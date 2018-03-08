Trump Promises Copyright Crackdown As DoJ Takes Aim At Streaming Pirates (torrentfreak.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: Yesterday, a panel discussion on the challenges associated with piracy from streaming media boxes took place on Capitol Hill. Hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), "Unboxing the Piracy Threat of Streaming Media Boxes" (video) went ahead with some big name speakers in attendance, not least Neil Fried, Senior Vice President, Federal Advocacy and Regulatory Affairs at the MPAA. ITIF and various industry groups tweeted many interesting comments throughout the event. Kevin Madigan from Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property told the panel that torrent-based content "is becoming obsolete" in an on-demand digital environment that's switching to streaming-based piracy. "There's a criminal enterprise going on here that's stealing content and making a profit," Fried told those in attendance. "The piracy activity out there is bad, it's hurting a lot of economic activity & creators aren't being compensated for their work," he added.
And then, of course, we come to President Trump. Not usually that vocal on matters of intellectual property and piracy, yesterday -- perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not -- he suddenly delivered one of his "something is coming" tweets. "The U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft," Trump tweeted. "We cannot allow this to happen as it has for many years!" Given Trump's tendency to focus on problems overseas causing issues for companies back home, a comment by Kevin Madigan during the panel yesterday immediately comes to mind. "To combat piracy abroad, USTR needs to work with the creative industries to improve enforcement and target the source of pirated material," Madigan said.
Isn't the source... the movie/TV industry?
When I drink a lot of rum, I become a streaming pirate.
Lets let the wars drag on for decades, but we need to take a stand now for copyright!
One set of captured corporations is already being extremely well-served; here comes another. More police state, more government-enforced monopolies.
The thought of Hollywood funding a Trump re-election is a joke, though, even if he gives them everything they ever wanted.
The thought of Hollywood funding a Trump re-election is a joke, though, even if he gives them everything they ever wanted.
Hollywood's so passé. Nowdays it's Mickeywood. You can't ever take The Mouse!
Actually one of the very first things they did after the US had nominal control of Baghdad, before realizing it was hard to do nation building than they thought, was to try and get the locally appointed legislature to pass some laws. Amongst the laws that the US was intent on pushing through quickly, was an agreement on copyright, patents, and other IP issues. Seriously, that was what they thought was high priority; before getting the country's infrastructure working again we had to make sure that Mickey
No Money To Spare (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's be honest, regardless of the infinite greed of publishers and extreme desire on their part for extreme poseur status, there is no fucking money left in the economy to pay for their fucking delusions, it's called austerity morons, get fucking used to it. Right now their content and the psuedo celebrities are reaching all time lows in popularity mainly because of the collapse of the saturation advertising model, simply too many venues for advertising for too many products and dilution to insignificance for ads across all platforms. Austerity, people will not starve themselves to buy shitty content, the pseudo celebrities just look like any other egoistic blogger, in fact the pseudo celebrities are forced to act like typical youtubers ie https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (don't bother watching it through just get an idea of the content) because they and their message have become insignificant except for the most gullible believers.
So they crap on about copying content, as people go hungry, as the middle class is crapped on (the people with the real power), as the poorest a living on the streets, the insanity of insatiable greed, never ever having enough, not matter how many that greed kills.
Don't expect to sell high priced content to hungry people and expect those hungry people to hate egoistic poseur pseudo celebrities rubbing the poverty of the poor into the face of the poor, starve fuckers, I need my private jet.
If true, serves to emphasise that people should be encouraged to open their wallets unwillingly - perhaps by a tax on argggghh^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^Hpiracy paid for by everyone^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^Hthose least able to afford it?
Wrong is wrong (Score:3)
Don't expect to sell high priced content to hungry people
Obviously that all is true. But it doesn't change the fact that someone else taking that content and making even a small amount of money form it is wrong.
I don't really begrudge the people just torrenting movies or whatever. But if you are buying bootleg DVD's, or streaming from a site that has ads - someone is making money of that in a way that is not deserved, and is simply wrong...
There is also the aspect of yet another way of breaking the law be
The rest of it will naturally follow as really expensive media gets squeezed to go to lower prices.
No it won't. You can by out-of-copyright DVD movies in supermarkets for $2 each - that covers production costs, logistics and retail mark up and still leaves room for profit! How do you justify the rest of the ticket price on DVD/Bluray movies?
The new model is to secretly leak your own content to drive purchases of boxed content whilst pushing hard for draconian penalties against everyone on behalf of arrgghhhh/P-word.
Piracy helps sales (Score:2)
If it can be played it can be copied, they're completely unequipped to deal with piracy, even with the net neutrality repeal in effect.
"The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough"
Said it before and I'll say it agin (Score:2)
Hollywood Actors/Actresses all hate Trump! (Score:2)
