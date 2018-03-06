Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


BlackBerry Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram (reuters.com) 25

BlackBerry on Tuesday filed patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram in Los Angeles Federal court. In a statement, BlackBerry said: We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they've placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry. As a cybersecurity and embedded software leader, BlackBerry's view is that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could make great partners in our drive toward a securely connected future, and we continue to hold this door open to them. However, we have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our intellectual property, and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies.

  • translated (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Archfeld ( 6757 ) <treboreel@live.com> on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @01:26PM (#56217831) Journal

    Since Blackberry hasn't created anything new or compelling in15 years we feel obligated to try and make some cash off our old crap, that we ripped off from ICQ/AOL/IRC and other software implementations that existed long before we came into being...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by maxrate ( 886773 )
      Please check my facts, but RIM (BlackBerry) was sued/settled for something like 500 million by NTP in the USA for pretty lame reasons back in RIM's heyday. The legal system set the stage for this, I think RIM might very well be entitled to their claims and lawsuit against Facebook/etc. When RIM was doing great, these nimrods (NTP) came out of the woodwork and cashed in. RIM is doing poorly, it's time for them to make a few 'easy' bucks too it seems. Don't blame the player, blame the game.

  • Circling the drain (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Blackberry, 2018's SCO! If you can't innovate, litigate!

  • hired more technical people rather than lawyers they might be able to keep their network up.

    Just my 2 cents ;)
    • Blackberry had to get rid of their technical people to pay for the infringement lawsuit [wikipedia.org] they eventually lost over NTP's nonsensical "email over cellular" patent. Crucially, that happened just as the industry was transitioning from phones with enhanced features, to smartphones (phones which could run any generic app). The timing of the lawsuit pretty much took the wind out of Blackberry's R&D sails 1-2 years before Apple introduced the iPhone.

      NTP's patents were eventually overturned [patentspostgrant.com]. But that didn'

  • Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could make great partners in our drive toward a securely connected future, and we continue to hold this door open to them.

    In who's drive?

    I wouldn't particularly care if Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all litigated out of existance, but that is a bit rich.

  • Those who can, do... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @01:41PM (#56217963) Journal

    ... and those who can't, sue.

    Blackberry (and before they called themselves that, Research in Motion) had a chance to absolutely own both smartphones and internet messaging, but they decided to play the proprietary licensing game and bleed everyone for every dime they could. Now they are a joke of a company that likely has more lawyers on staff than engineers.

    The shareholders should just vote to liquidate and let them sit in the history books where they belong.

    • But if they were liquidated, then patent trolls would buy all of their IP and then they'd be in court going after the money. So... I guess it's bound to happen?

  • It's the final fart of a fresh corpse.

