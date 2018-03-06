The Slow Death of the Internet Cookie (axios.com) 76
Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: Over 60% of marketers believe they will no longer need to rely on tracking cookies, a 20-year-old desktop-based technology, for the majority of their digital marketing within the next two years, according to data from Viant Technology, an advertising cloud. Why it matters: Advertising and web-based services that were cookie-dependent are slowly being phased out of our mobile-first world, where more personalized data targeting is done without using cookies. Marketers are moving away from using cookies to track user data on the web to target ads now that people are moving away from desktop. 90% of marketers say they see improved performance from people-based marketing, compared with cookie-based campaigns.
Being that many add companies are implemented across many sites, one can simply track by connection info IP Address, browser settings, time of day, original sites.... To paint a picture good enough for advertising.
The old tracking cookies were not any better then tracking connection info.
How do they track without cookies? (Score:1)
"people-based marketing," which is all the services you need to log in to use. Fitbit, amazon, facebook, alexa....
services you need to log in to use
Using cookies...
I'm not sure what they are talking about either.
My guess is some use of local storage [mozilla.org].
Re: How do they track without cookies? (Score:2)
But how much of the web is still http? And how much of that is serving anything important?
Far better. Why do you think every website wants you to download their app?
Shoot, until iOS 10.3, you had to turn off allowing apps to access your MAC address (well, it was hashed with a few other values). And I believe Android still allows it.
Huh, I wasn't talking about websites. I was talking about apps. You know, software you download and run on your device. Specifically as differentiated from websites.
Hardly (Score:2)
The cookie is what really is the so-called pay-'wall' of the New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian etc.
Delete them and you can read as much as you want.
Guardian paywall since when? (Score:2)
Since when does The Guardian have a paywall? It offers an optional subscription to ad-free access for $84/year [theguardian.com]. Slashdot used to offer subscriptions, but this broke years ago.
that's just sick (Score:1, Insightful)
Cookies were never meant for marketing. They really broke the internet. So many people are afraid of enabling javascript or cookies because they don't want to be tracked, so legit services are hampered by this.
Hey paranoid idiots-- heed this story. They don't need your dumb cookies. You're being tracked anyway. Now stop acting like your privacy is being violated just because a cookie is needed to make the website work.
There are two kinds of websites: those on which you log in to an account, and those that have no legitimate use for cookies.
I allow cookies on a short whitelist of the first category.
If a cookie is needed to make a website work on which you don't log in to an account, the website was written wrong. Hanlon's Razor be damned; I don't care why the website was written wrong.
Replacement? (Score:2)
So the cookie is dying. The article says nothing about how we will be tracked in the future. Or how we are being tracked now when I reject cookies.
Browser fingerprinting is quite reliable when you reject cookies. Canvas, Font, GPU, CSS API's are all good sources of identifiable data. Of course if you turn off Javascript *and* Cookies, there isn't much left to fingerprint.
They now have new and much more invasive HTML5 mechanisms of tracking you that people aren't as aware of, and thus less likely to turn off or protect against.
People-based marketing is a euphemism (Score:2, Informative)
It means they've found easier ways to fingerprint you. [PDF] [digiday.com] Marketers don't want generic "cookies" they want specific, verified identification.
They're going to have a better spy network than is legal for most governments to have.
Your use of the future tense is cute.
They prefer verified, but they're more than happy to casually bridge causality. Even to establish "verified". Courts may admit than IP != identity (usually...) but the bigdata team (who need to have some material to present at the quarterly review or whateverthefuck) doesn't care.
Geolocation = Fact! https://xkcd.com/713/ [xkcd.com]
I think the real preference is moving up the skill curve. Cookies are pretty user-controlled, browsers/mods/etc are happily handing over tools. Other fingerprints are beyond the reach of sur
Fingerprinting is replacing tracking (Score:2)
Fingerprinting is replacing tracking and has been for at least 10 years when I was very peripherally involved with testing a company that did it for work.
It's one way they get you with cookies once you've "cleared" them and they are able to reattach the same ones as before.
EFF has testing: https://panopticlick.eff.org/ [eff.org]
And yes, multiple fingerprints can be attached to a single user. You have 10 unique devices and all 10 of those fingerprints get attached to you after logging into a site or account. It can ta
With JavaScript off, they're limited to my agent-string and resolution (and IP address, and other headers).
Yeah, selective NoScript is a good alternative too. I've been using pi-hole for my DNS as well.
I assume pi-hole is a Rasp. Pi distro? I looked into setting SQUID up on a Pi, but that seemed to be a chore.
Question: Can you set it up to intersect HTTPS requests (assuming you stick a self-signed cert on the Pi Hole?) And if so, how do you get it to check the certificate authority of who it is man-in-the-middling?
Weakening the Web (Score:2)
Terminology (Score:2)
You know you're on a mainstream news site when nobody objects to the term "Internet cookie". Jesus. What's next, Internet pages?
Finally! (Score:2)
I work in tech support, and after years and years of scare pieces on the news, this has been a long time coming. A large percentage of the people I work for are paranoid about all cookies. Cookies are bad! Cookies will destroy your computer! Some of these people clear out ALL their cookies daily or weekly, even though I've told them they only need to be concerned with scanning for tracking cookies.
Not that we should cater to ignorance, and not that this problem won't go away once there are no more Boomers
Misleading... or just plain wrong? (Score:5, Interesting)
It seems to me that there's an awful lot of misinformation here. Cookies have been given a bad name, because the moment they sprung into existence, they were misused and/or abused by advertisers and marketers. The reality is, cookies aren't going away at all... they're just being used more inline with their original intent, that's all. A cookie gives any standard web browser (including those on mobile devices) the feature of storing small chunks of identifying personal data ("login" data) for the user currently using that browser, in order to allow that user to personalize their experience on any given website. (If you're using a mobile app instead of a browser, than that app obviously doesn't need cookies; it can just use local memory natively to store your login credentials.) The abuse started when advertisers realized that they didn't need you to actively "login" to their service, in order to identify you and track you with cookies. Naturally, people don't like it when someone tracks them without first asking for permission... but that's not the cookies fault; they're just tools. A hammer is still intended to be used on nails, even when someone with no scruples uses it on your toes -- but nobody ever blames the hammer for that, and rightly so.
So in other words, "people based marketing" just means that the service you're actively logging into (such as Google, for example) has successfully established themselves as the primary marketer, and they've made arrangements to sell all of your activity to advertisers. Likewise, those advertisers no longer see much return-on-investment in doing the heavy lifting of attempting to gather all of that activity data themselves, in part because so many people have gone to great lengths to stop those advertisers from doing so. Which brings us back to simple the fact that: you're really the product that's being marketed, and the advertisers are the customers. (Which is just as it has always been, really.)
The more things change, the more they stay insane.
sessions (Score:1)
Once I had access to server-side processing, like ASP and PHP, I found the use case for cookies to be really small. That would be, basically, using the cookie to keep track of sessions. Besides that, the 4KB limit really hindered what you could do, as all of the metadata (property names, expiration dates, etc) counted towards the limit. I'd hit all sorts of edge cases like where it would partially store or unexpectedly forget stuff. Not really worth the trouble.
Once I had access to server-side processing, like ASP and PHP, I found the use case for cookies to be really small. That would be, basically, using the cookie to keep track of sessions.
Whether the cookie stores the raw data or a session ID matters little. It's common practice for each adtech provider to establish a long-lived session for each viewer who visits a site that uses that adtech provider. Viewing a single document might cause several dozen sessions to be automatically established, one for each adtech provider.
Justifying Firefox (Score:4, Interesting)
Firefox's cookie management is terrible because I don't want to look through a tiny mail-slot at my huge list of cookies. Let me RESIZE the window FFS! But that doesn't mean I want the whole thing to GO AWAY!
Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple, etc (Score:2)
And yes, there are several clever,
Replaced with what (Score:2)
The article does not say they aren't tracking us anymore, they instead say the cookies are obsolete.
But it failed to mention what is replacing cookies.
That's far more important than the death of cookies.
The thing that has replaced cookies is the "tracking pixel." https://en.ryte.com/wiki/Track... [ryte.com]
Every Web company's marketing department gets their software team to include these on their sites. They only too happily send your info to Facebook, Google, and others. Every click, every page load.