Australia Considers Making It Illegal For ISPs To Advertise Inflated Speeds

Posted by BeauHD
The Australian government is currently considering a bill that would make it illegal for internet service providers to exaggerate speeds, or else face a fine of up to $1 million. "One constituent says he's being charged for a 25 megabit per second download speed and a five megabit per second upload and he's actually getting less than one tenth of that," said Andrew Wilkie, the Member of Parliament who introduced the bill. "In other words, people are getting worse than dial-up speed when they've been promised a whizz-bang, super-fast connection." Motherboard reports: Internet speeds can vary based on how many people are on the network and even the hardware you use, but while we can't expect ISPs to deliver maximum speed 100 percent of the time, previous probes into their performance have shown many ISPs in the U.S. aren't delivering even the minimum advertised speeds a majority of the time for the average user. Under the proposed Australian law, ISPs are simply required to be more transparent about what consumers can expect with a specific plan. Rather than advertising only the maximum speeds, they would have to include typical speeds for the average user, indicate busy periods, and clearly list any other factors that might impact service. The bill was only introduced this week, so it's yet to be seen if it will gain traction.

  • One Meeeelion Dollars! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    (cue laughter from the gathered telecoms executives)

    One Meeeelion Dollars! [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Well, if it's a million dollars per day it's going to start hurting.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        it's going to start hurting

        Just check your Telstra broadband bill for the surcharge to cover the penalty.

  • I would assume that Australia already has laws against false advertising. So, this would be redundant. I do not see how this is any worse than much other false advertising.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      They always word it as "up to" speeds to get around that. With ISP speeds there is a specific issue that the "up to" speed is only available to a tiny fraction of customers. Worse still the true speed you will get is hard to calculate - it depends on how long your bit of copper line is, what condition it's in, how congested your area is...

      It's similar to car MPG ratings. Most are complete bollocks, and it's almost impossible to anticipate what a particular customer will be seeing with their driving style an

    • I would assume that Australia already has laws against false advertising. So, this would be redundant. I do not see how this is any worse than much other false advertising.

      They do, but what they are doing is not false advertising, just dishonest. ISPs advertise the maximum speed and they are right that those are the maximum speed a customer (just not *you*) could theoretically attain. What they are suggesting here is not that the false advertisement stops, but the idea of a maximum being advertised stops and instead people get an average.

      Kind of reminds me of the days people were advertising $50 boom boxes with 2000W power output with lots of fineprint saying what that one sp

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        In seems this case ISPs are simply retailing a shit service provided by the NBN the wholesaler. A purposefully designed shit service crippled not only in design but also in contractual implementation.

        The system was purposefully designed to be a strangle band service. The wholesaler sells total bandwith allowed to a reseller and even when the wholesale can provide much more, they actually strangle off the service and cripple customer experience. So either the retailer buys more than they need or the assit t

    • I looked this up a decade ago so my recollection or reality might be a bit different now but there are roughly two things that side step the false advertising:
      The first is that every plan that deals with speed advertises "up to" that speed and usually make it clear that that is the theoretical maximum.
      The second is that most of the connections are referred to as some form of "Broadband". Which is defined as somewhere around faster than dial up.
      So if your up to 100mbps line is getting 1mbps you're still

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      I would assume that Australia already has laws against false advertising. So, this would be redundant. I do not see how this is any worse than much other false advertising.

      Yes, but they're currently getting around that by advertising the maximum theoretical speed which technically isn't a lie, I.E. up to "24 Mb" for ADSL 2. What this bill will do is force them to advertise the average speed of customers which would be closer to 7 Mbit/s.

      It should be noted that the bill was tabled by Andrew Wilkie, an independent and long time parliamentarian who actually represents average people. One of the few members of the Australian parliament who deserves the title "the Honourable".

      • You are the third or fourth person to more or less give me this answer. It seems to me that the problem is a poorly worded false advertising law...or perhaps stupid ISPs (if I ran an ISP and my top speed was less than my competitor's, but my typical speed was faster, I would promote that fact rather than the "up to" speed).


        Personally, this answer seems to me to mean that the law is unnecessary. I long ago learned to pay attention to advertising qualifiers such as "up to" and "as much as", etc..

  • Yep. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    Same in the UK - they are going to have to advertise a guaranteed minimum as well as their headline figures.

    We all know this was going to be abused from the second people started advertising "up to". They never really used to game it in the modem era, because it was 33.6K or 56K (or whatever) and your modem knew the difference.

    Either we need to start charging based on the speed available (i.e. basically per gigabyte, which means most people on slow connections won't be able to consume enough to make money

    • I wholeheartedly agree with this but we really should go further. The phrase "up to" should be illegal in all advertising not just broadband data rates. For example,

      This paint "Lasts for up to 7 years" - bullshit, if it peels off the day after that's fine
      This toothpaste "Removes up to 100% of stains" - bullshit, it doesn't have to do anything.

      The term "up to" is over used everywhere and is obviously designed by advertising agencies to confuse the gullible.

      Please, let's replace "up to" with "at least" in all

      • I don't think even that goes far enough. I would argue that the *only* bandwidth number one could advertise is the 95th percentile minimum guaranteed speed. That would encompass both speed and reliability in one number. They should also be required to list maximum latency even though most of the population won't understand it - at least at first.

        As to advertising in general, I personally think that it is false advertising to show any product other than how it is regularly delivered and commonly and properly

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Interesting speeds you get. I'm in rural BC, lots of trees and rain. The other month (Nov) the phone company lit up their new cell tower and pushing their 4G home internet which I signed up for as dial up now a days is insanely slow. The best speeds I've seen have been about 15/1 (usually more like 12/1.5 and now in the evenings, it is more like 1/3 and even watching a crappy youtube video results in lots of time outs. It seems that it is just as easy to oversell 4G as any other type of connection and while

  • 2.5 Mbps is 45 times as fast as 56 kbps.

  • price advertising is also fraudulent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe they can also fix the problem where they advertise "$79.99/mo" but when your bill comes it's $126.38 because of all the extra BS fees they didn't include in the advertised price.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      It shouldn't be difficult to collect stats from the modem. Every day that the connection can't achieve that full speed triggers a discount on the bill, say 1% for each day the speed isn't reached.

      Every day the speed can't achieve 67% of that speed triggers an additional discount, say 2%.

      Can't get to 50% of that speed? Another discount - this time 5%.

      No doubt this will result in much higher monthly bills, to cover the penalty discounts, or it might result in more realistic pricing to provide the service - yo

  • Sorry, your bits are too big and heavy. Try moving the modem closer to the wall, or better yet just move closer to the CO. It's really that fast there!

    Oh, and also your bits seem to be slightly off-color. Try adding more beige and see if that helps in the interim.

    Let us know when you've completed your move and we'll bill you, I mean hook your additional location right up.

  • Interfering in the market when if they just leave it alone people will switch supplier if they get bad speeds.

    Next they'll be taking everybody's guns, introducing socialised medicine and allowing poofters to get married. Married to other bloomin' poofters, that is.

    It's political correctness gone mad.

    (cayenne8 is on holiday)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 )

      Thank you for filling in ;-)

      Unfortunately, the retailers buy capacity from the NBNCo. They compete almost solely on price, which means they don't buy enough capacity to cope with peak demand - hence the slowdowns between 4pm and 11pm when everyone's watching Netflix. Speeds are generally much better outside of those times. Retailers should be offering tiered pricing based on actual performance. Discounted rates during peak times, but a big discount from midnight-5am. It would help if Netflix made the downlo

  • So this is all good and find in theory where everyone is on fiber and perfect copper, but the vast majority of Australia is on ADSL2+ which has a theoretical speed limit of 25/5 and a practical speed limit that is very much dependent on each individual customer and not at all in control of the ISP or how much bandwidth they are able to allocate to you.

    I was on a pretty good ISP and never experienced peak hour slowdowns (though I left Australia before Netflix became a thing there). However that doesn't chang

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lordlod ( 458156 )

      So this is all good and find in theory where everyone is on fiber and perfect copper, but the vast majority of Australia is on ADSL2+ which has a theoretical speed limit of 25/5 and a practical speed limit that is very much dependent on each individual customer and not at all in control of the ISP or how much bandwidth they are able to allocate to you.

      How are they supposed to advertise this kind of service?

      The same way they do now, don't mention performance. For ADSL customers performance isn't a differentiating feature when choosing an ISP. That is in the pitch, then they offer a detailed page like Internode's [on.net] that goes into a fair bit of detail and allows you to guess at your speed.

      The target of this is the NBN resellers. Particularly dodgy operators which offer 100Mbps plans over a wireless link that they know maxes out at a tenth of that, or under-provision the backhaul so everyone is crawling along.

      Of

  • The words of our current PM, when they won government and switched from 93% fibre to the premise to a mish-mash of whatever technology seemed cheapest to deploy for that area.
    The result has been an explosion of additional costs to remediate the chosen technologies, such that both cost and completion time-frame are now worse than the 93% FTPP plan.

    You know what is *not* included in the new cost model?
    Legislation and regulation costs & effort dealing with the vagaries of the mish-mash network that needs

  • "Up to x speed" is intentionally deceptive.

    Kind of like mixing 100% beef and 100% earthworms in a 50:50 ratio and then advertising it as "Made with 100% beef". It's true, but deceptive.

