Spotify Is Cracking Down On Users Pirating Premium-Like Service

People who access Spotify using hacked apps that remove some of the restrictions placed on free accounts are receiving warning emails from the company. Noting that "abnormal activity" has been observed from the user's software, Spotify warns that future breaches could result in suspension or even termination of a user's account. TorrentFreak reports: "We detected abnormal activity on the app you are using so we have disabled it. Don't worry -- your Spotify account is safe," the email from Spotify reads. "To access your Spotify account, simply uninstall any unauthorized or modified version of Spotify and download and install the Spotify app from the official Google Play Store. If you need more help, please see our support article on Reinstalling Spotify." While the email signs off with a note thanking the recipient for being a Spotify user, there is also a warning. "If we detect repeated use of unauthorized apps in violation of our terms, we reserve all rights, including suspending or terminating your account," Spotify writes.
Client Certs (Score:2)
So just put a client cert in the official Spotify app...?
Re: (Score:2)
That said, I would rather they give up freemium and focus on paying clients, I for one want non-DRM clients for Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I'd certainly expect the client cert to only be required for paid accounts...
Their root problem is free and paid are served by the same servers are you're expecting the client to differentiate, which as someone posted below, is a fool's errand.
Re: (Score:3)
Not trusting the client side is old news in web development. Why would a web service binary client be any different? No need for more authentication, just less trust.
Alternative approach (Score:2)
What does it mean ... (Score:1)
... to revoke a free account of which there is an infinite supply? Is this like Google closing the GMail account I am using to spam you, and making me open another one?
Re: (Score:1)
I can create my 'playlist' on a notepad beside my chair on the table. unless they make it hard to search for the names I write down, they can't really take much away.
Toothless? (Score:2)
Why Are Children Running Major Internet Companies? (Score:4)
Read this. [schneier.com] It was written almost 20 years ago. There have been no technological developments since that alter the main thesis of the essay, nor will there be. Further, this has been known to every ethical software engineer for at least as long ("ethical" in this case meaning, "Will not lie to your face about what is technically feasible").
Anyone on your engineering staff claiming not to be aware of these truths should be dismissed immediately.
Re: (Score:3)
"The problem is that Jane controls her computer."
Here is where the war is currently. Add in phones and tablets and other walled off closed ecosystems and you can see this is a bad road where freedom doesn't exist.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Since this relies on streaming rather than local content (unless you're paying), it's a lot easier than that. Just don't trust the client. There's no reason to. Let it authenticate and then let the server decide what's allowed, not the client.
Re: (Score:2)
They never needed perfect security, you could always just record the music from the speakers anyways.
We don't live in the world where we have to download mp3s anymore, it's much easier to stream legitimately from spotify than it is to pirate. Now, if only we could get rid of the DRM completely.
Re: (Score:2)
Except all this DRM bollocks makes piracy a better experience for any mildly competent user.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not sure that's true.
Google play and Spotify offered me a better experience than a personal library and a sub Sonic server.
Re: (Score:2)
Hence their right to suspend the accounts.
You invite someone over for dinner and they steal your cutlery and napkins.... what do you do? Stop having people over for dinner?
As with any service, there are always going to be people who abuse it. And it's not just Spotify that suffers, its the artists that suffer the consequence of their material being pirated.
Despite having payouts to artists as low as 0.006c per play Spotify is still running big losses. At the other end of the line artists complain about Sp
Oh no! (Score:1)
Um... if it's a hacked account (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The person who owns and paid for it? What if it wasn't hacked and it's just simple sharing of accounts? Is that threat worthy? Would they rather have no customers than 1 guy paying while several use it?
Re: (Score:2)
The person who owns and paid for it? What if it wasn't hacked and it's just simple sharing of accounts? Is that threat worthy? Would they rather have no customers than 1 guy paying while several use it?
If you RTFS, they are specifically talking about free account users. No one is paying for anything here.
Shoutcast still going. (Score:2)
They even did a front page web design. [shoutcast.com]
I don't get to pick the exact songs, but I haven't gone looking for a station and not found something to listen to. All the way to standup comedy and talk radio.
It works on my phone, browser, Foobar2000, Winamp. If I want to time shift it or make a playlist for an old MP3 player there's StationRipper [stationripper.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just type it in here.
Slashcode knows we're talking to each other. For example it'll automatically block my password: hunter2. All you'll see is ********.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What does the cracked version of Spotify do? (Score:1)
Fair Enough (Score:3)
Spotify has managed to make a deal with the music industry, but there are caveats on that deal that restrict how music is downloaded. If the music industry gets wind that Spotify has become a conduit for pirating music, it could see them lose those deals and the rights to stream music and basically kill their business entirely.
Who knows why but the value of streaming music isn't considered as valuable as a service which allows download and ownership. Spotify allows download of offline copies of music but it is limited to 3,333 songs which is a pretty artificial and completely arbitrary limit.
Anyhow, I can see the day coming when this notion of streamed vs downloaded music/video is considered quite antiquated. What difference does it make to the listening/viewing experience if content is streamed vs played off local storage?
If you have a connection to the internet answer is absolutely none!
Except of course when you're paying internet fees for the data downloaded. The days of that being a concern for most people out there are fast drawing to a close, with the cost of internet access gong down and data limits going way up.
Personally, I don't actually have any desire to "own" music when it is available to me on demand. I spend 95% of my time listening to new music, off spotify, soundcloud etc.. Music has to be pretty exceptional for me to listen to it multiple times. So I have no interest in Spotify hacks to download and stockpile music that I'll probably never listen to again.
Re: (Score:2)
I think you vastly underestimate how much music there is which isn't noise. Or maybe you're just not looking.
If they stopped making music today you still couldn't possibly listen to what's already out there in a life time. You want to choose to listen to the same stuff over and over? OK... each to their own.
Re: (Score:2)
Well the last plane I was on had internet access, it wasn't cheap, but it was available. Yes there are places where internet access isn't going to be available, but that too is something that will seem antiquated in the very near future.