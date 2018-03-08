McAfee Acquires VPN Provider TunnelBear (venturebeat.com) 25
McAfee announced that it has acquired Canada-based virtual private network (VPN) company TunnelBear. From a report: Founded in 2011, Toronto-based TunnelBear has gained a solid reputation for its fun, cross-platform VPN app that uses quirky bear-burrowing animations to bring online privacy to the masses. The company claims around 20 million people have used its service across mobile and desktop, while a few months back it branched out into password management with the launch of the standalone RememBear app. [...] That TunnelBear has sold to a major brand such as McAfee won't be greeted warmly by many of the product's existing users. However, with significantly more resources now at its disposal, TunnelBear should be in a good position to absorb any losses that result from the transfer of ownership.
You just typed the word McAfee. Better rip the A,C,E,F and M keys from your keyboard.
That TunnelBear has sold to a major brand such as McAfee won't be greeted warmly by many of the product's existing users.
Nor should it be, McAfee will cease any meaningful development on it until it languishes far behind the alternatives. And support will get worse and worse.
I'll see myself out...
Will Linus Tech Tips drop TunnelBear as a sponsor or won't they?
significantly more resources now at its disposal
Since this is McAfee, this can be interpreted in multiple ways.
Most likely, it means the TunnelBear app will soon bloat to an obtrusive adware monster, using only 2GB RAM (while inactive).