FBI Paid Geek Squad Repair Staff As Informants (zdnet.com) 118
According to newly released documents by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, federal agents would pay Geek Squad employees to flag illegal materials on devices sent in by customers for repairs. "The relationship goes back at least ten years, according to documents released as a result of the lawsuit [filed last year]," reports ZDNet. "The agency's Louisville division aim was to maintain a 'close liaison' with Geek Squad management to 'glean case initiations and to support the division's Computer Intrusion and Cyber Crime programs.'" From the report: According to the EFF's analysis of the documents, FBI agents would "show up, review the images or video and determine whether they believe they are illegal content" and seize the device so an additional analysis could be carried out at a local FBI field office. That's when, in some cases, agents would try to obtain a search warrant to justify the access. The EFF's lawsuit was filed in response to a report that a Geek Squad employee was used as an informant by the FBI in the prosecution of child pornography case. The documents show that the FBI would regularly use Geek Squad employees as confidential human sources -- the agency's term for informants -- by taking calls from employees when they found something suspect.
chain of evidence issues would really mess this up + in court best buy would have to say how there network is setup give out there inside procedures without any of the top secret BS also need to talk about the overseas remote support
You'll be OK, buddy. It gets better.
I hate to say I told you so... (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone taking something like that to someplace like that and assumes their shit isn't being combed through either by someone looking for jackoff material, or worse, something to rat you out to the feds for, is a goddamned fucking moron.
So repair techs had a number for the FBI to call if they find kiddie porn on a computer. Are they just supposed to ignore it?
What's the issue here?
Re:And? (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm still waiting for the criminal indictments for the mandatory reporters at MSU for the women's gymnastics scandal. I believe that Michigan's mandatory reporting laws must cover people who had reason to suspect that something was not right with Larry Nassar.
So far, I haven't read anything about the people who should have reported Nassar being indicted. Why not?
"private citizens are required by law to report some of this stuff"
Please cite the specific federal law(s) you are referring to. "Private citizens", in general, are under no such obligation.
And yes, these claims do "hold water", though you are likely to lose one way or another if you test them. Might doesn't make right.
Please cite the specific federal law(s) you are referring to. "Private citizens", in general, are under no such obligation.
As you already know when you asked your weaselly question, there is no federal law for mandatory reporting of criminal actions, (except in specific industries, like banking, I think) However, virtually all states have mandatory reporting of child abuse required of specific professions like the ones GP mentioned. In 6 states computer technicians are required to notify law enforcement if
Re:And? (Score:5, Insightful)
Another, possibly bigger, issue is that you've now given geek squad members incentive to plant evidence in exchange for cash.
How do you prove chain of custody in these cases? How much do you trust that near minimum wage "tech" from best buy who now gets paid every time he "finds" something on a computer?
Easy. Mens rea [wikipedia.org] does not apply to possession of child pornography. Simply possessing it is a crime, whether you knew about it or not, whether someone planted the evidence or not. If the technician will testify that he found it on the computer owned by the defendant, then that person is going to jail for a long time and will be a sex offender for life even if that child pornography was not on his computer until he handed it to Geek Squad.
This is what you get when Congress passes "think of the children" laws.
The person would not be in possession of it until the computer is returned to them, which is unlikely to happen as the FBI take it for evidence.
That said, proving your innocence is near impossible, and make no mistake, this is guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around. And even if you do manage to prove innocence, your life will still be ruined.
But "think of the children" indeed.
In Soviet America innocence is proof of guilt!
Hahaha no. If this were the case there would be no FBI in the appropriate department to investigate because they all would be in jail for possession. Along with them would be Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Drop Box, and any other cloud provider. Stop spreading FUD. All child porn laws in the US require proof that the defendant "knowingly viewed or possessed".
State v Jensen, 173 P.3d 1046 (Ariz.App. 2008)
Barton v State, 648 S.E.2d 660 (Ga.App. 2007)
United States v Lacy, 119 F.3d 742 (9th Cir. 1997)
"trial court e
I'm not sure what the point of this story is.
Were we supposed to be surprised about this? Or outraged or something? Was this supposed to be a revelation? It sounds more like standard investigation tactics.
Agents of the govt doing search without warrant (Score:4, Insightful)
The government can't search your stuff without a warrant.
"The government" meaning, of course, people working for the government. It's unconstitutional for people working for the government, or on the government's behalf, to randomly search through your stuff.
Digging through YOUR stuff. They didn't find the CP by searching computers marked "this computer contains CP", they looked through everybody's pictures hoping to find something good, either CP or something that they enjoyed seeing.
Because the FBI was PAYING them, they are working on the government's behalf. The Fourth Amendment applies when the government pays people to do searches for them.
No, by handing your computer over you're consenting to have it REPAIRED, not combed through. If you call out a plumber to fix your kitchen sink you don't consent to having him rifle through your underwear drawer in your bedroom, even if you haven't locked the bedroom door while he's in your house.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:And? (Score:5, Insightful)
The repair techs were being paid to actively search through the computers and report anything "suspicious".
There is a difference between a plumber coming to fix your john and stumbling across a heap of porn magazines under the sink, and the same guy being paid to ruffle through all unlocked cabinets and drawers in your house while you're not looking.
Not to mention that if they were being paid by incident, they would have an incentive to plant such material. That alone should scream "reasonable doubt" to any sensible juror.
Re:And? (Score:4, Informative)
Like the other guys said, it’s a 4th Amendment issue. The cops can’t just hire people to do their (otherwise illegal, constitutionally prohibited) searches for them. They should be trying to obey the Constitution and protect our rights, not trying to work around them.
It’s up to the courts whether this sort of workaround is permissible. Courts have to make very clear rules.
Unless Geek Squad is legally required to report what they find, and unless they disclose that they will be searching for contraband, it’s a clear breach of trust on Geek Squad's part. Some of Geek Squad's customers probably deserve to have their trust breached. But the FBI was paying Geek Squad, so Geek Squad had a direct, corrupt incentive to breach every customer's trust.
Everyone who interacted with them. Every voluntary interaction between people has an inherent level of trust.
Geek Squad betrayed their customers in a corrupt way by taking money in exchange for reporting on the results of searched computers. If they just stumble on some shit and report it because they feel they have a duty to protect children or something, that's different because it’s an act of conscience. Geek Squad sold their customers out for cash (cf. Judas).
You should probably avoid ever talking to anyone in the future. You're not very good at it.
It's still corrupt to do it for cash. And still a breach of trust. The written policy may help protect them from legal recourse.
So repair techs had a number for the FBI to call if they find kiddie porn on a computer. Are they just supposed to ignore it?
What's the issue here?
Yes, they are supposed to ignore it. They are not supposed to look at anything on the devices they repair except technical stuff. No browsing into picture folders and especially not opening any files.
Anything else is an invasion of privacy.
You could say that anyone storing illegal stuff in plain sight on their computer is asking for it. Free encryption software has been around for ages.
I could have sworn.... (Score:2)
I could have sworn that I read about this at least 5 years ago, maybe more. Isn't this rather old news?
I could have sworn that I read about this at least 5 years ago, maybe more. Isn't this rather old news?
Many people's memory doesn't stretch back for more than 2 weeks. A refresher course in privacy rights and Constitution issues, for them, is never too soon.
This case relates purely to proper process of law. A computer touched by a Geek Squad member can only produce on thing, tainted evidence and nothing more. Straight up tainted by leaving the persons individual control and now be controlled by someone who for reward and not as a court appointed officer, breaks the law by looking at material they by law are not allowed to and then well, who knows what else they do, they are getting a financial reward, so placing evidence is a reasonable expectation. You do not
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/03/12/0358242/how-the-fbi-used-geek-squad-to-increase-secret-public-surveillance
Pretty sure this has come up multiple times....
Agreed. And the previous posting had more information.
http://the.honoluluadvertiser.... [honoluluadvertiser.com]
Over the years different news about computer repair shops did show a pattern.
It was on Slashdot [slashdot.org] a year ago, almost to the day.
Paid Informant (Score:2)
How is this different from any other information provided by a paid informant? Or are they arguing that all paid informants are illegal? What about unpaid?
they are subverting the search warrant process because agents of the police are conducting illegal and unwarranted searches and then the cops invent a phony excuse for a search warrant
and NO they are not arguing that all paid informants are illegal, they are saying that evidence must be gathered according to the law
The question is about the methods that information was obtained by.
If a police officer is not allowed to search your hard drive without at least a probable cause (and possibly a warrant), then they should not be allowed to pay somebody to do it for them.
If the FBI paid informants to get access to evidence and did not disclose this to a defendant it is a violation of due process.
At the very least they created a set of incentives for evidence to be planted and have not disclosed it willingly.
Surprise (Score:2)
Way ahead of them (Score:4, Insightful)
And that, my friends, is why I've never brought my kitty-porn-laden computers into Geek Squad for service! Well, that, and the fact that they know a lot less about computers than I do!
Arguably, they know less about computers than your grandma does. Possibly even less than your cat.
Re: (Score:2)
Was the material there before, or after it got to Geeksquad? Those guys aren't paid much, and if the FBI wants to top up their paycheque I wouldn't be surprised if the occasional file slipped on to a customer's computer....
I don't get why people would send their PC to Geeksquad if it had stuff on it that the FBI would be interested in.
Maybe you should go out and meet the full breadth of people, like drop-outs who can barely hold a minimum wage job or live on welfare. They probably don't even understand the danger and even if they did they're incapable of fixing the computer themselves and can't afford to throw it away. That is if they even knew they were breaking the law and still remember doing it. You'd be surprised how many have only barely managed to learn some vocational skills while everything else is a blur.
A Best Buy For The FBI (Score:2)
If you have stuff on your computer you don't want to share with the repair guys, then encrypt it or delete it, because there is nothing else going to stop them from seeing it.
.jpg and video files and copy th
One of my university buddies worked at a repair job; not Geek Squad, but the local mega-computer-store equivalent. He worked a lot of nights and weekends and often had the repair shop to himself. Any time a machine came in for repair he would run a boot CD with a script to hoover up any and all
One of my university buddies worked at a repair job
Yeah, right. It was you, wasn't it, you sick bastard?
I wish. My summer jobs involved things like sliding sheets of plywood into a dryer. One every 7 seconds, for 8 hours a day. (Not saying I ain't a sick bastard, every now and then).
Morons (Score:2)
