also the closer you are to the "land of the midnight sun" the less you care about DST.

      Furthermore, people on the eastern side of a time zone have a different feeling about DST than those on the western side, because on the western side the sun rises and sets an hour later than for those on the eastern side so they have a built-in DST advantage, or punishment, depending on how long before sunrise you have to get up to get the kids to school.

    • The closer you are to the equator

      The less your opinion about Daylight Savings matters.

      Your opinion matters less if you are closer to equator? Now that's just mean to the equators. I demand equal opportunity for equators!

      /joke

    • I'm almost exactly at 45N. It matters quite a bit to me. Switch to DST in the Spring and stay there.

  • Someone's listening to sense anyway. It's a start at least.

  • Hopefully the Domino Theory will come into effect and neighboring states will follow suit and force congress to allow states to choose to stay on DST forever. It probably would have been easier to just stay on Standard Time... maybe that was their plan. Make it look like they're changing things while doing it the hard way so that it just stays the same. Not that I'm jaded or anything.

  • Typical lawmaking stupidity (Score:3)

    by ScooterComputer ( 10306 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @10:46PM (#56231663)

    This is the worst kind of "bend reality to yield to human fantasy" lawmaking. Instead of doing away with the stupid DST convention, they are ADOPTING the stupid as default. They are not FIXING the problems caused by the switching of clocks, they are embracing the flawed solution... seemingly oblivious to the yet-more unintended consequences doing so will bring.
    I can't even. "Traditional Daily Routine" has now become more rigid than physics. Thank you, lawgiving morons and the morons who chose them. Dumber and dumber the rabbit hole goes.

  • Shouldn't Florida consider staying on standard time year round? (Panhandle excepted) With year round DST in Jacksonville (most populous) and Miami (highest GDP for metro), the sun won't come up until 8:15, or 8:25 in the early days of January. This seems like a major drawback to the morning commute. Florida is naturally blessed with longer days than most states due to its southern geography. It probably can "afford" to not have to start its days in darkness (like the northern states do). Further, if Florida

  • They should just do away with time zones and make everyplace the same time. I don't like the fact that where I live Monday Night Football comes on at 5pm and Saturday Night Live starts at like 8:30. When I go online a 10pm to fuck around with my friends back in the Midwest or East Coast, they're all like, "Oh, we're sleeping because it's one in the morning." Fuck that.

    Starting Sunday at 2am, the entire world has to go on Pacific Standard Time. No, make that, Pacific Daylight Time.

    And put Saturday mornin

  • They had to cacel the DST, but not make it permanent. Now it will be total confusion. Some countries cancel it, some make it permanent.
  • If people would just switch to UNIX time we wouldn't have this problem.

  • I live in FL and normally love DST. I've been told I'm an OG programmer, and I'm up late and sleep in. I don't care about the morning, and like it when it stays light later.

    However, I don't see how FL being on AST all year will work? TV networks aren't going to devote a satellite/fiber feed just for Florida, and although it seems like stations *should* be able to timeshift easily, there's not often a process for this ("we now join our regularly scheduled programming, already in progress").

    So, primetime

