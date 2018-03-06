MoviePass CEO Proudly Says App Tracks Your Location Before, After Movies (techcrunch.com) 117
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told an audience at a Hollywood event last Friday that the app tracks moviegoers' locations before and after each show they watch. "We get an enormous amount of information," Lowe said. "We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards." His talk at the Entertainment Finance Forum was entitled "Data is the New Oil: How will MoviePass Monetize It?" TechCrunch reports: It's no secret that MoviePass is planning on making hay out of the data collected through its service. But what I imagined, and what I think most people imagined, was that it would be interesting next-generation data about ticket sales, movie browsing, A/B testing on promotions in the app and so on. I didn't imagine that the app would be tracking your location before you even left your home, and then follow you while you drive back or head out for a drink afterwards. Did you? It sure isn't in the company's privacy policy, which in relation to location tracking discloses only a "single request" when selecting a theater, which will "only be used as a means to develop, improve, and personalize the service." Which part of development requires them to track you before and after you see the movie? A MoviePass representative said in a statement to TechCrunch: "We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience by creating more opportunities for our subscribers to enjoy all the various elements of a good movie night. We will not be selling the data that we gather. Rather, we will use it to better inform how to market potential customer benefits including discounts on transportation, coupons for nearby restaurants, and other similar opportunities."
While, I wish they would have disclosed the practice, I'm not even mad...
I'm not even mad...
I'm not happy, but I'm not mad enough to stop using the app. I got a year's subscription as a Christmas present and have really been enjoying it. I've seen more than twice as many movies this year as I did in 2017. I'm curious how they plan to monetize this. They say they're not going to sell the data and the app currently doesn't include ads, but I assume this means ads are coming. I did RTFA, but it's light on details on MoviePass's intentions. Helping its users "create a whole movie night" sure sounds li
Well, they're not selling the data in this suggestion. They can tell restaurants that people go to restaurants after movies, as a general trend, and that they should try to attract such customers with coupons in the app. They do the analytics and reach a conclusion, and can show impact without demographics: your area has at X times Y thousands of customers potentially coming to your restaurant.
When they get to selling demographics data, they're selling data. Everything beyond that also counts, obviou
You guys are truly naive. No wonder we are in the situation we are now.
If you're that distressed by MoviePass knowing your habits around movie-going, maybe MoviePass isn't for you. I'm willing to disclose that I went to the movie from work and then went home in exchange for a $2 ticket. For you, apparently protecting that information is more important than cheap movies. That's fine. Why does it distress you that others of us are willing to make that trade?
...you are too stupid to realize that Google, Apple, Microsoft, insert random company here, is doing it too. But you don't care...
Not "don't care" entirely, but willing to make the trade. I'm a FB user too. Having a handy platform for discussions with family and friends is valuable enough to me to volunteer some information. (FB is going to track you whether you're a user or not - I'm just making it one step simpler in exchange for utility.)
You seem very distressed by decisions that don't affect you. If somebody says, "I'll give you a cookie, but only if you tell me your favorite lunch spot," I may or may not go for the cookie. He co
You defined the terms of the behavior. That behavior isn't selling data.
Just imagine how much of a sad, pathetic cunt you have to be to write all this jizz. Scary stuff.
It boggles my mind as well.
streaming issues (Score:5, Funny)
At my age, my location before and after a movie is the urinal in the men's room. No tracking needed. Those extra large Dr Pepper's go right through you.
Before and after eh? So still in your 40's. Wait til your 50's. before, after, and during.
Re:streaming issues (Score:5, Funny)
That's why you eat all the popcorn in the first half of the movie so you have a styrofoam container available.
Poisoning the well, eh?
Say what now?
Not only does the ToS apparently lie about how frequently your location gets polled, but why would I expect tracking of my every movement because I subscribe to something? I don't expect my subscription to WoW to include tracking wherever I am at any given point in time.
Sooner or later, some developer/s will recognise the need for software to disguise, or even better, poison these data-collecting apps.
Re:meh (Score:5, Interesting)
https://github.com/M66B/XPriva... [github.com]
Re:meh (Score:4, Informative)
XPrivacy user here...and by 'user', I mean 'multi-time donor' and 'will not buy a phone unless I know it can run Xprivacy'.
Xprivacy is excellent, but users must be aware of what they're getting into. If you use it just to deny location data from downloaded apps, you're probably fine. If you decide to set it so apps are unconditionally denied calendar and contact data, again, you're probably fine. However, Xprivacy can get you into trouble. It's the first thing I install, primarily because I use it to deny system apps access to various forms of data as well. I also have it set to prompt for other sorts of data, especially internet - Swype doesn't get internet access at all, for example. If you set it to prompt you, it will give you a number of UAC-style prompts when you first start the app. If you apply Xprivacy to system apps, you *will* spend ten minutes after your next reboot allowing and denying permissions to things, and doing so without being careful can get you stuck in a boot loop...ask me how I know this.
It takes time and dedication to make Xprivacy stabilize, but it's also pretty impressive how well it also acts as a de facto alert system. It's amazing how much Facebook Messenger hates it, especially when I deny it access to my contacts...which is why I use a combination of the mobile website and Frost instead. Similarly, it's almost scary going through the log of denied things, to see exactly how many times my location was requested from things which clearly didn't need it.
All in all, Xprivacy is why I'm still on Android - it's the only mobile OS with a tool like it. It does, however, require dedication and a willingness to put up with a less-smooth phone experience, but that's the cost of liberty.
It's everything you wanted.
Tells you (or can) every time a program accesses a resource, and gives you the option of allowing it, or feeding it fake data.
Want every app to see an empty address book, no problem.
GPS at N 0.0, W 0.0? Easy!
Feed a randomized Google advertising id, IMEI, serial number, etc every time you run an app? That's one of the defaults:)
You can start our giving the app no permissions, and it will pop up a screen asking you to allow or deny everything it does.
It's fun to see how often apps
The geeks were too slow, so we got our law makers on the case instead: https://www.eugdpr.org/ [eugdpr.org]
You can't poison data collection like this, unless you think enough people will use it. It's like lying on a survey. It's already accounted for in the margin of error. If you don't like it, just turn off the location permission or don't be a customer.
Whoa there. Subscribe is the least that you did. I looked up MoviePass and it's an "app" that you download, install and execute on your own computer; it's not just some remote service. It's not merely a website.
The normal expectations for commercial "apps" on phones and tablets these days are that they're malware. They request lots of permissions that always bewilder. The user knows it's dangerous and that the software's prim
This kind of behaviour is exactly why I will not give up my old Nokia. I have a phone for calls, sms and the occasional snap, the camera isn't bad. I'm not paying for the privilege to carry a surveillance device so some entitled asshole can track me everywhere.
You try pulling that kind of shit in meatspace and I'll report you for stalking and you'll be in big trouble. Doing it surreptitiously via a "smartphone" isn't any more acceptable.
Except they'll know you're coming and how you'll get there. Foiled again.
When you run this app in iOS, does a dialog come up asking whether you want the app to track your location? Do you mindlessly click through it?
Don't know- can't buy it (Score:1)
I'm in texas and their web site doesn't work in firefox or chrome.
On the page with city and state they say something about will be 'autofilled' and the red "next page" button is greyedout.
And their phone android app doesn't work either on my phone.
First, they want me to start at 2018 and go back a month at a time, to my birthdate in the 1960s (no drop down- no way to simply type in a date).
Second- the red button to advance to the next page is greyed out... again.
Ridiculous.
I see a lot of that sort of thing, here and there, on the web. I shrug, smile and think "Someone is going to lose their avocado toast privileges."
What about an old cellphone that is wifi only? (Score:2)
In his example, the phone can store whatever it wants. It's a special purpose hardware that's only used to go to and from the movies.
There are loads of location spoofing apps on Google Play. It's a standard feature of Android that developers often use for testing.
I just wish there was a way to spoof it only for certain apps, so you could poison their advertising data.
How about they charge any phone which makes a sound or whose screen is above XYZ brightness a fine and then distributes that fine to every other phone in that theater?
The could pay them in AssCoin, which can be redeemed for discounts on popcorn.
Spoof your location - spoil the data (Score:5, Funny)
Make it interesting.
* Appear to be traveling 200 MPH after a Fast & Furious movie - only to come to an abrupt stop and cease communicating
* Teleport around the globe every time the transporter is used in a Star Trek movie.
* Spend 10 minutes at every massage parlor in town before AND after a movie.
* Make it appear that you drove several hundred miles and passed up many other theaters showing the same movie to get to the one where you watched it. Go home the same way.
* Make it appear you broke out of prison to see a movie and then returned back to your cell - bonus points if you follow sewer lines in and out of the prison.
Just whatever - use your imagination.
That last one is brilliant!
:D
hahhaha idiot, are you serious?
http://www.wsmv.com/story/22080698/inmates-party-display-drugs-and-cash-in-facebook-posts-and-video
how else do guards make decent money ? who wants to work in that shit.
Unrealistic. Convicts don’t have smartphones in their cells.
What you mean is they aren't supposed to...
Why, good sir, personal data is the new oil! It's the new gold, crack cocaine and tulips ALL IN ONE, because as long as there are humans wandering about with unsecured phones, there'll be a constant supply! See here, this guy stopped at a red light on his way home! There has to be someone willing to pay for that data!
He's going to be rich (Score:1)
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks
How is that different from email? Should everyone run their own server?
With email you can choose your provider. You don't thrust your server operator? Choose another one. With a centralized social network you can't choose (Well you choose either the one every one of your friends use but kills your privacy, or one who respects the privacy of you and the other customer).
Even before GDPR, this looks like a clear breach of the Data Protection Directive. The difference is that the fines might not currently be calculated as percentages of global turnover.
They give you a lot of money for said data. You basically get unlimited, free movie tickets.
That is true for the iOS app, but totally fake option on Android
Also the ad blocker / cleaner pluggin works only on the main browser but does not work on browsers embedded on apps (like Facebook). This is true for iOS and Android.
Not sure if the app would work under those conditions. Also more people have Androids, there the only choices for apps are "root access".
Fixed that for you (Score:5, Funny)
"We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience..."
"We are exploring exciting new ways to rape the wallets of people stupid enough to give a corporate predator unfettered access to their personal lives.
Re: (Score:2)
"We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience..."
"We are exploring exciting new ways to rape the wallets of people stupid enough to give a corporate predator unfettered access to their personal lives.
I know it's popular on here to laud intellectual superiority, but for the record:
1. it's an app that locates cinemas. It's not unreasonable for it to want to know your location to do that in a way that is more useful.
2. Neither iOS nor Android let you give session-length permissions for location. Once you give it once, they app has it forever
3. This app is abusing that permission, but there is no way to know what it (or any app) is doing. You have to trust it
It is *us* (IT / developers) as a community who a
I may be giving away my age.... (Score:1)
rukiddingme inquired:
But who the heck still actually goes to a movie theater to watch a move?
Not me - and I'll turn 65 in less than two weeks.
We stopped going to theaters back in 2006, after making the mistake of seeing Superman Returns in "3D". (Only the action sequences were in 3D, so you had to keep putting the polarized glasses on and taking them off throughout the movie - which completely ruined the experience. And the 3D effect itself was so jittery it gave me a headache.)
Now we watch movies on a 55-inch 4K LCD screen (plenty big enough when you're sitting 7 fee
Pirate Bay (Score:1)
You're kidding me right? (Score:2)
I didn't imagine that the app would be tracking your location before you even left your home, and then follow you while you drive back or head out for a drink afterwards. Did you?
Does this person think we're all naive idiots? Very first thing I do when I get a new phone is disable *everything* that would let anyone get this type of information. Sure, it means Google Maps isn't as useful but who the fuck cares. I also make sure I kill any app after using it so it's not sitting in memory wasting my battery trying to do bullshit like this.
In any crowd, I'm usually outnumbered by people who say "But I want them to know where I am, so I get better ads." You and I aren't the market. We're there because it's not worth identifying us and kicking us out (and because they'd worry about the stink that would get raised).
OK, they say it is for my benefit... (Score:2)
..."We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience by creating more opportunities for our subscribers to enjoy all the various elements of a good movie night. We will not be selling the data that we gather. Rather, we will use it to better inform how to market potential customer benefits including discounts on transportation, coupons for nearby restaurants, and other similar opportunities."...
I don't want that benefit,the cost of it is too high. Can I turn it off?
No Thanks (Score:2)
We were going to get MoviePass but now, no thanks! A shifty company like this hiding such information from customers shows us what to expect from them in the future. This is lying through omission. I warned my family members who I had purchased movie pass for and advised that they ditch the service.
How anyone can believe any kind of explanation / excuse or anything they say going forward is beyond me. Are you sure they aren't tracking your movements at other times?
Also, I hate the BS they are pulling with m
Until today (Score:2)
When the moron published that fact and millions of users switched off location tracking for the app.
When the moron published that fact and millions of users switched off location tracking for the app.
What are you smoking that makes you so unrealistically optimistic about those millions of users? Please tell me - I want some for those days when the blind acquiescence of my fellow citizens makes me want to stick a pencil in my eye.
Really, Mr. Coldewey? Where have you been? (Score:2)
I didn't imagine that the app would be tracking your location before you even left your home, and then follow you while you drive back or head out for a drink afterwards. Did you?
Dude! Really? You first wrote for an outfit called 'TechCrunch' eleven years ago, yet this app's behaviour surprises you? Just how much time do you spend with your eyes closed and your fingers in your ears singing 'la-la-la'?
There's a setting for that (Score:4, Informative)
-- -- -- --
Allow location access:
Never
While using the App [x]
Always
Fixed that for you...
The movie industry knows the numbers (Score:2)
And they know they don't have the product to draw new customers. Hell, they don;t have the product to draw old customers. Or dedicated, repeat customers.
So they are moving to reserve seating, plush, to simplify and enhance the experience. recliners actually help shield the light from the stupid iPhone X in front of me, so it's a deal, I don't have to waste 45 minutes to get the seat I actually want, and if I go solo I can go get my popcorn just before trailers and not lose my seat.
They are also going to cha
You can pay in two ways (Score:2)