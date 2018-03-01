SEC Reportedly Subpoenas Companies and Advisers Over ICOs (axios.com) 1
An anonymous reader writes: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued subpoenas and information requests to "scores" of companies and advisors involved with initial coin offerings (ICOs) and digital token sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.
