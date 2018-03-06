BlackBerry Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram (reuters.com) 72
BlackBerry on Tuesday filed patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram in Los Angeles Federal court. In a statement, BlackBerry said: We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they've placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry. As a cybersecurity and embedded software leader, BlackBerry's view is that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could make great partners in our drive toward a securely connected future, and we continue to hold this door open to them. However, we have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our intellectual property, and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies.
Since Blackberry hasn't created anything new or compelling in15 years we feel obligated to try and make some cash off our old crap, that we ripped off from ICQ/AOL/IRC and other software implementations that existed long before we came into being...
One can only assume you're correct
.. at first I thought the summary was shit, but as it turns out, the article is shit too.
They're suing about some IP, but since it isn't named, we have no idea what it is
.. this might as well be a fucking press release designed to get their name in the news again, but it otherwise contains no actual information.
If BB felt there were patents being infringed, they should have done something about it years ago, because failing to enforce it is pretty much not going to do well in court.
Whatever, BB hasn't been relevant in years, and the people they're picking fights with have deep pockets.
Absent any facts, I'm left with no choice but to agree with your assessment. They've sunk so far into "who gives a fuck" that, well, who gives a fuck?
According to TFS, they did. It says they have been in talks with these companies for years. They didn't get anywhere, so this is the next step. Sometimes (err.. always) legal shit takes a long time and is expensive.
The 'game isn't being a dick' The player is.
If they are going to keep software patents, then there should be some limitation on them where there is a period of time to report that they are illegally using their patent. Most of the abuse seems to come from, a patent that has been mostly ignored until someone else goes with it, becomes immensely popular and nearly non-removable feature. Then Sue them for a heck of a lot of money, because the idea has the potential. While you lacked the rest of the effort needed for it.
Actually you are correct, Blackberry as a mobile device or messenger is a dead or dying thing but QNX is another thing entirely and quite active and very competitive. It is just not a thing that the end-users see much of, being behind the scene so to speak.
https://blackberry.qnx.com/en [qnx.com]
I remember when a blackberry device was the thing every executive had to have and quite successful, but iPhones and various other smart phones have marketed their way past and supplanted BB devices almost totally.
Pepperidge Farms remembers...Yes they do...
The thing about these companies is that they have had their wave and if they can survive the valley they may find their next wave or even a niche where they can exist at a lower level. Their shares are trading pretty solidly still so I am guessing they are doing well somewhere (not maybe at the consumer level.)
With the patents they don't need to do anything for 15 years
"hey pay me 1 billion for patent license." and they said "our offer is 1Mil" you might need someone who could push them closer to your figure.
$1 Mil for a patent license is some crazy low figure. $100 Mil at least, or bust. It costs more than $1 Million just for the patent research and registration costs to get the patent in force in the first place.
Blackberry, 2018's SCO! If you can't innovate, litigate!
Speaking of SCO . . .
TODAY is the 15th anniversary of the SCO vs IBM lawsuit.
So this farce is now entering it's sixteenth year.
Yes!!! I hope Blackberry wins big!
If these three could be shut down, it would improve the intartubes greatly and all over the globe.
How did Twitter get left out of this lawsuit?
Please, oh please, file an amended complaint!
Shitter doesn't actually do much of anything so they aren't much of a target for lawsuits.
NTP's patents were eventually overturned [patentspostgrant.com]. But that didn't help Blackberry because they'd already entered a contract to settle the patent dispute. i.e. Their payment was to stop the lawsuit, not based on the merits of the patent. There was no way for them to get the money back.
In other words, Blackberry has been reduced to a patent lawsuit-flinging troll because they themselves were the victim of such a troll. Pity them, don't ridicule them. It could just as easily have been you if you'd been in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In who's drive?
I wouldn't particularly care if Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all litigated out of existance, but that is a bit rich.
... and those who can't, sue.
Blackberry (and before they called themselves that, Research in Motion) had a chance to absolutely own both smartphones and internet messaging, but they decided to play the proprietary licensing game and bleed everyone for every dime they could. Now they are a joke of a company that likely has more lawyers on staff than engineers.
The shareholders should just vote to liquidate and let them sit in the history books where they belong.
But if they were liquidated, then patent trolls would buy all of their IP and then they'd be in court going after the money. So... I guess it's bound to happen?
I, for one, hope BlackBerry succeeds. Let the lesser evils of the world squabble and spend all of their resources in a pointless fight.
That the greater evil may prevail. [cthulhuforamerica.com]
I prefer something slightly more melodious. Like the long, drawn-out death rattle of a man suffering from terminal flatulence.
-- David Lister, Red Dwarf
We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they've placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry.
Which capabilities? Using a mobile's phone number as user ID? I agree it was innovative, but I don't think you can patent it.
Which capabilities? Using a mobile's phone number as user ID? I agree it was innovative, but I don't think you can patent it.
I strongly disagree it was innovative. It was the worst idea of the messaging world, a huge step backward.
I don't want to contact a phone number. I want to contact a person. I don't care if that person doesn't have a phone. I don't care that person switched to another SIM card. I don't care that person moved to another country. The ID shouldn't change as long as that person is the same. And that ID shouldn't belong to a telco.
Also, why would I want to use my phone to write messages when I have a real keyboard on my PC? I'll use my phone only when I am far from my PC.
Whatsapp is so dumb that you can't even have two phones sharing the same whatsapp account. Connecting on whatsapp on a new phone will disconnect the old one.
...without knowing for what the patent was.
But it's awfully predictable how a company that has sold it's brand for 3rd party generic smartphone manufacturing and is being relegated to a part of smartphone history would now resort to becoming a patent troll business, what with it's history:
- of litigations: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
- of giving away the keys to the kingdom: https://www.theverge.com/2016/... [theverge.com]
- writting a tone deaf blog post about it: http://blogs.blackberry.com/20... [blackberry.com]
- and then daring to
... thing to do.
Capitalism trumps democracy and republics.
It's still government by the We The People, but We The People are not affiliated with political parties or the voting system.
No, we're affiliated with Capitalism through our shareholder relationship.
We vote by proxy.
Republicans, Democrats, Independents, alike, are loyal to the Capitalist party, first.
You and I are the source of any objections we have to that structure.
Sounds like Blackberry is the new SCO.
Blackberry have had BBM as a messenger longer than anyone in the mobile phone business. I know it's easy to make uneducated snap judgements, but in this case it may be wise to wait and see what the findings are before we jump to conclusions on this lawsuit. Since people are piling in Blackberry already without even knowing what patents are in question:
http://variety.com/2018/digita... [variety.com]
Patents:
U.S. Patent Nos. 7,372,961; 8,279,173; 8,209,634; 8,301,713; 8,429,236; 8,677,250; and 9,349,120
Titles I can find:
Well https://patents.google.com/pat... [google.com] (May 2007) is either
- prior art as facebook enabled tagging users in photos in Dec 2005. [https://patents.google.com/patent/US7945653B2/en]
or
- Not applicable (The patent is about Facebook for BlackBerry® smartphones).
That's a set of cajones for ya.