US Response 'Hasn't Changed The Calculus' Of Russian Interference, NSA Chief Says

Posted by msmash from the state-of-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The admiral in charge of both the nation's top electronic spying agency and the Pentagon's cybersecurity operations would seem a logical point man for countering Russia's digital intrusions in U.S. election campaigns. But National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command chief Adm. Michael Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday there is only so much he can do. That is because, according to Rogers, President Trump has not ordered him to go after the Russian attacks at their origin. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee's ranking Democrat, asked Rogers, "Have you been directed to do so, given this strategic threat that faces the United States and the significant consequences you recognize already?" "No, I have not," Rogers replied. But the spy chief pushed back on suggestions that he should seek a presidential signoff. "I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do," Rogers said when Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal pressed him on whether Trump should approve that authority.

"I'm an operational commander, not a policymaker," he added. "That's the challenge for me as a military commander." Rogers agreed with Blumenthal's estimation that Russian cyber operatives continue to attack the U.S. with impunity and that Washington's response has fallen short. "It hasn't changed the calculus, is my sense," the spy chief told Blumenthal. "It certainly hasn't generated the change in behavior that I think we all know we need."

  • But You're an SME! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by i_ate_god ( 899684 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @01:16PM (#56201469)

    > I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do,

    Yeah, when I feel that my product could use an improvement, I never bring it up to the product manager.

    • > I am not going to tell the president what he should or should not do,

      Yeah, when I feel that my product could use an improvement, I never bring it up to the product manager.

      They basically asked if he wanted a bigger budget and he said yes his department wants a bigger budget to do more. Who says no to that? Now he's not responsible for anymore Russian hacking because he didn't get what he wants.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Toad-san ( 64810 )

      One of the responsibilities of a subordinate (whether it be a lower commander or a staff officer) is to make recommendations and suggestions to your commander. It's what you're paid to do!

      Any subordinate who will NOT do that is a coward, a toadie.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        In most companies you are NOT paid to make recommendations and suggestions. You ARE paid to tell your boss what he wants to hear. Sometimes the 2 are the same things (and in any organization with competent management they are). However when your boss is... less competent... it's stupid to give them recommendations that you know they don't want to hear. And it's pretty obvious that Trump does NOT want to hear that recommendation.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Depends on the management culture of your company, doesn't it?

      It's not a universal thing that speaking your mind to a senior management is considered a good thing. There are cultures -- both national and corporate -- where bringing up ideas to senior people is seen as undermining the authority of management. I've worked in corporate cultures where expressing ideas is quite dangerous, and if such an expression drew management ire everyone was supposed to jump on the bandwagon ridiculing the unfortunate sub

  • Going after Russia, (Score:1, Insightful)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 )

    but not Mexico would be hypocritical. Mexican citizens cast a significant number of votes in the election - illegally - which to me is a bigger deal than doing some advertising.

  • We'd have to respond (Score:3, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @01:24PM (#56201529)
    to change the calculus. So far the administration (who's in charge of the response) doesn't seem to have done anything. Wait, strike that, They actually haven't done anything. [theguardian.com] It's almost as if they somehow benefited from it...

    • to change the calculus. So far the administration (who's in charge of the response) doesn't seem to have done anything. Wait, strike that, They actually haven't done anything. [theguardian.com] It's almost as if they somehow benefited from it...

      Did the last one do anything about it? You know, when it was actually supposedly happening?

      I mean do anything besides be the only ones to collude, that is.

  • Going after attacks at origin is risky... (Score:3)

    by Koreantoast ( 527520 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @01:32PM (#56201593)

    But Rogers also made clear that he had not been granted what he called "the day-to-day authority" to disrupt Russian hacking operations at their point of origin.

    To be fair, the range of actions to go after attacks "at their origin" in Russia would probably be a high risk no matter who was president, especially if it turns out the source is a Russian government agency. Admiral Rogers put it best near the end of the article:

    Even if he were granted authority to act, Rogers questioned during the Senate hearing whether his agencies' capabilities would be the best or only response to those attacks.

    "Be mindful of falling in the trap that just because someone comes at us in cyber that we have to default to immediately going back and doing the exact same thing," he warned. "I've always believed we need to step back and think a little bit more broadly about it and just don't default — it's because of that, you know, that I have not done that to date."

  • I don't see why these nations would need to spy on each onther unless there is an external force driving them against each other for the sole purpose of inciting conflict with the result of irreversible environmental, and societal destruction. Now, who would benefit from a war between Russia and USA?

  • Gotta get the clicks I suppose. The combined number of comments for all articles in the past 48 hours is less than the number of comments generated by a single tech article back when Slashdot was about tech.

    This place has become downright embarrassing.

  • Did Russia interfere in the election? Almost assuredly yes, however if you look at Mueller's indictments of people and companies it becomes clear they were just a Russian troll farm geared at creating a marketable advertising pipeline to specific profitable groups of people. It was basically done not so much to sow discord, but that sowing discord is profitable and they monitized it. Despicable, probably illegal, but it's doubtful it influenced the election at all. No information about the alleged DNC h

