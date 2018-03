Australia Considers Making It Illegal For ISPs To Advertise Inflated Speeds

The Australian government is currently considering a bill that would make it illegal for internet service providers to exaggerate speeds , or else face a fine of up to $1 million. "One constituent says he's being charged for a 25 megabit per second download speed and a five megabit per second upload and he's actually getting less than one tenth of that," said Andrew Wilkie, the Member of Parliament who introduced the bill . "In other words, people are getting worse than dial-up speed when they've been promised a whizz-bang, super-fast connection." Motherboard reports: