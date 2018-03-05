Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Cloud Government Privacy

Microsoft To Offer Governments Local Version of Azure Cloud Service (reuters.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the more-flexibility dept.
Microsoft on Monday said it will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers as part of a concerted effort to make Azure more appealing to local and federal agencies. From a report: The pairing of Azure Stack, Microsoft's localized cloud product, and Azure Government, the government-tailored version of Microsoft's cloud, comes as competition against Amazon.com Inc for major clients in the public sector ramps up. The new offering, which will be made available in mid-2018, is designed to appeal to governments and agencies with needs for on-premise servers, such as in a military operation or in an embassy abroad, said Tom Keane, Microsoft Azure's head of global infrastructure.

Microsoft To Offer Governments Local Version of Azure Cloud Service More | Reply

Microsoft To Offer Governments Local Version of Azure Cloud Service

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The longer the title, the less important the job.

Close