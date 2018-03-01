Equifax Identifies Additional 2.4 Million Customers Hit By Data Breach (nbcnews.com) 13
Credit score giant Equifax said on Thursday it had identified another 2.4 million U.S. consumers whose names and driver's license information were stolen in a data breach last year that affected half the U.S. population. From a report: The company said it was able confirm the identities of U.S. consumers whose driver's license information was taken by referencing other information in proprietary company records that the attackers did not steal. "Equifax will notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them," the company said.
Wonder how many no-bids they will score this time.
Wouldn't it be simpler if Equifax just said "everyone"?
Security will not improve until senior people are held accountable.
