US Response 'Hasn't Changed The Calculus' Of Russian Interference, NSA Chief Says

An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The admiral in charge of both the nation's top electronic spying agency and the Pentagon's cybersecurity operations would seem a logical point man for countering Russia's digital intrusions in U.S. election campaigns. But National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command chief Adm. Michael Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday there is only so much he can do. That is because, according to Rogers, President Trump has not ordered him to go after the Russian attacks at their origin. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee's ranking Democrat, asked Rogers, "Have you been directed to do so, given this strategic threat that faces the United States and the significant consequences you recognize already?" "No, I have not," Rogers replied. But the spy chief pushed back on suggestions that he should seek a presidential signoff. "I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do," Rogers said when Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal pressed him on whether Trump should approve that authority.
"I'm an operational commander, not a policymaker," he added. "That's the challenge for me as a military commander." Rogers agreed with Blumenthal's estimation that Russian cyber operatives continue to attack the U.S. with impunity and that Washington's response has fallen short. "It hasn't changed the calculus, is my sense," the spy chief told Blumenthal. "It certainly hasn't generated the change in behavior that I think we all know we need."
Thanks for that, Ivan. It's always good to start out a topic on Russian interference with the mad hyperbole that comes out of a Russian troll farm.
What, exactly, would he do against people joining Facebook and Twitter, etc?
There is No HACKING. They are simply using the same tools that Americans use.
Obongo is still the poster child. Hitlery is exhausted, but they still try.
"dripped out the emails to cause maximum damage despite no real scandals"
Innocent emails about weddings and yoga cause damage?
If there was no scandal in the emails how would they have damaged Clinton? You can't have it both ways. Either the emails were damaging because scandal or the emails were innocent and not damaging. Pick one.
Did you watch "good night and good luck" and sit there cheering for the bad guys?
Putin this, russia that. Democrats demanding we start WWIII over a dozen guys shitposting on facebook.
HILLARY WAS A BAD CANDIDATE, WORSE THAN TRUMP. THE END
That's pretty much it in a nutshell. Everybody wasn't voting for Trump as much as they were voting against Hillary. Hillary had many problems with high media coverage for years before she ran, why anyone thought she would make a good candidate is beyond me. Biden or Bernie would have been a much better candidate, but I think Hillary felt it was owed to her after she bowed out to allow Obama to win in 2008.
Shoot all the Russians on this site?
HILLARY WAS A BAD CANDIDATE, WORSE THAN TRUMP. THE END
Come on.. Let's be fair here... Both where pretty bad...
But I get your point... Hillary did have a lot going for her. Former Senator, Former Secretary of State and Former first lady with experience on her resume the envy of the field. She could talk a good game, had polish and was adept at political speak when cornered. Nobody could touch her it was her election to lose..... EXCEPT....
In walks Donald Trump, exactly zero elections to his name, no government experience on his resume. He's no politician,
> I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do,
Yeah, when I feel that my product could use an improvement, I never bring it up to the product manager.
> I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do,
Yeah, when I feel that my product could use an improvement, I never bring it up to the product manager.
They basically asked if he wanted a bigger budget and he said yes his department wants a bigger budget to do more. Who says no to that? Now he's not responsible for anymore Russian hacking because he didn't get what he wants.
One of the responsibilities of a subordinate (whether it be a lower commander or a staff officer) is to make recommendations and suggestions to your commander. It's what you're paid to do!
Any subordinate who will NOT do that is a coward, a toadie.
but not Mexico would be hypocritical. Mexican citizens cast a significant number of votes in the election - illegally - which to me is a bigger deal than doing some advertising.
but not Mexico would be hypocritical. Mexican citizens cast a significant number of votes in the election - illegally - which to me is a bigger deal than doing some advertising.
You're going to get modded down into oblivion, but here's a little evidence to support your argument. [washingtontimes.com]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundi... [thehill.com]
http://www.capoliticalreview.c... [capoliticalreview.com]
My post will be down-modded into oblivion because progressives need those votes, believe heavily in "solidarity", and narrative control.
There's also lots of progressives on Slashdot with mod points.
Fortunately there's also a lot of balance here as long as you're not insulting Apple. We'll see what happens.
Thank you for demonstrating how you despise the democratic process and freedom.
The very definition of fascist. [app.goo.gl]
to change the calculus. So far the administration (who's in charge of the response) doesn't seem to have done anything. Wait, strike that, They actually haven't done anything. [theguardian.com] It's almost as if they somehow benefited from it...
Did the last one do anything about it? You know, when it was actually supposedly happening?
I mean do anything besides be the only ones to collude, that is.
But Rogers also made clear that he had not been granted what he called "the day-to-day authority" to disrupt Russian hacking operations at their point of origin.
To be fair, the range of actions to go after attacks "at their origin" in Russia would probably be a high risk no matter who was president, especially if it turns out the source is a Russian government agency. Admiral Rogers put it best near the end of the article:
Even if he were granted authority to act, Rogers questioned during the Senate hearing whether his agencies' capabilities would be the best or only response to those attacks.
"Be mindful of falling in the trap that just because someone comes at us in cyber that we have to default to immediately going back and doing the exact same thing," he warned. "I've always believed we need to step back and think a little bit more broadly about it and just don't default — it's because of that, you know, that I have not done that to date."
