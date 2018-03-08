Florida Lawmakers Approve Year-Round Daylight Saving Time (tampabay.com) 92
JustAnotherOldGuy writes: It seems like we're seeing a sudden outbreak of common sense from one of the most unlikely places. Florida might become the third state -- after Hawaii and Arizona -- to be done with the hassle of changing their clocks twice a year. Yesterday, the Senate overwhelmingly passed the Sunshine Protection Act in under one minute, with only two dissenters. The House had already passed it 103-11 last month. Now it has to be signed by Gov. Rick Scott. If Scott passes it, however, it still has to go through Congress before Florida has Daylight Savings Time all year long.
Actually, no. It's officially Daylight Saving Time. Yes, the
/. editors got it right!
Or then again, it could be Daylight's Savings Thyme. Or Daylites Sayvings Times. Whatever you call it, I'd like to be rid of it.
He meant to say Auld Lang Syne.
https://youtu.be/Hm1hwxc92Mo?t... [youtu.be]
Right, because bouncing the clocks around twice a year is not confusing at all.
Changing the clocks is confusing twice a year. Having different time than neighboring states is confusing for at least five months per year.
Well, given that the state does not even want something closest to natural time, where the sun is at the highest point closest to noon, but instead wants the artificial DST in effect permanently, is weird. The alternative of getting rid of DST permanently does make a sort of sense at least.
It's Florida! People on the beach don't care what time it is, the retirees don't care what time it is, so why insist on DST? Business won't make more money, you won't save more energy, and you've got a surplus of sunlig
Well Arizona is already in their own timezone. It's confusing for sure, but the world won't end. True, the extra time savings in clock management will be initially overshadowed by the training and recuperation costs... too bad we don't have some sort of complex machinery to take care of this for us.
Back in the day (don't know if it's true anymore), the Navajo Reservation went on and off DST while AZ didn't. I was traveling there in the 70's and got mightily confused until I figured out what was going on...
It's true. Right now in Arizona, it's 9:12pm, March 8, 1952.
This needs to be done at the national level or you get a patchwork of states on or off DST
We already have a patchwork. Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico do not have DST. Some Indian reservations have different practices from the states they are in.
DST makes little sense for southern states, where the difference in daylight doesn't change much with the seasons. DST also makes little sense in Alaska, where daylight changes so much that just a single hour makes little difference and changing the clocks is just a pointless annoyance.
https://xkcd.com/1883/ [xkcd.com]
Permanent daylight saving time... (Score:2)
Don't they mean "Atlantic Standard Time" ?
Just move to UTC. No more DST, no more changing time zones as you cross state or county borders, and you always know what time it is in Nome, Alaska.
Idiots. (Score:2)
Noon is when the sun is at its peak, and changing that is foolish. If people want more daylight after work is done, then they should push for working hours to change to 8-4.
I agree - time of sunrise and sunset should be symmetrical around noon.
Sounds good on paper, but it sucks up north. Getting dark at 4:30 PM is just shit.
Why, exactly? Do you think DST somehow provides more daylight? Get off your lazy ass and get up earlier (in wall clock time) to enjoy the full day.
No.
Nobody gets up an extra hour before work and does a little bit of personal stuff with the whole workday looming in front of them.
It has nothing to do with whether you like your job, nor with how smug you are about your own occupation.
It's the combination of trying to do something useful an/or enjoyable while you're still bleary from sleep along with knowing that it will be interrupted in less than an hour.
>"Why does it matter what time it gets dark? Get up and go to work earlier so you can leave sooner if it's that much of a concern."
You act as if most of us CAN set what time we go to work. And that is not reality.
This is stupid... (Score:3)
Re:This is stupid... (Score:5, Insightful)
Other than sunrise, sunset, and high noon, all of our measured time is "fake". Since the clocks don't care, might as well set them conveniently.
Re: (Score:3)
Why?
It remains a measure of the day's progress even if the sun reaches it's height at 1. Even with the current timezones, there are very few places where solar noon coincides with exactly 12:00:00 anyway.
They did it this way because it has no effect. It's making a statement while doing nothing.
If they had gone to permanent standard time, it could have taken effect without the approval of the US Congress. But actually changing time zones requires the approval of Congress.
It would be hilarious if Congress approved it and everybody else just switched to standard so they could be the oddballs with primetime showing from 9 to 12 instead of 8 to 11. Kind of appropriate in Floriduh.
>"If you want to stay on the same time all year around, stay on Standard Time. Being in a fake time zone an hour ahead of solar time is almost as stupid as changing time artificially 2x a year."
No it isn't. All time is "fake". MOST of the year, we are in DST, and that *is* the time during those months. Being on DST is much more convenient for the vast majority of people- regardless of the month. If time is a construct and we can make it so we don't keep changing it AND we can make it more convenient
PLEASE (Score:2)
PLEASE bring this to my State (and all States). I am so over changing time twice a year for absolutely no real reason my whole life. And picking to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round ("permanent daylight saving time" is the best possible choice. I am very jealous. And yet, this could be the start of something great...
-Changing time-
Saves energy: FALSE
Helps farmers: FALSE
Gives extra sleep: FALSE
Reduces accidents: FALSE
Causes lots of lost productivity: TRUE
Causes a nightmare for people with slee
Re:PLEASE (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm for staying with Standard Time year round. The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00. 12:00 noon should be sun on the meridian, more or less - it depends on how far east or west you are from the center of your timezone.
>"I'm for staying with Standard Time year round. The sun should be at its highest at noon, not 1:00. 12:00 noon should be sun on the meridian, more or less - it depends on how far east or west you are from the center of your timezone."
Like you said, if you are on the edge of a timezone, it wouldn't be noon at high sun, anyway. We already engage in DST for most of the year anyway, and nothing falls apart that noon isn't at the highest point in the sky for the sun. I would go for anything that doesn't cha
Gives whiny people something more to whine about: TRUE
Honestly, I find the whining about Daylight Savings Time much worse than Daylight Savings Time itself.
Here you go https://www.safework.sa.gov.au... [sa.gov.au]. Just keep in mind other people are not as selfish as you and families spending more daylight hours together is a good thing and if you want more https://www.safework.sa.gov.au... [sa.gov.au]. By your logic, I want the entire worlds clock adjust to when it is noon over my house, screw everyone else. As you go from west to east, so noon differs by the metre.
Re: (Score:3)
You live on a planet whose axis of rotation is tilted with respect to its orbital plane - get over it. Maybe you should consider a move to the tropics
;-)
This one goes to 11 (Score:2)
n/t
Isn't year round DST (Score:2)
No, summer time year round would be year round daylight saving time.
Winter time year round would be no DST.
I assume this is why they need Congress to approve too (a state can choose to have DST or not, but the federal government sets the days).
wait a minute (Score:2)
>"Did they just pass a law saying agreeing to send the entire state of Florida into the future by one hour? But seriously, how about make the time be what time it actually is?"
And what exactly would that be? MOST of the year, we are in DST, and that *is* the time, if everyone agrees it is. So just do DST the rest of the year too and be done with it!
Congress has to pass this (Score:2, Funny)
Florida will probably get shot down.
Too soon?
Nah. A Scwewwy Wabbit will just take a hand saw and cut the state loose from the rest of the continent.
:D
But... but... it's America's wang!
What if all the FLA residents and FLA governments(state and local) agreed to use DST or AST year round. Seems like a 1st amendment issue.
The closer you are to the equator (Score:3, Interesting)
The less your opinion about Daylight Savings matters.
The less your opinion about Daylight Savings matters.
That's true, and also the closer you are to the "land of the midnight sun" the less you care about DST.
Furthermore, people on the eastern side of a time zone have a different feeling about DST than those on the western side, because on the western side the sun rises and sets an hour later than for those on the eastern side so they have a built-in DST advantage, or punishment, depending on how long before sunrise you have to get up to get the kids to school.
Finally! (Score:1)
Someone's listening to sense anyway. It's a start at least.
Domino Theory (Score:2)
Hopefully the Domino Theory will come into effect and neighboring states will follow suit and force congress to allow states to choose to stay on DST forever. It probably would have been easier to just stay on Standard Time... maybe that was their plan. Make it look like they're changing things while doing it the hard way so that it just stays the same. Not that I'm jaded or anything.
Typical lawmaking stupidity (Score:2)
This is the worst kind of "bend reality to yield to human fantasy" lawmaking. Instead of doing away with the stupid DST convention, they are ADOPTING the stupid as default. They are not FIXING the problems caused by the switching of clocks, they are embracing the flawed solution... seemingly oblivious to the yet-more unintended consequences doing so will bring.
I can't even. "Traditional Daily Routine" has now become more rigid than physics. Thank you, lawgiving morons and the morons who chose them. Dumber a
Staying on Standard? (Score:2)