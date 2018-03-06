The Slow Death of the Internet Cookie (axios.com) 14
Sara Fischer, writing for Axios: Over 60% of marketers believe they will no longer need to rely on tracking cookies, a 20-year-old desktop-based technology, for the majority of their digital marketing within the next two years, according to data from Viant Technology, an advertising cloud. Why it matters: Advertising and web-based services that were cookie-dependent are slowly being phased out of our mobile-first world, where more personalized data targeting is done without using cookies. Marketers are moving away from using cookies to track user data on the web to target ads now that people are moving away from desktop. 90% of marketers say they see improved performance from people-based marketing, compared with cookie-based campaigns.
"people-based marketing," which is all the services you need to log in to use. Fitbit, amazon, facebook, alexa....
I'm not sure what they are talking about either.
My guess is some use of local storage [mozilla.org].
The cookie is what really is the so-called pay-'wall' of the New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian etc.
Delete them and you can read as much as you want.
Cookies were never meant for marketing. They really broke the internet. So many people are afraid of enabling javascript or cookies because they don't want to be tracked, so legit services are hampered by this.
Hey paranoid idiots-- heed this story. They don't need your dumb cookies. You're being tracked anyway. Now stop acting like your privacy is being violated just because a cookie is needed to make the website work.
So the cookie is dying. The article says nothing about how we will be tracked in the future. Or how we are being tracked now when I reject cookies.
Browser fingerprinting is quite reliable when you reject cookies. Canvas, Font, GPU, CSS API's are all good sources of identifiable data. Of course if you turn off Javascript *and* Cookies, there isn't much left to fingerprint.
It means they've found easier ways to fingerprint you. [PDF] [digiday.com] Marketers don't want generic "cookies" they want specific, verified identification.
They're going to have a better spy network than is legal for most governments to have.
Fingerprinting is replacing tracking and has been for at least 10 years when I was very peripherally involved with testing a company that did it for work.
It's one way they get you with cookies once you've "cleared" them and they are able to reattach the same ones as before.
EFF has testing: https://panopticlick.eff.org/ [eff.org]
And yes, multiple fingerprints can be attached to a single user. You have 10 unique devices and all 10 of those fingerprints get attached to you after logging into a site or account. It can ta