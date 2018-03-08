Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Piracy Crime Government The Internet United States Your Rights Online

Trump Promises Copyright Crackdown As DoJ Takes Aim At Streaming Pirates (torrentfreak.com) 58

Posted by BeauHD from the criminal-action dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: Yesterday, a panel discussion on the challenges associated with piracy from streaming media boxes took place on Capitol Hill. Hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), "Unboxing the Piracy Threat of Streaming Media Boxes" (video) went ahead with some big name speakers in attendance, not least Neil Fried, Senior Vice President, Federal Advocacy and Regulatory Affairs at the MPAA. ITIF and various industry groups tweeted many interesting comments throughout the event. Kevin Madigan from Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property told the panel that torrent-based content "is becoming obsolete" in an on-demand digital environment that's switching to streaming-based piracy. "There's a criminal enterprise going on here that's stealing content and making a profit," Fried told those in attendance. "The piracy activity out there is bad, it's hurting a lot of economic activity & creators aren't being compensated for their work," he added.

And then, of course, we come to President Trump. Not usually that vocal on matters of intellectual property and piracy, yesterday -- perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not -- he suddenly delivered one of his "something is coming" tweets. "The U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft," Trump tweeted. "We cannot allow this to happen as it has for many years!" Given Trump's tendency to focus on problems overseas causing issues for companies back home, a comment by Kevin Madigan during the panel yesterday immediately comes to mind. "To combat piracy abroad, USTR needs to work with the creative industries to improve enforcement and target the source of pirated material," Madigan said.

Trump Promises Copyright Crackdown As DoJ Takes Aim At Streaming Pirates

  • Target the source. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @07:34PM (#56230873) Homepage Journal

    Isn't the source... the movie/TV industry?

  • Streaming pirate (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @07:35PM (#56230881) Journal

    When I drink a lot of rum, I become a streaming pirate.

  • Excellent (Score:4, Informative)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @07:37PM (#56230899) Homepage Journal
    Lets let the wars drag on for decades, but we need to take a stand now for copyright!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Lets let the wars drag on for decades, but we need to take a stand now for copyright!

      The clause states that the United States Congress shall have power "To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries."

      The biggest area that needs attention is the "limited Times" clause. A human is going to live, on average, less than a hundred years. A limited time should be viewed with respect to that basis. 25 seems reasonable to me.

      Limit copyright of the original material to 25 y

    • Lets let the wars drag on for decades, but we need to take a stand now for copyright!

      One set of captured corporations is already being extremely well-served; here comes another. More police state, more government-enforced monopolies.

      The thought of Hollywood funding a Trump re-election is a joke, though, even if he gives them everything they ever wanted.

      • The thought of Hollywood funding a Trump re-election is a joke, though, even if he gives them everything they ever wanted.

        Hollywood's so passé. Nowdays it's Mickeywood. You can't ever take The Mouse!

    • Re:Excellent (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @11:08PM (#56231721)

      Actually one of the very first things they did after the US had nominal control of Baghdad, before realizing it was hard to do nation building than they thought, was to try and get the locally appointed legislature to pass some laws. Amongst the laws that the US was intent on pushing through quickly, was an agreement on copyright, patents, and other IP issues. Seriously, that was what they thought was high priority; before getting the country's infrastructure working again we had to make sure that Mickey Mouse was wasn't pirated.

  • No Money To Spare (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rtb61 ( 674572 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @07:54PM (#56230983) Homepage

    Let's be honest, regardless of the infinite greed of publishers and extreme desire on their part for extreme poseur status, there is no fucking money left in the economy to pay for their fucking delusions, it's called austerity morons, get fucking used to it. Right now their content and the psuedo celebrities are reaching all time lows in popularity mainly because of the collapse of the saturation advertising model, simply too many venues for advertising for too many products and dilution to insignificance for ads across all platforms. Austerity, people will not starve themselves to buy shitty content, the pseudo celebrities just look like any other egoistic blogger, in fact the pseudo celebrities are forced to act like typical youtubers ie https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (don't bother watching it through just get an idea of the content) because they and their message have become insignificant except for the most gullible believers.

    So they crap on about copying content, as people go hungry, as the middle class is crapped on (the people with the real power), as the poorest a living on the streets, the insanity of insatiable greed, never ever having enough, not matter how many that greed kills.

    Don't expect to sell high priced content to hungry people and expect those hungry people to hate egoistic poseur pseudo celebrities rubbing the poverty of the poor into the face of the poor, starve fuckers, I need my private jet.

    • there is no fucking money left in the economy to pay for their fucking delusions

      Nope.

      Austerity, people will not starve themselves to buy shitty content

      If true, serves to emphasise that people should be encouraged to open their wallets unwillingly - perhaps by a tax on argggghh^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^Hpiracy paid for by everyone^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^Hthose least able to afford it?

         

    • Don't expect to sell high priced content to hungry people

      Obviously that all is true. But it doesn't change the fact that someone else taking that content and making even a small amount of money form it is wrong.

      I don't really begrudge the people just torrenting movies or whatever. But if you are buying bootleg DVD's, or streaming from a site that has ads - someone is making money of that in a way that is not deserved, and is simply wrong...

      There is also the aspect of yet another way of breaking the law be

      • streaming from a site that has adsThat's why I use Kodi. You can screw over the MPAA by getting free content, AND the pirate streaming sites by using their bandwidth yet having to view zero ads.

      • The rest of it will naturally follow as really expensive media gets squeezed to go to lower prices.

        No it won't. You can by out-of-copyright DVD movies in supermarkets for $2 each - that covers production costs, logistics and retail mark up and still leaves room for profit! How do you justify the rest of the ticket price on DVD/Bluray movies?

        • How do you justify the rest of the ticket price on DVD/Bluray movies?

          Because I enjoy new movies (well, some).

          Sure they'll dump older movies at a very low price, but that's after the money is either made or it just doesn't matter and they are getting what they can out of it.

          Honestly there's a lot of movies you couldn't pay me to stream, and some I would happily pay hundreds of dollars for if they would make more like them. The cost of a thing does not represent the VALUE of a thing...

    • You want government run like a business? Rule 1 - there's always money for whatever inane project your manager wants to work on ;).

  • Piracy helps sales (Score:3)

    by malditaenvidia ( 4015209 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @08:27PM (#56231139)
    Yet the film and other entertainment industries keep posting record years in terms of profits. Piracy has been proven not only not to hurt, but help [arstechnica.com] sales of video games.
    If it can be played it can be copied, they're completely unequipped to deal with piracy, even with the net neutrality repeal in effect.
  • "As far as the cyber, I agree to parts of what Secretary Clinton said. We should be better than anybody else, and perhaps we’re not. I don’t think anybody knows that it was Russia that broke into the DNC. She’s saying Russia, Russia, Russia—I don't, maybe it was. I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, okay?

    ...

    We came in with the Internet. We came up with
  • nerds, Trump is not your friend. He was a jock for Pete's sake. He was the guy that gave you wedgies and beat the shit out of you while his friends held you down.

  • TPP had strong copyright protections (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) had strong intellectual property protections that the US fought hard to get into the agreement. Essentially it would have forced all partner countries to enforce US intellectual property rights (regardless of their own laws). Trump pulled the plug on it and the remaining TPP members stripped out all the US copyright demands and ratified the TPP without the US. Now Trump's complaining the US's copyright laws aren't being respected after he was the one that canceled the dea

  • Wait, what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You lost me at "Trump Promises..."

    He promised that Mexico was going to pay for the wall. And that that pipeline would be built with American steel. And that he'd be too busy working to have time to go golfing.

    Trump's promises might be worth a dollar, but only if he writes them on a dollar bill.

  • and they are very, very vocal about it, but somehow he loves them, and their bosses in particular. Strange huh? Wonder what is going on there, but there is more going on than meets the eye. Perhaps it's just Copyright Industry lobbyists somehow being handed the reins?
  • Then maybe he will do something about the Russian hacking the US election happening this year.

  • There's a criminal enterprise going on here that's stealing content and making a profit,"

    It's called "Hollywood".

    a lot of economic activity & creators aren't being compensated for their work

    It's called "Hollywood Accounting".

    en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hollywood_accounting

