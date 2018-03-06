Spyware Seller Shuts Down After Hack (vice.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: Retina-X, a company that sells spyware or 'stalkerware' for everyday users has ceased operations after yet another hack. Retina-X sells a handful of apps that monitor computers and cellphones. These are marketed to parents and employees but also used by abusive or jealous partners.
This juicy little tidbit comes from their website: "Retina-X Studios is sharing information about the illegal hackings and cooperating with the appropriate authorities. The perpetrators of these illegal acts have been motivated by their unfounded opposition to the private activities of parents and employers on devices they own and with the consent of users of the devices. The perpetrators, who will likely never be identified or brought to justice, have shared their actions with online publications to gain attention. They are cowards who work in the dark and use the media to promote their agenda. Retina-X apologizes to our customers for any inconvenience this situation has caused, but our first priority is to you. We appreciate the loyalty you have shown our company and these valuable services."
Nope, sorry assholes. Wrong answer! The Retina-X motherfuckers are the ones that are the bad guys here. They openly promote a surveillance society. They call the hackers cowards but people who need to spy on others are cowards. Fuck you, Retina-X!
"The perpetrators of these illegal acts have been motivated by their unfounded opposition to the private activities of parents and employers on devices they own and with the consent of users of the devices."
That last bit, i am curious about how they verify the consent of the user. It is a bold statement to make and they could have just left it at the owner of the device, which would have been absolutely legal and not as creepy. As it stands it seems their idea of consent is "if you use the device given to
The users consent in the same way a homeowner "consents" to burglars taking all their stuff while they're away on vacation.
ha, ha. "do what I say, not what I do" (Score:2)
looks like the karma wheel had an I'beam strapped to it. >whack!
They really were selling spyware, so their condemnation of hackers is a bit like throwing stones in glass houses. Of course, they kind of have to spout the bullshit that their software was intended only for legal uses, because otherwise it opens them up to all sorts of liabilities.
Who else was hurt by this hack. (Score:2)
Normally these hacks tend to be rather broad scope. So while this company may have been the target, it probably shared its network resources with other organizations who were not afflicted with the company, who may have had damaged.
I remember years ago A few hundred doctors Health Record systems were out for a few hours, because hackers were trying to DDOS a bank, Who was sharing the same hosting company, and main internet pipeline.
Nooooo! (Score:2)
Paint a target on your chest, prepare to get hit (Score:1)
For better or for worse, participating in certain industries means always being in someone's line of fire.
Providing controversial products or services such as abortion services in a "red state" or military-style guns in a "blue state"? Prepare to cave to political pressure or spend extra on security, public relations, and lawyers.
