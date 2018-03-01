Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Equifax Identifies Additional 2.4 Million Customers Hit By Data Breach (nbcnews.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the gift-that-keeps-giving dept.
Credit score giant Equifax said on Thursday it had identified another 2.4 million U.S. consumers whose names and driver's license information were stolen in a data breach last year that affected half the U.S. population. From a report: The company said it was able confirm the identities of U.S. consumers whose driver's license information was taken by referencing other information in proprietary company records that the attackers did not steal. "Equifax will notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them," the company said.

  • New government contract? (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wonder how many no-bids they will score this time.

  • Wouldn't it be simpler if Equifax just said "everyone"?

  • Someone needs to go to jail over this. Not some low level flunky either, someone with C_O or Director after their name.
    Security will not improve until senior people are held accountable.
  • Well, with the government's not just tepid, but non-response to the breach (they decided to drop any action against Equifax), it's a sure bet that this will embolden not only Equifax, but other agencies and businesses that keep our "secrets" "safe". No punishment for being dicks about security sends quite a signal.

